Tom Werner

Investment Overview

When I last provided analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) - the New York-based Pharma giant that is the 6th-largest Pharmaceutical in the U.S. by market capitalization - at the end of November last year, I gave its stock a "Buy" rating. I said that the 26% increase in price in 2022 to date could be matched or bettered in 2023.

So far, however, BMY's stock price is down 14% since my note, and down 6% so far in 2023. There are three main reason for the decline in value - two related to external issues, and one internal.

Firstly, as any market watcher will know, inflationary pressures are creating difficulties for companies across all sectors of the stock market, and the pharmaceutical industry is no different. Raw materials and energy price hikes are making drugs more expensive to manufacture, whilst supply bottlenecks are slowing distribution, making for a sluggish trading environment.

Secondly, after a period under pandemic conditions in which governments and drugmakers have generally pulled in the same direction, bipartisan pressure is now being put back on the Pharmas to make their drugs more affordable.

The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Biden in August last year allows the government to have a say in drug pricing for the first time, after 2026 at least, and will require drugmakers to pay rebates to Medicare if drug prices increase faster than the rate of inflation, amongst other restrictions.

Finally, regarding BMY's internal issue, sales of Revlimid, its biggest selling drug in 2020 - $12.1bn revenues - and 2021 - $12.8bn revenues- came crashing down to <$10bn in 2022 as the blood cancer drug saw its patent protection expire and generic versions enter the market for the first time.

Generics are priced far cheaper than the original and BMY is forecasting for only $6.5bn of revenues from Revlimid in 2023.

Should Investors Be Worried?

Pharmaceutical companies are nothing if not resourceful and innovative, and the sector as a whole has performed generally very well over the past 3 years. All of the U.S.' "Big 8" Pharmas, as I like to refer to them, have grown their share prices, as we can see in the table below:

"Big 8" US Pharma companies compared - fundamentals (data sourced from TradingView, Google Finance)

The "Big 8", in order of market cap valuation are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Eli Lilly (LLY), Pfizer (PFE), AbbVie (ABBV), Merck & Co. (MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen (AMGN), and Gilead Sciences (GILD).

As we can see above, 3-year share price performance is strong across the board, with the average gain being 55% - although it should be noted we are now almost exactly 3 years from the pandemic-related mini stock market crash of March 2020, when share prices were artificially low.

Nevertheless, the Pharma sector has been a reliable source of share price growth generally in recent years. As we can also see, the average price to sales ratio of ~4.9x, and average price to earnings ratio of 23x indicates a sector in good health, as does the average net profit margin of >20%.

Over the last 3 months, the average fall in share price is ~10%, however. This suggests that inflation and drug pricing legislation are affecting the longer-term outlook for the sector - I recently posted about Amgen laying off >700 staff so far this year, blaming "intensifying pressure on drug prices and high levels of inflation."

Pharmas have powerful lobbies and are highly experienced when it comes to drug pricing negotiations, and some people have interpreted Amgen's actions as a veiled threat to the government - if you take away our ability to generate profits, we will take away the well-paid jobs at our company that benefit the economy as a whole.

In BMY's case, the company believes that it is well placed to dodge most of the new legislation brought in by the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA"). However, Revlimid, breast cancer drug Abraxane, and multiple myeloma therapy Pomalyst aside, its drug product portfolio consists of a host of recently launched drugs that are unlikely to be subject to government-influenced price controls.

BMY also has a plan in place that management believes will keep the company growing revenues in the low-to-mid single digits through 2025, with an $8bn - $10bn increase in revenue contribution from its "in line" (more established) brands, and a $10 - $13bn contribution from recent product launches.

After 2026, management does believe that price pressures will begin to affect revenues generated by its biggest selling product in 2022, the blood thinner Eliquis, which drove $11.8bn revenues last year. BMY CEO Giovanni Caforio has this to say on the matter on the company's Q422 earnings call in early February:

So first of all, we know that we do not see an impact from IRA until 2026 when some of the government price setting starts. And you are right that it is possible that Eliquis is impacted in 2026. So of course, we need to learn more in order to understand what the degree of impact may be. I'll just remind you that while we book 100% of the revenue for Eliquis, we split, obviously, the profit with Pfizer. So in many ways, it is an important brand, but it's a smaller brand in terms of determining our earnings trajectory versus what you would think about the revenue line.

In summary, BMY - thanks to its mega-money ~$77bn acquisition of Celgene's products and pipeline in 2019 - a deal that looks better with each passing year - has been able to launch 9 new major products across its key markets of oncology, hematology, immunology / fibrosis, and cardiovascular across the past 3 years, whilst growing its revenues from $22.5bn in 2018, to $46.2bn last year.

That leaves the company largely free from the threat of drug pricing pressures, outside of Eliquis, and in a great position to keep growing revenues and realizing operational efficiencies to 2030 and beyond.

With the twin risks of falling Revlimid revenues and drug pricing pressures being effectively managed, and not impacting BMY's growth potential, my conclusion is that BMY's share price is being artificially weighed down by these concerns.

From an inflationary perspective, we may have already seen the worst of the price rises, and Pharmas are also typically blessed with large amounts of cash - BMY's cash position at YE22 was ~$9bn, with >$27bn of current assets factoring in receivables and inventory - and investment grade debt. According to a statement in BMY's 2022 10K submission:

Our current long-term and short-term credit ratings assigned by Moody's Investors Service are A2 and Prime-1, respectively, with a stable long-term credit outlook, and our current long-term and short-term credit ratings assigned by Standard & Poor's are A+ and A-1, respectively with a stable long-term credit outlook.

BMY may be heavily indebted - with current liabilities of $21.9bn and long term debt of $35bn - but remarkably, management says it is still in the market for M&A deals. Chief Financial Officer David Elkins told analysts on the February earnings call that:

Our strong balance sheet allows us to be size-agnostic on deals. As it relates to balance sheet strength in 2022, we reduced debt by over $5 billion, and we are committed to maintaining a strong investment-grade credit rating.

In addition, BMY pays an attractive dividend that currently yields 3.4% (paying $0.57 per quarter) and management has raised the dividend in each of the past 14 years. There is additionally $7bn outstanding on the company's share repurchase plan.

Modelling Product Revenues to 2030 and Calculating Target Share Price

I have shared revenue forecasts for BMY's existing products and pipeline assets in the past, using management's forecasts, analysts' expectations, rival drug sales, and market size estimates in the past, and used these figures to create forward income statements and discounted cash flow analysis.

Back in November, I arrived at a share price target of $104. Having revised my tables based on FY22 earnings and 2023 and longer term guidance, I'll present my latest figures, which remain encouraging, even if my target share price has now fallen to just below $100.

BMY product and pipeline revenue forecasts to 2030 (my table and assumptions)

As shown above, we can see that the Celgene acquisition transformed BMY from a <$25bn revenue company into a >$45bn company between 2019 - 2022. Revenues dipped slightly in 2022 compared to 2021 however, owing chiefly to the fall in Revlimid revenues.

Revlimid still accounted for 22% of BMY's total revenues in 2022, however, underlining the importance of the new assets and their ability to hit peak revenue targets - if they do not, BMY's plans will falter and the share price will struggle to grow. Eliquis is another hugely important source of revenue for BMY - although remember they are split 50/50 with Pfizer - accounting for 26% of all revenues in 2022.

I have highlighted cells in yellow where patent protection expires and, as we can see, although Eliquis is likely to experience strong growth until 2026, patent challenges and government pricing policy will significantly erode revenues after 2026. Pomalyst revenues will decline after a likely loss of patent protection next year.

Opdivo is the next most important drug for BMY revenues-wise, generating >$8bn, and 18% of total revenues in 2022, and although the outlook for growth is near-term positive, thanks to new label wins, the solid tumor cancer drug - the main rival to Merck's >$20bn selling Keytruda - is set to lose its market exclusivity in 2028.

With Opdivo, Eliquis and Revlimid likely to be generating <25% of all revenues by 2030, the pressure is on the new drug launches to drive the peak revenues management has in mind. Provided they do that, the overall outlook looks promising.

For example, anemia therapy Reblozyl, melanoma drug Opdualag, MS therapy Zeposia, heart disease drug Camzyos, and autoimmune drug Sotyktu all have peak revenues expectations of ~$4bn, which I model for in the above table.

With Camzyos and Sotyktu earning a combined $32m last year, it is tempting to be sceptical about their ability to offset falling revenues of giants like Opdivo, Eliquis, and Revlimid, but these drugs are only recently approved will need time to capture market share.

Management's confidence in these drugs - plus the cell therapies Abecma and Breyanzi - is plain to see in these slides from a JP Morgan Healthcare conference presentation.

BMY revenues projections for newly launched drugs (JPM Healthcare Conference presentation) BMY freshens up product portfolio to 2030 (JPM Healthcare presentation)

I have opted to take management at their word and set my peak revenue expectations the same as theirs in my forecasting. By 2030, I have the new product portfolio driving ~$29.5bn in peak sales - more than half of all revenues, as guided by management above.

Where I have opted to be more conservative is with the "next wave assets." Although BMY says it has "6 differentiated assets" in its late stage pipeline with peak revenues potential of >$10bn, I have selected just 4 of the 6 mentioned below - milvexian, iberdomide, repotrectinib, and cendakimab - and assigned each only $1.5bn of peak revenues by 2030.

registrational stage portfolio (JPM Healthcare presentation)

This is partly due to the risk implied by assets that are not yet approved. Although the LPA antagonist BMS-986278 targets a potentially high growth field in lung fibrosis, for example, fibrosis has historically proven resistant to treatment, and I also wonder if BMY may eventually hit a ceiling in multiple myeloma, with up to 5 of its current products already indicated for the disease.

Nevertheless by 2030 I have BMY owning 19 assets delivering blockbuster (>$1bn per annum) revenues annually, which is significantly more than any current Pharma possesses in 2022. There are no "mega-blockbusters" i.e. such as AbbVie's >$20bn selling Humira, Merck's Keytruda, Sanofi's Dupixent - forecast for >$15bn in peak annual sales - or Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, forecast for >$25bn in peak annual sales (while a weight loss version of the same drug could earn a similar amount, the market believes) - which is a potential weakness in BMY's business model.

Nevertheless, even a BMY bear would likely be forced to admit the Pharma has a very strong product portfolio and pipeline that ought not to be too detrimentally affected by drug price pressures or loss of market exclusivity for at least a decade. Most of these present best-in-class or joint best-in-class efficacy and safety and profiles.

BMY forward income statement (historical data plus my assumptions)

If we take a look at a forward income statement, my growth expectation for 2023 is a little higher than management's - at 2.8% compared to management's ~2% - and my earnings per share (GAAP basis) is a little lower, at $3.9 versus management's $4.03 - $4.33.

BMY FY23 guidance (BMY earnings presentation FY22 )

This is as close as I can get presently to matching management's forecasts, based on a gross margin of 77%, and tax rate of 22%, and Revlimid forecast of $6.5bn in revenues.

Until 2026, I have eased operating expenses as a percentage of revenues from 77% to 76%, but after 2026 I have kept it steady to reflect potential government influence on drug pricing. As we can see, income increases from ~$8bn in FY23, to >$11bn by 2030, even as the old warhorses Revlimid, Opdivo and Eliquis begin to exit stage left.

BMY Discounted cash flow analysis / share price target (my tables and assumptions)

Finally, I can present some discounted cash flow ("DCF") analysis illustrating why I continue to believe BMY stock is worth very close to $100 per share, meaning it is currently as much as 45% discounted at current price of $68.5.

I am using a weighted average cost of capital of 9.5% - I typically use a WACC of 10% for all Pharma modelling and an EBITDA multiple of 14.5 - the current average of the Pharma sector.

Conclusion - 2023 Represents a Test of Faith For Shareholders - In This Instance, Loyalty Ought to be Rewarded

As we head into the first earnings season of 2023, in my opinion the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in relation to BMY have never been so clear - or so polarizing.

As mentioned in my intro, not only BMY, but the entire Pharma sector is being buffeted by high inflation and speculation around what government influence over drug pricing will look like in 3-5 years' time.

It's also becoming clear how impactful the loss of Revlimid revenues will be to BMY's top and bottom lines - and going forward, Eliquis and Opdivo also - and how management plans to offset those losses with >$25bn contribution from newly launched drugs and another >$10bn from 6 late stage assets - plus a pipeline that contains >50 early stage assets under investigation, management says.

The low revenues generated by, e.g., Camzyos and Sotyktu in 2022, despite their only just being launched, may well have also given investors jitters - are these bona fide multi-billion selling assets by the end of the decade?

I believe this latter point is likely to dominate the agenda through the rest of 2023, with investors, analysts and the market paying particular attention to the sales growth of recently launched assets, to see if these fledglings can one day drive >50% of BMY's projected >$60bn per annum of revenues.

Your position on this point may well determine whether you are a BMY bull or bear in 2023 and beyond. Personally, I believe BMY's new generation of assets can succeed, and hit their peak sales targets.

Although I detect a potential crowding of assets within the hematology division, I like the look of, e.g., Zeposia in MS, Sotyktu in various autoimmune conditions, Reblozyl in anemia, and the market coverage of the late stage pipeline assets in areas such as cardiovascular and eosinophilic esophagitis. I suspect there is at least one, perhaps two assets capable of exceeding their peak sales estimates.

Nobody can foresee how the next 5 years will play out for the Pharma industry. However, my modelling at least suggests that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a far more dynamic company than the one that drove scarcely any share price growth between 2016 - 2021.

I expect to see Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock back trading >$80 by the end of 2023, and long term, continue to believe it can challenge triple figures, for all of the reasons outlined above.