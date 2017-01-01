herkisi

Bear markets can be both terrifying and wonderful. That's because world-beater blue chips can crash for overblown reasons, some of which have nothing to do with a company's fundamentals.

I've spent the last few weeks pounding away on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) via some opportunistic limits.

I've bought 200 more shares, bringing my total to 7,400 shares, during the recent mini-crash from BTI, which is driven by three main factors, two of which are completely irrational and have nothing to do with the company's excellent fundamentals.

Let me show you the three reasons why Wall Street is hating on British American yet again, but why the more it falls, the more I buy, because 8.1% yielding BTI is set to fly.

You might want to buy it before the upcoming "secret" 6% dividend hike, which means the actual yield today is closer to 8.8%, and the PE is actually 6.8X.

British American's Currency-Normalized PE Is The Lowest In Over 20 Years

Reason 1 That Wall Street Hates British American: Tech Is Hot Again

After a hellish 2022, tech is hot again, with the Nasdaq up 17% YTD.

I've heard three plausible theories about why this might be the case.

First, as we head into recession, growth concerns become an issue, and secular growth stocks naturally serve as an attractive hedge against falling earnings in 2023.

JPMorgan doesn't expect a recession but does think earnings will fall 10% to 15% in 2023 due to margin compression

Morgan Stanley thinks it will be closer to 20% for the same reasons (also no recession, just very slow growth).

Another reason is that the regional banking crisis has created a bit of a mini-panic about solvency. And do you know who doesn't have any issues with access to cash? Big tech companies sitting on hundreds of billions in cash and who are minting tens of billions more each year.

But really, the biggest reason probably has to do with interest rates.

The regional banking crisis, which is starting to calm down a bit, caused 2-year bond yields to go from 5.1% to 3.8% in just two weeks.

The week of the crisis, we saw the strongest yield collapse in 40 years.

The Fed's most recent dot plot shows the Fed stopping at 5%, potentially holding rates high until September of 2024.

The bond market doesn't believe it, expecting the Fed to stop here and cut rates to 2.5% by September next year.

Mind you, 2.5% is far from zero, and where the Fed plans to keep rates long-term. The era of "free money" is over, and barring a very severe recession and contained inflation, we might never see zero rates again.

But after 15 years of "free money forever" policies that drove one of the biggest speculative tech bubbles in history (as well as bubbles in many other assets), Wall Street is desperate for any hint of rate cuts.

And that's what the bond market is currently providing it.

Reason 2 That Wall Street Hates British American: The Dollar Rally

Remember when the UK government suffered a mini-crisis back in September of 2022? The Liz Truss mini-budget, which called for massive debt-funded stimulus during a period of 10% inflation, created a bond market uprising.

50-year UK bonds suffered a brief 50% decline in three days, and triggered a pension crisis that forced the Bank of England to start buying bonds again, to prevent a full-blown financial crisis.

The pound bottomed at 1.035 against the dollar on the night of Sunday, September 25th.

That represents a 15% plunge in the pound in a few weeks. And guess what a crashing pound meant for UK stocks like BTI or Legal & General Group Plc (OTCPK:LGGNY)?

Because UK stocks measure earnings and pay dividends in pounds, there is some short-term currency risk to any single year's EPS or dividend payouts.

When the pound crashes against the dollar, these kinds of stocks can sell off irrationally.

Why irrationally?

Because post-Brexit, the USD/Pound (AKA "cable") has averaged 1.3, and that's exactly what the FactSet consensus of economists expects in the future.

Notice that small recent mini-crash in the Pound? That corresponds to BTI's mini-crash and a pullback in most UK dividend blue chips.

The pound has recovered to 1.21 but remains about 8% below its post-Brexit norm.

One possible reason the pound sold off sharply was that normally in recessions, the dollar rallies, as the ultimate "safe haven" asset.

The more scary the economic outlook, the stronger the dollar tends to get, though this time, the pound is likely to be protected by much higher interest rates.

UK inflation jumped to 10.4% last month

the Bank of England is planning to hike to 4.5% before stopping

despite a five-quarter recession it believes England is already in.

But what's the bottom line for long-term BTI investors?

British American is actually 8% more undervalued than it currently looks.

8.8% currency normalized yield

6.8X forward currency normalized PE

49% currency normalized discount to fair value

A "secret" 8% dividend hike that's coming within the next year or two or possibly sooner.

Currency fluctuations are not something you have to worry about long-term, but they can create short-term buying opportunities you don't want to miss.

Reason 3 That Wall Street Hates British American: Some Bad News From The FDA

The FDA appears to continue waging an irrational war on vaping due to Juul's marketing to kids several years ago.

Statista

The FDA is trying to shut down Juul permanently in the US, and now it's issued a similar order for BTI's Vuse brand.

The only large company whose vaping products have been approved by the FDA so far is NJoy, which is why Altria Group, Inc. (MO) just agreed to buy them for $2.7 billion.

Now the US is 45% of BTI's sales, and vaping is the key growth driver for its reduced-risk products or RRPs, which are the future of the company.

BTI's RRP sales in 2022 grew 37% in constant currency, faster than either Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) or MO.

Among younger nicotine users, vaping is the #1 preferred method.

CDC

Vaping is 9X more popular with younger nicotine users than heat sticks.

You might imagine that this is a potential thesis killer for BTI, right? Almost half of its sales potentially cut off forever from the #1 favorite way of using nicotine by younger customers.

Actually, the long-term analyst growth consensus of 9.1% hasn't changed in the last ten days.

Management is still guiding for 7% to 9% long-term EPS growth, and analysts expect the upper end of that range.

Credit rating agencies haven't changed BTI's BBB+ credit rating and the bond market isn't worried either.

The bond market, via credit default swaps, is saying BTI's fundamental risk of default is actually drifting lower in the last week.

The bond market is willing to lend to BTI out to 2055, indicating strong confidence from "the smart money" on Wall Street that BTI is not going to die or stop growing for the next 30 years at least.

But guess what? Not only is BTI going to challenge the FDA's rulings and most likely will be able to keep selling Vuse in the U.S. eventually, but even in a worst-case scenario, BTI's growth rate would still remain positive.

Worst-case growth outlook with zero U.S. vaping: 5%.

Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return British American Tobacco (Currency Normalized) 8.8% 9.1% 17.9% 12.5% British American Tobacco 8.1% 9.1% 17.2% 12.0% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF 3.8% 10.2% 14.0% 9.8% British American Tobacco (Currency Normalized, Worst-Case Scenario) 8.8% 5.0% 13.8% 9.7% Nasdaq 0.8% 10.9% 11.7% 8.2% Dividend Aristocrats 1.9% 8.5% 10.4% 7.3% S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% REITs 4.0% 6.1% 10.1% 7.1% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 2.1% 5.1% 7.2% 5.0% Click to enlarge

At less than 7X currency-normalized earnings, BTI is an anti-bubble stock that only has to grow at 0% or faster to guarantee a decent return for long-term investors.

Want proof that BTI can overcome harsh regulations? In 2018 the EU banned menthol, BTI's core business. Guess what happened next?

FAST Graphs, FactSet

In 2017 BTI bought the rest of Reynolds and that $49 billion debt-funded deal. That is what kicked off the bear market we're now in, though BTI was 50% overvalued in 2017.

same historical premium to fair value as the S&P in 2000 during the worst bubble in U.S. history.

Earnings growth fell from 28% to 0% after the menthol ban, and then recovered during the next two years.

The -3% growth in 2021 was due to the strong dollar and lockdown effects.

And now, management is guiding for a steady acceleration in growth to its historical and long-term mid-range guidance of 8% in 2024 and 2025.

Do you know the growth consensus before the FDA ban news came out? 5% for 2023, 8% for 2024, and 9% for 2025.

Now? 4% in 2023, 8% in 2024, and 8% in 2025.

BTI, like all big tobacco giants, is highly adaptable and is expected to once more adapt to just another regulatory hurdle a government has thrown into its path.

And in the meantime, you can lock in a nearly 9% currency-normalized very safe yield that's growing steadily.

6% in 2023 (official hike just announced).

By 2026 the nominal yield on cost for BTI if you buy today is expected to be close to 10%.

10.5% if the pound returns to its expected 1.3 level.

Yes, you can lock in a potential double-digit yield on cost today, meaning BTI has to only grow at low single digits to run circles around the Nasdaq in the long term.

A Wonderful Company At An Outrageously Great Price

fair value: $63.96

current price: $35.25

discount: 45%

currency-normalized discount: 49%

quality rating: 93% very low risk 13/13 Ultra Sleep Well At Night global aristocrat

DK rating: potential Buffett-style ultra-value, table-pounding buy.

British American 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Bottom Line: Buy 8.1% Yielding British American Before The "Secret" 8% Dividend Hike

Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in BTI (I'm not a market-timer).

Even Ultra SWAN aristocrats can fall hard and fast in a bear market.

That's why I have limits on BTI and have bought 200 more shares in recent days.

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short term; luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck.

While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about BTI.

This is the world's largest tobacco company by sales, and its plans for a smoke-free future are going well.

The FDA ban is likely to be challenged in court, and eventually, BTI will become the dominant name in U.S. vaping.

Its growth rate is far superior to Juul's.

Even in the worst-case-scenario, BTI's growth outlook is still 5%, and with a yield of 8.1%, 8.8% normalized for long-term currency effects, just 2% growth would allow BTI to be a superior long-term investment than the S&P.

And of course, that 8% yield is not just very safe it's growing at a healthy rate, including a 6% hike management just gave investors.

But with the Pound 8% below its post-Brexit average and economist consensus for the future, that means that BTI is about 8% more undervalued than it looks today.

8.8% currency normalized yield

6.8X forward PE (the lowest in 23 years).

And guess what? Even if you think BTI will trade at 7X earnings forever, that's still an 8.8% yield + 5% to 9% growth rate = 14% to 18% long-term return.

The PE expansion that's likely once BTI completes its deleveraging and achieves its smoke-free goals is likely to be exceptional.

Bank of America thinks BAC's P/E could match PM's 17 in the future

or even rise to around 20 (similar to alcohol companies).

The point is that in this bear market, three short-term factors have combined to make BTI into a bargain I just can't ignore.

Two of those have nothing to do with the company's fundamentals, and the third appears to be an overblown concern based on the best available data today.

That's why I have limits to chase BTI to bottom, just like I did with Amazon (AMZN), where I nailed the bottom at $82.

Is BTI right for everyone? Of course not. No company is. But if you want to know what's the best ultra value ultra-yield aristocrat bargain on Wall Street, it's BTI at a currency-normalized 49% discount.

One that offers about 120% return potential in the next three years.