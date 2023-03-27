Recession - But No Central Bank Rescue

Mar. 27, 2023 11:20 AM ETDDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EPS, EQL, FEX, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, ILCB, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SPDN, SPLX, SPSM, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB, TLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, WIW, WIA, WIP, FISR, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, FTSD, LMBS, TIP, VTIP, SCHP, STIP, LTPZ, SPIP, STPZ, TIPZ, TIPX, TDTT, TDTF, PBTP
BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
3.84K Followers

Summary

  • Central banks confront the growth-inflation trade-off, with the Federal Reserve seeing recession but no rate cuts. We agree - and prefer inflation-linked bonds.
  • Bank stocks remained under pressure last week. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield slid further as the market priced in a series of Fed rate cuts.
  • We’re watching inflation data on both sides of the Atlantic this week for further signs of it staying elevated, while monitoring the ongoing banking sector woes.

Investment And Finance Concept - Yellow Down Arrows Over Blue Financial Graph Background

MicroStockHub

Transcript

The trade-off for central banks between crushing activity and living with persistently higher inflation is now front and center.

1) Financial stability vs. monetary policy objectives

We have long argued that economic damage and financial cracks would

The chart shows that the Fed's projection for 2023 growth fell from near 3% at its September 2021 meeting to near 0% after its March 2023 meeting. Its forecast for 2023 core PCE rose from near 2% to near 4% in that same time.

The Trade-Off (BlackRock Investment Institute and Federal Reserve, March 2023)

View as PDF
FORPUBLICDISTRIBUTION INTHEU.S.,CANADA,LATINAMERICA, HONG KONG,SINGAPORE ANDAUSTRALIA.FORINSTITUTIONAL, PROFESSIONAL, QUALIFIEDINVESTORS ANDQUALIFIEDCLIENTS INOTHER PERMITTEDCOUNTRIES.
16

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
3.84K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.