Dear readers/followers,

In this article, I'm going to be taking a look at and review Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). I'm a fan of chemicals and basic materials businesses. Stepan has been on my list for some time, but the valuation, coupled with the low yield, coupled with the sector, coupled with fundamentals has prevented me from really going positive on the stock.

At least until now. I'm not one of the contributors that have been positive on this company since we were at prices of over $130/share. I didn't see the upside back then.

I see an upside now.

Let's get going here.

What is Stepan Co?

Stepan is, simply put, a chemical company with a market cap closing on $3B with over $2B in annual sales split among 3 reportable segments. Stepan is primarily a surfactant and polymer business.

What does this mean?

Surfactants are chemicals that change a liquid's surface tension. They can act in products like detergents, wetting agents, emulsifiers, foaming agents or dispersants. This being the company's primary segment, consisting of more than 50% of the company's annual revenues, and more than 60% of operating income. From a high level, the company's flows from sales looks something like this.

SCL economics (Gurufocus)

Of course, this in itself isn't enough. Here, things are mashed together. We need to understand that the company's two primary segments are unfortunately the segments with the lowest margin, by far. Margins in legacy surfactants and polymers are between 13.5-15%. Margins in the specialty products segments, which account for less than 5% of sales, are double that at nearly 30% EBITDA margin.

The company is a global producer of a set of patented nutritional oils used in food and pharma, and this is obviously a segment they're trying to grow. Stepan, despite my lack of interest until now, has been a good performer over time. Long-term shareholders of Stepan have been able to enjoy significant market outperformance.

SCL IR (SCL IR)

Dividends have actually been growing impressively over time.

SCL IR (SCL IR)

The company's journey is from more of a commodity-based chemicals company to a premium-based chemicals company. It's been a journey of a few years, where the company has been slowly trying to improve its margins, only to essentially 2021-2022, end up at the same 13-15% overall company-wide margin where they started.

It's important not to overstate the Specialty segment. It's too small to really make a dent or improvement in earnings, when surfactants represent as much of the company sales as they currently do, with an OI margin of 11%.

SCL IR (SCL IR)

Stepan's chemicals are used in pretty much every segment you can think of. You find the company's chemicals in agriculture, the consumer sector, the energy sector (with things like Friction reducers, biocides, demulsifiers, and flowback aids), personal care, building insulation (polyols), specialty polymers including things like packaging adhesives, floor coatings, powder coatings, elastomers, and many others.

The problem is that this is a company in a world full of chemical companies that act as comps to Stepan, and Stepan is not a market leader (in volume or margins/profits) in anything that it does.

I'm not one of those investors that say that Stepan, because it does not have an institutional credit rating, doesn't deserve your consideration. That isn't the problem. The problem is that Stepan is in the 25th percentile in terms of GM, and the 40-45th percentile in terms of operating and net margin. It is neither a leader nor even among the 50th or above percentile in almost anything that it does, except that it has been able to improve its profitability for the past decade and more. This relative underperformance goes on in things like debt, where it has a less favorable debt situation than most of the companies in its peer group.

So while it is a capable company with a working business model, interesting products, a well-covered yield, and an established expertise in the field, it plays in a sector where many/most of the companies it competes with have:

Higher/better margins.

Better/higher Yields

Better higher returns

Lower/more favorable debt

As a value investor, I look for the best value for the best price. Stepan is a good company. Any company that has performed as it has can be called "good". But it is neither a market leader nor among the best in what it does. It does have a positive return on invested capital, meaning it can fund what projects it does, and add value from those returns even after deducting the cost of capital. However, the company has over the past 2-3 years added a significant amount of debt to the balance sheet.

Stepan Debt/Cash (Gurufocus)

This in itself need not be negative, and it is offset by improving shareholder equity and good returns. If this debt ends up being a value-add, I don't have an issue with it. But the company really chose a bad time to leverage up, given the interest rates we're going into.

The recent results were absolutely stellar. 4Q22 and 2022 came in at record levels of adjusted net income, which marks the third consecutive year, and this was despite operational challenges due to macro and SCM. Like most chemical businesses though, it saw significant increases in inflation, pricing for input, logistics, and other things, which were somewhat able to be offset by operational improvements and efficiencies.

The important surfactant income was down due to lower commodity laundry demand, materials constraints and inventories still being somewhat full (which is also why the company is looking unfavorable on in terms of its inventory turnaround).

Also, specialty products continue to deliver solid results and records for the year as well. The company's issues and challenges can be easily expressed by looking at EPS/net income bridge.

SCL IR (SCL IR)

The record results appear to somewhat hide the issues that the company saw in 4Q22 for both Polymers and Surfactants, which saw a significant operating decline, decreasing double digits due to a common combination of destocking/inventory and lower demand as well as increased prices. The company's leverage, while higher than peers, is not worrying as such, looking at a 1.37x net debt/adjusted EBITDA with an almost 40x coverage ratio in terms of interest expense. With much of that debt coming due in the next few years, including 2026-2027, I don't see the company easily financing at lower rates given how long we seem likely to see interest rate pressures.

However, the company is growing, and executing some impressive growth initiatives, including deployment into new facilities in Texas, Illinois, and Georgia.

SCL IR (SCL IR)

The picture I want to leave you with is that the company is, overall, performing quite well. The issue with the company is that it's not as market-leading as it would like to make out, and as some competitors would like to make out. Given that I analyze chemical businesses from across the globe, I feel it important to highlight in context what we should pay for a company like Stepan and what we could or should buy instead.

Let's look at valuation.

Stepan Valuation - It's much better, and a "BUY", but there are alternatives

So, a few things are out of the way straight away. Stepan is attractive and a "BUY". At today's valuation, I believe you can, even on a conservative forward basis, make at least 8-12% annually going forward for the next few years.

Stepan Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

The problem?

You're investing in a cyclical chemical business going into a more or less confirmed downturn in EPS in a rising interest rate environment, and you are doing so at a premium because Stepan tends to be valued at closer to 18-20x P/E. However, at its current valuation, it's in the 42nd percentile in terms of comparable chemical producer P/E valuations. Most other companies in the same or ancillary markets are lower valued. Furthermore, if you're an investor that puts stock in Owner earnings and puts this to P/E, like Warren Buffet, then you'll be disappointed. Stepan is in the 4th percentile here, which means that 95%+ of all companies in the same/comparable sectors are at more attractive prices than Stepan is.

Who are these peers?

The chemicals business and the specific sector where Stepan "plays", includes giants like Linde (LIN) and Air Liquide, but also companies like Ecolab (ECL), Sherwin-Williams (SHW), DuPont (DD), PPG (PPG), LyondellBasell (LYB) and many others. Some of the aforementioned have market caps that are more than 20x the size of Stepan - in the case of Linde (though that's gases) their market is 85x the size of Stepan.

The best I can call Stepan is "average". Its growth prospects are not amazing. It's not a market leader in any metric or sector it's in. This is not a requirement, of course, but I don't see the massive excitement that some contributors have about this company. It's good - good but not great, as they say. Many of the aforementioned companies have better upsides, better yields, or a better combination of those.

And all of them also have credit ratings.

Still, I won't overlook that multiples, for Stepan as they are, are currently at multi-year lows. The company has a very strong Altman Z-score, which despite the lack of a credit rating, puts the relative financial risk to Stepan at very, very limited. The company's accruals and metrics, despite inventory, do not indicate that the company is trying to manipulate its earnings on the favorable side. That's a lot of positives, and that's not even lifting the revenue growth.

However, on the negative side, we have a declining FCF...

Stepan cash flows (Gurufocus)

... and we have assets growing at a faster pace than revenues, implying at least momentary inefficiencies. Declining GMs are natural, but need to be noted.

Also, the only insider trades that have occurred since early 2021, are sells (one exception in 2022, but still a massive net sell). If the people running the company aren't interested in holding shares, and quite the opposite, are dropping them, why should you be buying them?

Insider Trades (GuruFocus)

As I've said before - insider trades do not decide a case for me. They merely confirm, weaken or reinforce a stance I hold. In this case, I believe this weakens the positive stance for Stepan. It does not take it away, but as a general rule, unless I believe I'm getting a massive bargain, this sort of trend is enough to raise a few red flags with me. And while the company's returns over the very long term are generally positive, I want to clearly state that it's entirely possible to invest in Stepan and get literally nothing for your trouble.

Stepan RoR (F.A.S.T graphs)

The S&P Global average PT for Stepan either indicates that I am missing something entirely, or that the analyst (because there's 1) following the company really has the elasticity of a brick or stone. The analyst PT here is $141, or an upside of 42%. Of course, that analyst has held that level of PT for about 2-3 years, which leads me to not trust his opinion all that much.

My PT for SCL is much more conservative. Because the price is down to 15x P/E, I'm willing to give Stepan a 16.5x forward average of $115/share. That gives the company an upside and a return potential in the double digits. That makes it a "BUY". But I also want you to remember that there are about 20 companies in throwing distance in the same sector with better yields, better upsides, better fundamentals, and more favorable pricing.

That said, I'm initiating a "BUY" here with the following thesis.

Thesis

Stepan is an average chemicals company with a good portfolio and good fundamentals - but it is not class-leading. Its inherent volatility means that the closer to below a 15x-P/E or equivalent cheap pricing you can buy it, the better.

At current pricing, I view Stepan as a "BUY" for the first time in some time, but I also want to point out that there are plenty of attractive alternatives across the chemicals sector which may offer you better rates of return.

my PT for SCL is $115, and I say "BUY" here.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company definitely isn't cheap, but I can see an upside here.