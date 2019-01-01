Continuing To Avoid L.B. Foster

Mar. 27, 2023 2:32 PM ETL.B. Foster Company (FSTR)1 Comment
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.5K Followers

Summary

  • I think the financial performance here has been fairly bad over the past year. Sales, profits, and the balance sheet are in worse shape now than they were in 2019.
  • In spite of this, the shares aren't objectively cheap, which is worse given that you can pick up a risk-free 4.5% return.
  • For those who insist on taking a long position here, I would recommend calls in lieu of shares. These make more sense on a risk-adjusted basis, in my view.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

It's been just over two years since I took profits in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR), in a very creatively tilted article called "Taking Profits in L.B. Foster", and in that time, the shares have fallen by about 32% against a gain of

A financial history of L.B. Foster from 2015 to the present.

L.B. Foster Financials (L.B. Foster investor relations)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.5K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.