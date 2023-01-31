Tamara Harding

Thesis

Recreational vehicles have risen in popularity in the United States over the past few years as more people embrace a more outdoor-oriented lifestyle across the country. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII), through its extended range of products (including boats), has established a strong market position and widespread reputation for the quality and performance it delivers through its products. In this analysis, I explore the company's business attributes, financial performance and valuation.

Stock Price Changes

PII has seen elevated levels of volatility over the past years, marking significant price swings. For the trailing 12 months, however, the stock has recorded a small 0.28% gain. Currently, the stock trades at $107 per share ($6.11B market cap) and pays a 2.43% dividend yield. PII trades in the middle of its 52-week price range (-14% from 52-week highs), with a 52-week high of $123.87.

Business Overview

Polaris markets its product line through three distinct business segments; Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The off-road segment is responsible for ORV (also known as side-by-sides they are the company's most popular and fast-growing product lines) and snowmobile sales, the On road segment focuses on motorcycles (Indian Motorcycles) and light-duty vehicles, while the Marine segment designs and manufactures boats (specifically pontoon and deck boats). The company maintains a large distribution network with over 2,500 dealers in North America, and over 1,500 internationally.

As the company focuses more and more on innovation and performance, safety for riders remains the company's number one priority. Polaris is also aiming at international expansion, which can evolve into a major growth driver, as currently, almost 80% of sales originate in the United States.

Cyclicality Invites Risk

Polaris' business is highly discretionary in nature and very retail-focused, with both attributes making the firm very sensitive to fluctuations in consumer demand as well as macroeconomic downturns. The company's product line is mostly recreational vehicles, not at all inexpensive and in the case of a broader recession or a negative shift in consumer confidence sales will be adversely affected. A cyclical business like Polaris is to be analyzed within the relevant macroeconomic conditions, which at the moment appear rather unfavorable.

Financial Performance (2018 - 2022)

Polaris has recorded strong financial performance over the past 5 years, as its products have captured users' interest, quickly becoming a reference point in terms of quality and performance in the market. Revenue has grown from $6.08B in 2018 to $8.59B in 2022 (9.43% CAGR). EBITDA and Net Income have also exhibited strong growth numbers, growing at a 13.50% CAGR and 20.98% CAGR respectively.

Meanwhile, profitability metrics have more or less remained stable since 2018. Gross margins have hovered between 23%-26%, slightly decreasing over the last couple of years. The current operating margin of 9.31% stands very close to the sector average, as does the net margin of 5.18%. Overall, profitability metrics indicate an effective, yet not outstanding operating model.

On the balance sheet side, PII carries a $325M cash balance and a current ratio of 1.2x that indicate adequate short-term liquidity. A small, $1.84B net debt balance also indicate that longer-term solvency issues are unlikely to arise.

Q4 Results Inspire Confidence

Polaris released Q4 and 2022 full-year results on January 31, 2023. The company beat on EPS by $0.20, reaching $3.46, while quarterly sales of $2.4B came in line with expectations. While gross margins have improved for the quarter, when it comes to the full year 2022 a -0.83% gross margin reduction is noticed. EBITDA margins have also slightly contracted. Polaris increased its dividend payments by a slight $0.01.

Supply chain challenges persisted in 2022, causing product delivery issues and delays of new launches. Despite that, sales and earnings reached record levels as Polaris keeps investing in innovation, allocating around $366M in R&D in 2022. The company's main goal remains to establish its position as the industry leader in terms of both innovation and performance.

Expectations Going Forward

After releasing Q4 and full-year 2022 results in late January, management laid out their expectations for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue for 2023 is forecasted between $8.6B to $9.0B and EPS to remain flat. The off-road segment is expected to perform the best, with both Gross and EBITDA margins incrementally growing. Considering the company's bottom-line profitability, management sees a $50M interest rate headwind making things more challenging on that front.

Analysts also expect a small increase in sales to materialize both in 2023 and 2024, with EPS falling a bit in 2023 and increasing back to all-time highs in 2024. It is clear that growth for the company appears to be slowing. Revenue is forecasted at $8.69B in 2023 and $8.88B in 2024, while EPS are forecasted at $10.04 in 2023 and $10.54 in 2024.

An Attractive Dividend Yield But Low Growth Prospects

Currently, Polaris pays a forward 2.43% dividend yield, which is relatively attractive compared to the market average. While PII doesn't score too high on dividend safety, given its $200M in Free cash flow available to cover dividend payments, as management guides for significant increases in cash flow in 2023, dividend payments should, if anything, marginally increase again and become more safe for the long-term. Polaris is not, however, the ideal dividend growth candidate due to its low 5-year, 1.89% annualized dividend growth rate and its slow-growth financial trajectory. The company also engages in share repurchases as free cash is rendered available, aiming to further increase shareholder returns over time.

Valuation

Polaris currently trades at relatively conservative, yet not very inexpensive valuation multiples. The stock trades at a 10.3 P/E ratio compared to a sector average of 11.1x. PII's P/E is also at the lower end of its TTM average. P/S and EV/EBITDA ratios also follow a similar pattern, both marginally lower than sector averages. The current EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.7x also stands somewhat below the company's 5-year average of around 9x, while the same is also true for the P/S multiple of 0.74x.

Final Thoughts

Polaris has achieved solid financial performance over the past decade by diversifying its product range and continuously investing in innovation. The company's valuation is more or less reasonable, allowing for a decent entry point as of this time, while I believe a further decrease in stock price could allow investors to achieve market-beating returns, provided that the company's long-term prospects remain relatively unchanged.