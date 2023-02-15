Following The Herd Danger wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

There is an almost unanimous consensus bullish bias on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) by Seeking Alpha analysts. Out of the last 32 articles on the name, all ratings bar one have expressed a bullish bias. My initial article on Energy Transfer in early January 2023 carries the sole 'hold' or 'neutral' bias amid the bullish fever. And so far, Mr Market has decreed this to be correct. Since publication of my original hold/neutral view, the stock has returned 2.97% in total shareholder return compared to 3.41% for the S&P 500.

But what about going forward? Will Energy Transfer outperform the S&P 500? I don't think so. Although broad market conditions are favorable, I still think it's more likely to underperform the market benchmark.

Broad market fundamentals seem favorable

The overall LNG market remains tight as there is upside risk from a Chinese demand rebound and supply cuts from Russia. According to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, this demand-supply situation is expected to sustain till 2025. Energy Transfer's Co-CEO Thomas Long also expressed upbeat sentiment in the Q4 FY22 earnings call when he said, "But we still remain very bullish on the volumes..."

This is the bullish side of the Energy Transfer story. However, I think this marginally superseded by the following:

FY23 EBITDA guidance below expectations signals downside risks

In the Q4 FY22 earnings presentation, management guided for a FY23 adjusted EBITDA of $12.9 billion to $13.3 billion; a mid-range guide for $13.1 billion. This is 105bps below consensus expectations of $13.2 billion.

On the pricing side, page 6 of the earnings presentation shows that up to 12.5% of the guidance is exposed to commodity prices and spreads based on futures prices:

FY23 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook (Energy Transfer Q4 FY22 Earnings Presentation)

Energy Transfer's stock price adjusted for dividends has fallen 11% since its Q4 FY22 earnings release on February 15 2023:

Energy Transfer Stock Price (adjusted for dividends) (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

During this time, the Henry Hub Natural Gas futures have fallen 10.3%. Technicals suggest further downside risk of 24.9% toward the 2020 lows at $1.644/MMBtu. My research shows that such price signatures typically correct back toward the local lows that initiated the large rallies. The fundamental kicker for lower natural gas prices is likely to be demand slowdown in a recessionary environment; the New York Fed places the probability of a US recession by February 2024 at 54%.

Combining the falls together, the overall downside risk from Energy Transfer's Q4 FY22 earnings release date comes out to be 34%:

Henry Hub Natural Gas Futures (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

A 12.5% exposure to a 34% fall implies another 4.3% downside contribution to adjusted EBITDA. This is the risk I see from lower prices.

Management too noted the sensitivity of pricing assumptions in their FY23 guidance especially for the midstream segment, which typically makes up 25% of overall EBITDA:

that's [midstream] probably one of the segments that we continue to look at when we give the guidance for 2023 that it is a lot about the pricing. - Co-CEO Thomas Long in Q4 FY22 earnings call

Technical Analysis Update

If this is your first time reading a Hunting Alpha article using Technical Analysis, you may want to read this post, which explains how and why I read the charts the way I do, utilizing principles of Flow, Location and Trap. Note that my charts are adjusted for dividends and hence they enable a total shareholder return interpretation.

My technical analysis thesis is playing out on both the relative and standalone read of Energy Transfer:

Relative Read of Energy Transfer vs SPX500

This was my assessment of Energy Transfer vs the S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX) in January 2023:

ET vs SPX500 Technical Analysis Original View (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

And this is the current scenario:

ET vs SPX500 Technical Analysis Current Scenario (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

I think it's safe to say the anticipation has been generally on the mark. I now anticipate a small buyers' pullback before further downside and hence negative alpha.

Standalone Read of Energy Transfer vs SPX500

This was my assessment of Energy Transfer in January 2023:

ET vs SPX500 Technical Analysis Original View (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

And this is the current scenario:

ET vs SPX500 Technical Analysis Current Scenario (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

Here too, things are playing out as anticipated. I expect prices to remain range-bound for a few months between the monthly support at $10.99 and the monthly resistance at $12.75.

Takeaway

I believe my view on Energy Transfer takes a neutral stand amid a tsunami of bullish cheers. Out of the last 32 views on Energy Transfer by Seeking Alpha analysts, I have been the only one with a non-bullish rating over the last 3 months. Luckily, Mr Market has printed the reality according to my expectations so far as the stock has failed to generate alpha vs the S&P 500. Now, I am pushing my luck by sticking my neck out again and maintaining my neutral/hold stance on Energy Transfer.

Although the fundamental demand-supply situation for Energy Transfer is better now than it was a few years ago, I believe management's weaker-than-consensus guidance for FY23 adjusted EBITDA signals downside risks. More specifically, I see up to 4.3% downside potential occurring from a further fall in natural gas futures, which may be triggered by recession, which according to the New York Fed, has a more than 50% chance of occurring by February 2024.

My original technical analysis view on Energy Transfer is playing out and I continue to expect negative alpha vs the S&P 500 and ranging action in the ET stock.

Maintain neutral/hold.