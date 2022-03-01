Yangarra Resources: Forget Downside Risk And Jump In

Mar. 27, 2023 11:22 AM ETYangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR:CA), YGRAFREI3 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Groups

Summary

  • The Yangarra Resources Ltd. Price-Earnings ratio as of the beginning of March is about 2.
  • The debt balance was reduced by about one-third.
  • Yangarra Resources reported positive earnings in fiscal year 2020.
  • Yangarra Resources is a rare company that can grow production while reducing debt at the same time.
  • The net income is a high percentage of revenue, which points to a low cost structure and a low breakeven point.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Oil Field.

Leonid Ikan

(Note: This article was in the newsletter on March 2, 2023. This is a Canadian company reporting in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.)

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:YGRAF) recently reported its year-end numbers to bring its

Yangarra Resources Annual Financial Summary

Yangarra Resources Annual Financial Summary (Yangarra Resources Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Summary Press Release)

Yangarra Resources Cost Per Barrel Breakdown To Net Income

Yangarra Resources Cost Per Barrel Breakdown To Net Income (Yangarra Resources Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Press Release)

Yangarra Resources Well Performance Summary

Yangarra Resources Well Performance Summary (Yangarra Resources March 2023, Corporate Presentation)

I analyze oil and gas companies like Yangarra Resources and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
18.08K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of YGRAF REI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.