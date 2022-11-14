FreezeFrames

Part I - Introduction

Houston-based EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) released its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on February 23, 2023.

Important note: This article is an update of my preceding article, published on November 14, 2022. I have followed EOG on Seeking Alpha since 2016, with 27 articles published and counting.

EOG Resources produces from five Premium Basins and is a pure-play U.S. producer with a small production from Trinidad.

EOG Assets Map Presentation (EOG Presentation)

One characteristic of EOG Resources, Inc. is the shift to double-premium wells, increasing profit margin, higher cash flow, and faster payback on investment.

1 - 3Q22 Results Snapshot And Commentary

EOG Resources reported a fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.30, missing analysts' expectations. However, the results exceeded the year-ago quarter's adjusted earnings of $3.09 per share.

It was a very profitable 2022 year:

EOG 2022 Highlights (EOG Presentation)

The total quarterly revenues increased to $6,719 million from the year-ago number of $6,044 million.

The quarter's crude oil and condensate production totaled 465.6K Boep/d, up 3.3% from the year-ago level. Natural gas liquids volumes increased by 20.5% yearly to 180.0K Bbls/d. Natural gas volume rose to 254.5K Boep/d from the year-earlier quarter's 255.6K Boep/d.

EOG 4Q22 Production Oil, NGL, NG (Fun Trading) CEO Ezra Yacob said on the conference call: EOG's growing portfolio of high-return assets delivered outstanding results in 2022. We earned record return on capital employed of 34% and record adjusted net income of $8.1 billion, generated a record $7.6 billion of free cash flow which funded record cash return to shareholders of $5.1 billion.

2 - Stock Performance

All five companies in the chart below have dropped significantly year to date, with Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) down 1%, while EOG shows a drop of 15%.

Data by YCharts

EOG Resources produces oil and gas from its U.S. shale assets, representing 97.2% of the total output in 4Q22. The production from the U.S. comes from five basins: Bakken, Powder River, Wyoming DJ, Delaware, and Eagle Ford (including the dry gas play Dorado).

EOG 4Q22 Production per segment (Fun Trading) Production in the USA was up 10.4% from the same quarter a year ago.

Production per Region in K Boep/d 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 United States of America 827.8 841.5 886.1 891.6 883.8 Trinidad 35.3 41.8 34.6 27.6 25.3 TOTAL 863.1 883.3 920.7 919.2 909.1 Click to enlarge

Part II - EOG Resources - 4Q22: Balance Sheet History. The Raw Numbers

EOG Resources 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Total Revenues in $ million 5,908 6,755 8,645 7,598 6,494 Oil Revenues in $ Million 6,044 3,983 7,407 7,593 6,719 Net income in $ Million 1,985 390 2,238 2,854 2,277 EBITDA $ Million 3,447 1,392 3,841 4,610 3,779 EPS diluted in $/share 3.39 0,67 3.81 4.86 3.87 cash from operating activities in $ Million 3,166 828 2,048 4,773 3,444 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1,014 1,009 1,424 1,205 1,362 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 2,152 -181 624 3,568 2,082 Total cash $ Billion 5.21 4.01 3.07 5.27 5.97 Long-term debt in $ Billion 5.11 5.10 5.09 5.08 4.86 Dividend per share in $ (+ special dividend) 0.75+1.00 0.75+1.80 0.75+1.70 0.825+1.50 0.825+1,00* Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 585 586 588 587 587 Click to enlarge

Source: EOG Resources.

* In the press release:

The Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $0.825 per share on EOG’s common stock. The dividend will be payable April 28, 2023, to stockholders of record as of April 14, 2023. The indicated annual rate is $3.30 per share. The Board of Directors today also declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share on EOG’s Common Stock. The special dividend will be payable March 30, 2023, to stockholders of record as of March 16, 2023.

Part III - Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Net Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Oil Equivalent Production

1 - Total Revenues And Others Were a record of $6,719 Million in 4Q22

Note: Oil revenues were $6,494 million in 4Q22.

EOG Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

The company's net income was $2,277 million, or earnings per share of $3.87, compared to $1,985 or $3.39 per share a year ago.

Total operating expenses for 4Q22 were $3,866 million, higher than the $3,516 million a year ago.

Transportation costs increased to $237 million from $228 million a year ago. Also, Lease and well expenses increased to $354 million from $325 million a year ago. Finally, the company reported gathering and processing costs of $158 million, higher than the year-ago quarter's $147 million.

The earnings miss is due to higher Lease, well expenses, and transportation costs. It was partially compensated by higher oil equivalent production and commodity prices.

2 - Free Cash Flow Was $2,082 Million In 4Q22

EOG Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: The organic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. EOG uses another way to calculate the generic Free cash flow, which is not comparable to other E&P companies.

The free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2,082 million, and the trailing 12-month free cash flow was $6,093 million.

EOG Resources, Inc. is committed to returning a minimum of 60% of annual free cash flow, which is exceptionally generous. However, I believe dividends will be significantly lower due to a drop in free cash flow affected by dropping commodity prices, especially natural gas prices.

3 - Oil-Equivalent Production And Other

3.1 - Oil Equivalent Production

EOG Resources' oil production increased sequentially in the fourth quarter. Total production was 909.1K Boep/d, up 5.3% from last year and down 1.1% sequentially. The chart below shows that the entire production is still near-record this quarter.

EOG Quarterly Oil equivalent production USA versus total output (Fun Trading)

3.2 - Oil Production Detail: Oil, NGL, And NG

EOG relies significantly on crude oil, representing 51.2% of the total output in 4Q22.

EOG Quarterly oil equivalent production oil, NGL, NG history (Fun Trading)

The company's oil price (composite) realized this quarter was $85.68 a barrel, up from $78.29 a year ago.

In addition, natural gas was $5.91 per Mcf. Finally, NGL prices were $28.55 per barrel declining significantly from $40.40.

Below is the chart history of the Oil and NG price composite.

EOG Quarterly Oil and gas prices history (Fun Trading)

4 - No more Net Debt and good Cash position. Excellent Profile with net cash of $1,109 million.

EOG Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading) As of December 31, 2022, EOG Resources had cash and cash equivalents of $5,972 million. Long-term debt was reported at $4,863 million, down from $5,084 million in 3Q22. The current portion of the long-term debt was recorded at $1,283 million. EOG is now net debt free, a huge plus, especially in this bearish trend for oil and gas prices.

5 - First quarter and full-year 2023 Guidance

For 2023, EOG Resources forecasts total production between 944.0K-1,027.6K Boep/d, representing an increase of 8.5% (mid-point) from what was reported in 2022 or 908.2K Boep/d.

The company expects production between 902.6K and 939.4K Boep/d for the First quarter of 2023.

The company gave its 2023 capital budget of $5,800-$6,200 million for the year. Of the same, $1,500-$1,700 million will likely be used in the first quarter.

EOG 2023 Guidance (EOG Press release)

Part IV - Technical Analysis And Commentary

EOG TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart has been adjusted for dividends.

EOG forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $106 and support at $95.

The descending channel pattern is generally a bearish chart formation. Also, RSI is close to being oversold at 38, which tends to confirm a potential low soon below $100. In short, we may have entered a lower-low pattern, which may soon result in a possible breakdown.

The short-term trading strategy is to trade LIFO for about 35%-45% of your position. I have decreased the short-term portion because of the increasing volatility of the oil and gas sector and the elevated risk of a global recession in 2023. Furthermore, natural gas prices have dropped massively during 1Q23, and the subsequent earnings results will be significantly affected, even if production will be slightly higher sequentially.

I suggest selling between $105 and $110 with higher resistance at $119 and waiting for a retracement between $101.25 and $95 with possible lower support at $93.

Watch oil and gas prices like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.