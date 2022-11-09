As you can tell from my author profile, bank stocks in general and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in particular don't get me too excited. I have a preference towards Consumer Staples and Technology stocks as an investor as well as an author. I do hold JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) but they are far from even being equal weight in terms of allocation.
I realized something when thinking about this article and Bank of America. My first credit card was in fact a Bank of America Visa (V) card I got while still in Graduate school. And I still have it. However, the moment I got access to brands like American Express (AXP), this Bank of America card fell way off the priority list and is used literally for one auto-pay transaction every month to keep my longest running card alive.
That got me wondering why I never fully got behind Bank of America, neither as a consumer nor as an investor.
Nonetheless, as I've preached here, I shouldn't let my biases cloud my judgement when it comes to an investment or trade opportunity. In this article, I present a few reasons why I am now an "almost" believer in this stock after the recent Banking Blues. I also offer a way to get around my fears around the word "almost". Let us get into the details.
The stock is down almost 20% YTD, making it a bear market for the stock by definition. Obviously, individual stocks tend to go up or down than the market average but this sell off means that Bank of America's stock is trading near five-year lows. Only twice in the last five years has the stock traded below this range for a meaningful amount of time: one during COVID uncertainties and the other in December 2018 when the market fell about 10% with fears around the Fed's policies (sounds familiar, right?).
As a result of the sell-off and a dividend growth streak of 9 years, Bank of America's current yield of 3.24% is the highest it has been in the last 5 years, except, once again the COVID period, where the yield topped just below 4% as shown below.
Now, with the company's as well as the banking industry's history of dividend cuts, let us evaluate how strong the dividend coverage is based on both Free Cash Flow ("FCF") and Earnings Per Share ("EPS").
Overall, it seems reasonable to assume that barring a 2008 scenario, Bank of America's dividend seems safe and I'd wager that the company is likely to announce its 10th consecutive dividend increase later in the year.
And how does one write an article on a Bank at this time without talking about the FDIC and uninsured deposits? Bank of America is among the best of breeds in this regard, ranking at the very bottom in terms of percentage of deposits uninsured. I strong believe this is a case of the Goliaths winning over the Davids for the following reasons:
Finally, in a show of confidence, strength, and even unity, the Goliaths, including Bank of America, recently funded First Republic Bank (FRC) with $30 Billion.
While being laid off is no fun for anyone involved, the company's moves to cut spending is welcome in these uncertain times.
With operating expenses increasing about 40% in 2022 to $84 Billion, I think the company has more room to further reduce costs both in labor as well as in other areas. After all, this is banking and we are talking about uncertainties in mortgages, lending, investments and even deposits. What better time to slim down your expenses?
Yeah, that heading is a curve ball, sort of. The stock is indeed too weak technically as shown below as it is trading well below all the key moving averages. However, that also means the turnaround could be near. The stock's Relative Strength Index ("RSI") of 15 suggests the stock is extremely oversold and a bounce is likely at the slightest hint of good news (or at least, lack of distress).
This feels like I am talking to the mirror. If you are still not convinced that Bank of America is looking like an attractive play here to buy outright, then consider the trade below. The Banking worries are real, irrespective of whether the underlying fundamentals say so or not. Selling puts on beaten down stocks is one of my favorite ways to enter or add to existing positions in such scenarios. Take a look at the options chain below.
As someone who got serious about markets and investing in 2008/2009, I've generally been skeptical about the Banks. This skepticism grew once I selected my primary investment style, dividend growth. So, for a very long time, I looked down on companies that slashed dividends. While I still hold a large allocation to dividend growth stocks, over time, I've diversified into technology stocks and short-term trades that benefited due to irrational exuberance or fear.
Bank of America looks interesting enough to get my attention here and I may enter the long side by selling cash-secured puts as described above. What about you? Please leave your comments below.
