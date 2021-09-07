Lemon_tm

We previously covered Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) here. F had made the strategic choice of announcing a supplemental dividend in the FQ4'22 earnings call, arguably supporting its stock price despite the underperforming quarter. We remained confident about its dividend safety as well, while considering the growing investments in the BlueOval City toward electric vehicles and batteries.

In this article, we shall discuss F's potential underperformance in FQ1'23, attributed to the reduced demand for trucks and the persistent production issues over the past few weeks. The company's "Teach-In" event on March 23, 2023, has also highlighted further details on its different business segments, with the Ford Model e likely achieving profitability by 2026.

F's Slow But Sure Transition Towards EV

After leaving $2B of profits on the table in FY2022, it appeared that the F management had met its next round of challenges. This was attributed to the ongoing production issues for the F-150 Lightning, 2023 Ford Escape, and 2023 Lincoln Corsair models.

Due to the lengthy shutdown over the past few weeks, it seemed that the battery fire risks and software issues were rather severe. For now, F's February 2023 report still indicated decent numbers, with the company delivering 157.6K vehicles, growing by 7.6% MoM and 21.9% YoY.

However, if we were to look closer at the company's F-150 Lightning sales number, it was apparent that there was an impact of -41.1%/ -0.93K MoM and -43.4%/ -1.02K from December 2022, to 1.33K units in February 2023. Therefore, it appeared that EV battery issues might have started from January 2023 onwards, drastically impacting its deliveries.

Based on the projected 2023 production capacity of 150K for F-150s, we may be looking at a reduced quarterly output of approximately -11.53K vehicles (based on the four-week shutdown between February 14, 2023 and March 13, 2023), if not more, if the issues are not resolved soon.

The same had been observed with F's Mustang Mach-E delivery numbers, declining by -32%/ -0.84K MoM and -62.6%/ -2.99K from December 2022 levels to 1.78K units in February 2023. Only 360 units of the model were manufactured in the first two months of 2023, against the monthly average of 6.49K in 2022.

Given F's aggressive plan to produce up to 270K Mach-Es in 2023, it was uncertain why the production output for the model had been less than our monthly expectations of 20.7K units. Perhaps consumer demand had been tapering, underscoring the need for steep discounts to boost consumer demand in the US and China.

The same trend had been observed with F's F-150 inventory growing to 92 days by mid-February 2023, suggesting that consumer demand for high-ticket items might have been adversely affected by the rising inflationary pressures and price hikes. This was also observed with General Motors' (GM) inventory of Chevy Silverado pickup trucks, which rose to over 100 days of supply, resulting in a planned production halt for two weeks in March 2023.

Combined with F's sustained efforts in fully transitioning to EV-only production in the EU by 2030, it was unsurprising that 3.2K job cuts related to product development had been planned in the region. This was on top of the 3K job cuts related to the legacy ICE business already completed in the US, Canada, and India.

As highlighted by Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, the restructuring process was necessary to increase productivity and streamline costs, while achieving an 8% pre-tax profit margin by 2026:

We have too many people, we have too much investment, we have too much complexity and we don’t have expertise in transitioning our assets. This management team firmly believes that our ICE and BEV portfolios are under-earning... Ford will ensure we have the right structure and talent in place to compete and win. (Bloomberg)

The recent "Teach-In" event on March 23, 2023, highlighted further details, with its EV segment, Ford Model e, reporting negative EBIT margins of -40% and EBIT losses of -$2.1B in FY2022. The CFO also commented that the Model e segment "should be viewed as a startup company within Ford," with another guidance of -$3B (+42.8% YoY) in EBIT losses for FY2023.

These EBIT margins were naturally less impressive than Tesla's (TSLA) at -5.8% in FY2014 and -17.7% in FY2015, when the latter crossed 57K and 107K deliveries of Model S, respectively. F's margins were naturally unsatisfactory, given that the legacy automaker similarly delivered 61K of EVs in FY2021 and 96K in FY2022.

However, F's numbers were much improved compared to other new entrants, such as Lucid (LCID) at an EBIT margin of -426.5% in FY2022 and a projected margin of -164.7% in FY2023, similar to Rivian (RIVN) at -413.5% and -147.6%, respectively. We reckon this comparison may be more apt, given the impact of rising inflationary pressures on the global supply chain and labor costs thus far.

On the other hand, investors might also realize that the company's ICE and Ford Credit segments were inherently more profitable than expected, which might inversely boost market confidence in the intermediate term. F had guided an EBIT of $7B (+2.9% YoY) for Ford Blue, $6B (+87.5% YoY) for Ford Pro, and $1.3B (-51.8% YoY) for Ford Credit.

While its forward guidance for Ford Credit may seem underwhelming, we must also highlight that it is attributed to the uncertain macroeconomics with tightened discretionary spending, as discussed above. Furthermore, the segment's outperformance in FY2021 with an EBIT of $4.71B was attributed to the higher auction values from the over inflated used vehicle prices then.

For now, we particularly appreciate the F management's transparency thus far, attributed to its immense difficulty in transitioning the legacy ship toward a leaner and more innovative EV future. Therefore, the pessimism may already be priced in after the painfully candid FQ4'22 earnings call, having little impact on its stock prices after the March event.

The management's determination to transition the business through "a new, complex, and fascinating period in the auto industry" likely also convinced many talents to join the team:

Doug Field, previously from Apple (AAPL) and TSLA to lead the Embedded Software and Hardware organization for F's EV product development.

Darren Palmer, previously a founding member of F's Team Edison, responsible for the company's launch of Mustang Mach E.

Josh Halliburton, previously from JD Power, a data analytics firm, to improve reliability and warranty issues, while similarly promoting Jim Baumbick internally.

Therefore, while we were discouraged by the production issues thus far, it appeared that the company had opted to fix the issues early on in the factory, instead of incurring expensive warranty expenses. Since the latter cost -$1B of profits in FY2022, it made sense that the management team had taken quality issues seriously.

Even though F faces challenges on its path toward EV ramp-up and profitability, it may eventually reach its goal of EBIT profitability and 2M annualized EV output by 2026. Even TSLA's EV profitability was not accomplished in one day. It was a feat that had taken the management team twelve years after the launch of Roadster in 2008.

Therefore, it may be prudent to give the F management the benefit of time, especially given their candor and commitment thus far.

F & Legacy Peers 3Y Stock Prices

Trading View

Besides, the F stock has demonstrated its resilience over the past three years, outperforming the SPY and legacy peers such as GM, Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY), and Toyota (TM) thus far.

Therefore, while the F stock trades at a higher P/E of 7.07x, compared to GM at 5.47X and VWAGY at 2.84x, but not TM at 9.65x, it appears that its valuation is somewhat justified since the former is also expected to deliver improved profitability by FY2026. It is also important to highlight that F continues to make America's best-selling truck for the 46th consecutive year.

F 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

Furthermore, it appears that the F stock remains well supported at current levels, at its previous December 2022 bottom. With the stock trading attractively below its 50-day moving averages, we are rating the F stock as a buy here, due to the attractive risk-reward ratio.