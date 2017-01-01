Buy 8.1% Yielding British American Before The 'Secret' 8% Dividend Hike

  • British American Tobacco p.l.c. has fallen 11% YTD thanks to three short-term factors, two of which have nothing to do with its excellent fundamentals.
  • The short-term rally in the dollar, created by the banking crisis means that British American Tobacco is actually 8% more undervalued than it looks, normalized for currency.
  • British American's 8.1% yield is actually 8.8% normalized for currency, and its 6.8 PE is the lowest in 23 years. It's 49% historically undervalued.
  • British American offers 120% return potential over the next three years, more than 30% annually. Long-term, even in a worst-case scenario, and with no PE expansion, 14% annual returns are on offer.
  • British American's growth outlook of 7% to 9%, from analysts and management guidance, means that 8.1% to 8.8% yielding British American Tobacco p.l.c. is the best ultra yield ultra value bargain on Wall Street. One that I've been buying with limits during its recent correction.
This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, March 27th.

Bear markets can be both terrifying and wonderful. That's because world-beater blue chips can crash for overblown reasons, some of which have nothing to do with a company's

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DK owns BTI in our portfolios.

