Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 27, 2023 12:09 PM ETHuize Holding Limited (HUIZ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.6K Followers

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Harriet Hu - Investor Relations

Cunjun Ma - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Kwok Tam - Co-Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Amy Chen - Citigroup

Rick Zhao - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Huize Holding Limited's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the management's prepared remarks we will have a question-and-answer session. Today's conference call is being recorded and a webcast replay will be available. Please visit Huize's IR website at ir.huize.com under the Events and Webcast section.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker host today, Ms. Harriet Hu, Huize's Investor Relations Director. Please go ahead, Harriet.

Harriet Hu

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. Our financial and operating results were released earlier today and are currently available on both our IR website and the newswire.

Before we continue, I would like to refer you to the Safe Harbor statement in our earnings press release, which also applies to this call as we will be making forward-looking statements. Please also note that we will discuss non-GAAP measures today, which are more thoroughly explained in our earnings release and filings with the SEC.

Joining us today are our Founder and CEO, Mr. Cunjun Ma; COO, Mr. Li Jiang; Co-CFO, Mr. Minghan Xiao; and Co-CFO, Mr. Ron Tam. Mr. Ma will start the call by providing an overview of the company's performance and operational highlights for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. Mr. Tam will then provide details on the financial results for the period before we open up the call for questions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.