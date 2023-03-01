ArtistGNDphotography

Prospects

All markets are in conflict between the different outlooks of buyers and sellers. They both tend to agree that stock markets will be a lot higher in the future, disagreeing only as to when, by how much, and the cause of a large advance.

One way to look at the conflict is to relabel the combatants as believers and historians. The believers have confidence in the factors they believe in, that have sufficient power to soon generate a substantial rise. In the current contest, they lean toward a continuation of Democratic leadership.

The other camp agrees in the reasons to believe. They, however, base their view on a reading of economic and market history, believing that the long list of current problems will be sufficiently attended to and will become better at some point.

The Numbers Trap

Humans have long figured out that there are seasons that change with some regularity and in a somewhat predictable rotational order. The ancients tried to time the change in seasons by inventing reasons for the changes, although most of the proclaimed reasons for the changes did not hold up. People eventually gave up trying to identify the causes and instead focused on the timing of the rotation.

Attempting to time the rotation relied largely on the periodicity of the changes. They tried to attach predictability to such events, like which members of long-forgotten football leagues won the Super Bowl, or the term of US President. As someone who has studied both rotations, I have found that most of the time the results did have better than normal predictive value, but not perfect.

I spent many years consulting with the National Football League and the NFL Players Association on the selection of managers for their defined contribution retirement program. I paid attention to who won the Super Bowl each year, hoping the winner’s superior management skills would indicate which team had the best investment skills. I found that there was no consistent connection. Looking at this year’s results, it seems the losing team had better results play by play, but the winner had a handful of winning or perhaps lucky plays in the last part of the game. Nevertheless, when asked which was a better team on game day, I felt the losing team was better.

Some market analysts have confidence in the “Presidential Cycle”, which is based on the four-year term of the US President. It assumes reelection to a second term is likely to continue the programs of the existing president. I believe this is not necessarily the case. Often in a second term the President is a lame duck, with less willingness or ability to help the party’s congressional election candidates. Some say the second term is an attempt to burnish the reputation of the office holder, a stark contrast to the motivation of the first term. With the recent split in party control of the House, executive orders have replaced difficult party line legislative actions. In this case there is a role for the judiciary, the third part of government, to impact the result. I think that is true this year.

If during any five-year period there is a meaningful change in corporate leadership, it can impact not only what legislation passes, but which legislation is carried out. Any change of leadership can impact what happens in the second and third years of a Presidential term.

I suggest investors focus on the market, economy, and shifting political conditions to assist in guessing future stock market direction, not unrelated inputs.

Liquidity Drives Size Selection

Each week, I examine the performance of equity funds, in part by the average size of the companies in their portfolios. In a week like the last one, large-cap funds declined less than mid-caps and small-caps. Historically, the order of price movement is the complete opposite of their ability to generate earnings per share in the companies they own.

I suspect there are two reasons for this. First, larger market-cap stocks have more liquidity than smaller-cap stocks, in part due to the NYSE change in attitude. In the market crash of 1987, market indices declined 25% in one day. At least one specialist firm continued to make orderly markets. That is, they kept the bid and asked spreads in their normal range by committing their own capital and debt on the buy side to offer liquidity to the market. By the end of the day, “they went to the wall”. In other words, they were effectively bankrupt and had to close. (The next day, there was a rally that returned profitability to the specialist book.)

Neither the exchange nor the community bailed them out. From that point on, the center of trading liquidity deserted the floor. The remaining liquidity was to be found at the trading desks upstairs, which did not have the obligation to maintain orderly and tight markets. As investors, we have all suffered from this withdrawal of floor liquidity.

The second force that hurt smaller company markets was more difficult to track and is even larger and more difficult to track today. The normal, faster-moving earnings progress of smaller companies attracts M&A activity from larger companies and competitors, who hope to capture earnings and/or products/services growth absent in their companies. Note how few IPOs and acquisitions we have seen recently. (Part of this may be due to private equity funds delaying new investments until their valuations have recovered, based on higher comparative prices for their own expected sales.)

Working Conclusions

For those who are still believers, you need to learn how to take advantage of stressed markets. Those that are historically oriented need to be ready to pounce quickly in periodic bear market rallies.

Thoughts are appreciated.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.