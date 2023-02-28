Aecon: High-Risk Play With Big Reward Potential

Mar. 27, 2023 11:25 AM ETAecon Group Inc. (AEGXF), ARE:CA1 Comment
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor profile picture
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor
6.96K Followers

Summary

  • Aecon is a cyclical business with highly cyclical earnings.
  • The stock appears to be cheap from a long-term perspective.
  • It has maintained or increased its dividend since 2007.
  • It currently yields 5.7%, which appears to be sustainable from a reserve of retained earnings. A swift earnings rebound can alleviate investor concerns about the dividend safety.
  • High-risk investors could consider a trading position in the stock on a near-term dip.

CAD home insulation

Laurence Dutton

Aecon Group (OTCPK:AEGXF) (TSX:ARE:CA) stock is down about 21% in the last 12 months. As you can tell from the stock price alone, with the stock recovering over 60% from the bottom in late 2022, it is a

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

P/E chart

F.A.S.T. Graphs

Aecon 2022 income statement

Aecon Group

Aecon Q4 and full year 2022 financial highlights

Press Release

12-month analyst consensus price target for Aecon stock

Yahoo Finance

Aecon's potential P/E projecting multiple years

F.A.S.T. Graphs

This article was written by

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor profile picture
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor
6.96K Followers
I'm primarily a value and dividend investor who has more than 13 years of stock investing experience. After graduating from the University of British Columbia with a BSc in Computer Science, I took university/post-secondary courses in financial markets, finance, financial accounting, and financial planning. I share my findings and ideas on Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool, and Sure Dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for informational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.