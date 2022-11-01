NexPoint Residential Trust: Trading At A Discount But Better Opportunities Elsewhere

Summary

  • NexPoint Residential Trust owns and operates multifamily properties, located primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern regions of the U.S.
  • The company's portfolio is comprised of middle-tier properties with value-add potential.
  • To date, they have realized significant returns on upgrades made on these properties.
  • In 2022, operating results were strong, with notable strength reported in their core markets.
  • Though shares trade at a discounted valuation, I view shares as a "hold" due to opportunities available elsewhere.

Residential area, multi-family housing.

Orthosie/iStock via Getty Images

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) has an interest in middle-income multifamily properties in large cities and suburban markets, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern U.S. The company is externally advised by an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment

Q4FY22 Investor Supplement - Geographic Concentration Of Operating Properties

Q4FY22 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Operating Markets And Their Respective NOI Contribution And Value

Seeking Alpha - YTD Returns Of NXRT Compared To Peers

Seeking Alpha - 1-YR Returns Of NXRT Compared To Peers

Q4FY22 Investor Supplement - Partial Summary Of 2023 Guidance

November 2022 Investor Presentation - Leverage Of NXRT Compared To Peers

Q4FY22 Investor Supplement - Summary Of 2023 Guidance For Interest Expense

Seeking Alpha - Recent Dividend History Of NXRT

Seeking Alpha - Dividend Yield Of NXRT Compared To Peers

Q4FY22 Investor Supplement - Summary Of NXRT Capital Expenditures

