First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank, FDIC Loses An Estimated $20 Billion

  • This morning, North Carolina-based First Citizens announced a deal to buy Silicon Valley Bank, easing some market fears over banking contagion.
  • First Citizens got an FDIC loss share, a steep discount, and got to leave out $90 billion in less attractive assets from the deal.
  • The market loves the deal.
  • The government might not love it as much, because the massive rally in First Citizens stock makes it look like regulators left some money on the table.
  • While First Citizens has a network of branches in Southern California, Bay Area-based SVB is an odd bedfellow with First Citizens' core business model serving the Mid-Atlantic and the Deep South.
Silicon Valley Bank Shut Down By Regulators

Justin Sullivan

After a relatively quiet weekend, the early hours of Monday morning brought a new banking announcement from the FDIC. Silicon Valley Bank has been sold to First Citizens (NASDAQ:FCNCA) of Raleigh, North Carolina.

