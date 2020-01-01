Big 5 Sporting Goods: Is The Dividend Safe?

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.22K Followers

Summary

  • BGFV’s current yield is twice as much as the historical average.
  • We examine if BGFV can meet its FY23 dividend bill through internally generated cash flow.
  • We close with some thoughts on the technicals and the valuations.
Baseball season is here. Glove and ball on home plate.

fstop123/E+ via Getty Images

Company Snapshot

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is a micro-cap stock whose fortunes are linked to the dynamics of the US sporting goods retail industry which has reportedly grown at ~7% p.a. over the past five years. 54% of the

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.22K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.