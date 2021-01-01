Rasi Bhadramani

Thesis

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is a Manhattan based office REIT. The stock has come under massive pressure recently, especially in light of Credit Suisse's (CS) troubles, the bank being the main tenant at the Eleven Madison Avenue building owned by SLG.

The company is a premier NYC office REIT, with some of the most recognized buildings in the city, including the newly completed One Vanderbilt building next to Grand Central. Together with Vornado (VNO), SLG is the other office REIT play in NY. SL Green's differentiator is its Midtown East presence, and its high allocation to buildings in close proximity to the Grand Central commuter station:

SLG Portfolio (SLG Presentation)

In this article we are going to look at SL Green's recent performance, its drivers and the best looking sleeves of its capital structure.

High Leverage and impact of higher interest rates

Both SLG and VNO are highly leveraged, and the recent violent rise in interest rates has decimated the common equity:

Total Returns (Seeking Alpha)

For readers who are new to the space, suffice to say an office REIT usually buys an office building via a bank loan or capital markets placement via a CMBS, and in the process utilizes equity to capitalize the structure. Debt is structured at the asset level usually, meaning the default on the loan of any single building does not trigger the default of the company who injected the initial equity.

The REIT's aggregate and secured leverage ratios, including its pro-rata share of unconsolidated joint ventures, are weak due to its capital strategy - high proportion of mortgage debt, financial policy- its stock buyback program, and large development exposure. At YE 2021, the REIT's effective leverage ratio (debt+ preferred to gross assets) was 56.8% and secured leverage was 35.5%, including pro-rata share of JV investments. With the same adjustments, the net debt+ preferred to EBITDA was 13.9x and has been above 12x since 01 2021. SL Green's effective and secured leverage metrics are moderate when calculated on a consolidated GAAP basis at about 41.1 % and 10.8% respectively, however net debt + preferred to EBITDA is high. Even with healthy earnings (EBITDA) growth of 3% over the next two years, the REIT's net debt+ preferred to EBITDA ratio is expected to be elevated, in the 11.5-12.0x range, at YE 2023. SL Green's fixed charge coverage has been steady at above 2.0x, was 2.1x at YE 2021, over the last few years. Source: Moody's

Higher interest rates have a dual impact on SL Green:

1) higher rates drive lower valuations for office properties, thus making the asset side of SLG less valuable

2) higher rates will be responsible for higher financing costs, making SL Green less profitable unless it sells buildings

Given SLG's high leverage, the move down in equity prices reflect this new fundamental state. Make no mistake about it - buying into the SLG common equity is just a leveraged take on the NYC office market.

Can we have a run on a REIT, just like with the regional banks?

The recent price action in SLG and VNO brought this name to our attention, since some market participants were talking about contagion risk. The answer here is no. Fundamentally the two entities run very different business models. A bank runs on depositor's faith. A REIT runs on its debt maturity schedule.

Let us explain - unless an office REIT has a high number of asset level / company level debt pieces come due, there is no strain on its ability to exist. As an example - if a REIT purchases an office building and finances it with a 10-year mortgage, as long as the lease cash flow covers all the interest and operational expenses (with space for debt covenants), even if the building's value suddenly plunges, there is not much happening until the debt maturity date.

Debt Maturities (SLG Preso)

SL Green does not have excessive near term maturities. In effect, most of the 2023 maturities are comprised of three asset level debt financings:

2023 Debt Maturities (SLG Presentation)

We feel that SLG will be able to refinance/exit where necessary given their track record in the NYC market and very deep relationships in the local market. Any valuation impact will be suffered by the common equity, but we feel it will be manageable.

The story here is that a REIT's structure allows for the can to be kicked down the road to a time where rates are going to be lower. There is no bank run to be had here. Unless the values for the above properties are 50% less than when they were bought, the exit strategies are doable. In some instances we are seeing funds give back the buildings to lenders, underlying the non-recourse nature of this type of debt.

Where in the capital structure should an investor be?

SLG has only $100 million in senior unsecured notes, but we do not see them traded/public. The other two slices of the capital structure here available to investors are the preferred shares (NYSE:SLG.PI) and common equity.

We feel the common shares are an extremely speculative bet right now, and they have not bottomed out. On the other hand, the preferred shares are now trading at the lowest point ever in their history:

Preferred Shares Performance (Seeking Alpha)

We can see that even during Covid we did not have a drawdown larger than -10% here. We are now at -37%! The preferred shares are trading at $15.48/share, which versus the $25/share liquidation value represents an equivalent of 62 c/$.

SLG.PI remind us of some of the regional banks' preferred shares, the distressed ones. They have become sort of a survival story, although SLG's risk of default in the next 12 months is very small. In our opinion they represent a good speculative play.

Conclusion

SL Green Realty is a Manhattan based office REIT. SLG's common equity has been beaten down in the past year on the back of higher rates. Higher rates translate into lower office buildings valuations (coupled with the work from home movement) as well as higher refinancing costs. Unlike a regional bank where the entity's viability depends on depositors' faith, a REIT lives and dies by its debt maturity schedule. SLG has a very manageable one, where the debt due in 2023/2024 is not overwhelming given the company's total liabilities and its track record in the NYC market.

SLG's preferred shares are now trading at the lowest point ever in their history, namely $15.48/share, and are callable at any time (first call date was back in 2012). We think the common shares will be very volatile and represent a very leveraged play on the NYC office market, while the preferred shares are a take on SLG's survival probability. For a speculative investor this can represent a very interesting play, with a 50% upside potential when the Fed pivots.