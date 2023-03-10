ETW Vs. IGA: 2 Call-Writing Funds With A Global Tilt

Summary

  • ETW and IGA are similar funds in the way they operate; they sell index or index ETF calls and hold a basket of equity positions with a global tilt.
  • However, the positioning that they've chosen to take differs, and that's played a significant role in their past performance and should going forward as well.
  • I hold positions in both, and I believe they can be good complementary investments when held simultaneously due to their differences.
Global Communication Network

imaginima

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on March 10th, 2023.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) and Voya Global Advantage and Premium

Cycles of Global/U.S. Performance

Cycles of Global/U.S. Performance (JPMorgan)

Global Valuations

Global Valuations (JPMorgan)

ETW Sector Allocation

ETW Sector Allocation (Eaton Vance)

ETW Top Ten Holdings

ETW Top Ten Holdings (Eaton Vance)

IGA Sector Allocation

IGA Sector Allocation (Voya)

IGA Top Ten Holdings

IGA Top Ten Holdings (Voya)

ETW Annualized Result Benchmark Comparison

ETW Annualized Result Benchmark Comparison (Eaton Vance)

IGA Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses

IGA Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses (Voya)

ETW Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses

ETW Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses (Eaton Vance)

