Equity Markets Speak Differently - Weekly Blog # 777

Mike Lipper, CFA profile picture
Mike Lipper, CFA
1.1K Followers

Summary

  • Buyers and sellers both tend to agree that stock markets will be a lot higher in the future, disagreeing only as to when, by how much, and the cause of a large advance.
  • I suggest investors focus on the market, economy, and shifting political conditions to assist in guessing future stock market direction, not unrelated inputs.
  • Last week, large-cap funds declined less than mid-caps and small-caps. Historically, the order of price movement is the complete opposite of their ability to generate earnings per share in the companies they own.

Woman using smartphone buy cryptocurrency at a coffee shop, blockchain investment, decentralize and Stock market concept.

ArtistGNDphotography

Prospects

All markets are in conflict between the different outlooks of buyers and sellers. They both tend to agree that stock markets will be a lot higher in the future, disagreeing only as to when, by how much, and the cause of

This article was written by

Mike Lipper, CFA profile picture
Mike Lipper, CFA
1.1K Followers
A. Michael Lipper is a CFA charterholder and the president of Lipper Advisory Services, Inc., a firm providing money management services for wealthy families, retirement plans and charitable organizations. A former president of the New York Society of Security Analysts, Mike Lipper created the Lipper Growth Fund Index, the first of today’s global array of Lipper Indexes, Averages and performance analyses for mutual funds. After selling his company to Reuters in 1998, Mike has focused his energies on managing the investments of his clients and his family. His first book, MONEY WISE: How to Create, Grow and Preserve Your Wealth (St. Martin's Press) was published in September, 2008. Mike’s unique perspectives on world markets and their implications have been posted weekly at Mike Lipper’s Blog since August, 2008.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.