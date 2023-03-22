KURE: Clear Skies Ahead For Chinese Healthcare

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.93K Followers

Summary

  • The KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has been plagued by policy headwinds in recent years, but the backdrop looks set to improve.
  • Backed by a near-term rebound in patient visits and long-term demographic tailwinds, the outlook for healthcare spending remains compelling.
  • As a low-cost, single-sector investment vehicle, KURE offers investors a great option to invest in the Chinese healthcare theme.

asian chinese male doctor walking towards his office

Edwin Tan

With few signs of a COVID resurgence in China thus far, medical activities look to be getting back to normal. This means a cyclical recovery in patient visits and surgeries relative to last year. Alongside the reopening tailwind, policy support for biopharma

Chart
Data by YCharts

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF Key Facts

KraneShares

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF Top Holdings

KraneShares

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF Performance

KraneShares

China Demographic Projection

Nikkei

Projected Post-COVID Revenue Growth Breakdown

Sino Biopharm

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.93K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.