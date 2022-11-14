EOG Resources: Tough Headwinds On The Horizon

Mar. 27, 2023 11:32 AM ETEOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)OXY3 Comments
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Groups

Summary

  • EOG Resources, Inc. total quarterly revenues increased to $6,719 million from the year-ago number of $6,044 million. However, the first quarter of 2023 could be a disappointment.
  • EOG Resources' oil production increased sequentially in the fourth quarter. Total production was 909.1K Boep/d, up 5.3% from last year and down 1.1% sequentially.
  • I recommend buying EOG Resources stock between $101.25 and $95, with possible lower support at $93.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Fracking American Shale Well -Eagle Ford Basin Oil

FreezeFrames

Part I - Introduction

Houston-based EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) released its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on February 23, 2023.

Important note: This article is an update of my preceding article, published on November 14, 2022. I have

Map

EOG Assets Map Presentation (EOG Presentation)

Table

EOG 2022 Highlights (EOG Presentation)

Chart

EOG 4Q22 Production Oil, NGL, NG (Fun Trading)

CEO Ezra Yacob said on the conference call:

EOG's growing portfolio of high-return assets delivered outstanding results in 2022. We earned record return on capital employed of 34% and record adjusted net income of $8.1 billion, generated a record $7.6 billion of free cash flow which funded record cash return to shareholders of $5.1 billion.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

EOG 4Q22 Production per segment (Fun Trading)

Production in the USA was up 10.4% from the same quarter a year ago.

Chart

EOG Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Chart

EOG Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Chart

EOG Quarterly Oil equivalent production USA versus total output (Fun Trading)

Chart

EOG Quarterly oil equivalent production oil, NGL, NG history (Fun Trading)

Chart

EOG Quarterly Oil and gas prices history (Fun Trading)

Chart

EOG Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

As of December 31, 2022, EOG Resources had cash and cash equivalents of $5,972 million. Long-term debt was reported at $4,863 million, down from $5,084 million in 3Q22.

The current portion of the long-term debt was recorded at $1,283 million.

EOG is now net debt free, a huge plus, especially in this bearish trend for oil and gas prices.

Table

EOG 2023 Guidance (EOG Press release)

Chart

EOG TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.04K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term EOG and own a long-term position.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.