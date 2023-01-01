Global Markets Rallied Last Week, Except For Property Shares

Summary

  • Nearly all the components of the major asset classes posted gains last week, based on a set of proxy ETFs.
  • Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund rose 2.6%, the ETF’s first weekly gain in the past three.
  • Nearly all the primary markets around the world posted gains last week, with the exception of property shares in the US and abroad.

Nearly all the components of the major asset classes posted gains last week, based on a set of proxy ETFs. Real estate shares in the US and around the world were the downside exceptions, based on trading through Friday’s close (Mar. 24).

James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

