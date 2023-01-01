The 'Fed Pivot' Is Coming - The Bottom Is Close

Summary

  • With a banking crisis unfolding, the Fed must curb its aggressive interest rate policy and return to easing monetary conditions soon.
  • Instead of 5.5%, the market now expects the benchmark to be closer to 4% by year-end.
  • Moreover, the funds rate may move even lower if the recession persists.
  • While some companies like quality tech bottomed, other significant components in the S&P 500 probably have not.
  • Therefore, we may see the SPX retest its bottom around 3,500, or move even lower if the banking crisis intensifies.
With a banking crisis unfolding, The Fed must curb its aggressive interest rate policy and return to easing monetary conditions soon.
With a banking crisis unfolding, the Fed must curb its aggressive interest rate policy and return to easing monetary conditions soon. Therefore, while it's a crucial week for markets data wise, the market may already have decided about the fate of interest rate policy

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GS, KEY, PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

