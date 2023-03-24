REM: Real Estate Facing A Deep Freeze

Summary

  • REM invests in mREITs that hold residential and commercial mortgages.
  • I believe regional bank deposits are structurally unattractive vs. money center banks and money market funds. Whatever solution is used to solve this crisis will lead to lower profitability for regional banks.
  • Lower profitability will cause banks to further tighten lending standards. As they are large players in real estate, this could throw real estate markets into a deep freeze.

financial crisis

ramihalim/E+ via Getty Images

Recently, I provided some thoughts on the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT). I was cautious on MORT and mortgage REITs ("mREITs") in general, as I was worried about a possible firesale of mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") and the Fed's

REM holdings

Figure 1 - REM holdings (ishares.com)

MORT and REM have nearly identical performance

Figure 2 - MORT and REM have nearly identical historical performance (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

FDIC-regulated banks have $620 billion in unrealized losses on investment securities

Figure 3 - FDIC-regulated banks have $620 billion in unrealized losses on investment securities (FDIC)

Average bank deposit is only paying 37 bps

Figure 4 - Average bank deposit is only paying 37 bps (St. Louis Fed)

Money Market assets under management

Figure 5 - Money Market assets under management (ici.org)

Regional banks are large real estate lenders

Figure 6 - Regional banks are large real estate lenders (FDIC)

Line chart of net % US domestic banks tightening standards

Figure 7 - U.S. domestic banks have been tightening lending standards (FT.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

