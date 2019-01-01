cemagraphics

It's been just over two years since I took profits in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR), in a very creatively tilted article called "Taking Profits in L.B. Foster", and in that time, the shares have fallen by about 32% against a gain of about 1.3% for the S&P 500. I am trying to turn over a new leaf, so I'm not going to brag excessively about this. The problem, from your point of view, is that "excessively" can mean different things to different people. Anyway, I was long the stock before, did well on the shares, so I thought I'd revisit the name yet again. I'm obviously comfortable owning the business, and a stock trading at $11.60 is, by definition, a less risky investment than that same stock trading at $17.11. I'll review the latest financial results and will review the valuation. Additionally, the people who have taken my "calls in lieu of shares" strategy have done less badly recently, so I thought I'd offer up a similar idea in this article.

Welcome to the "thesis statement" portion of the program, where I give you the highlights of my thoughts, so you can get out before being covered in too much of my self-congratulatory "mojo." You're welcome. I'm of the view that L.B. Foster remains a poor investment, and so I recommend not buying the stock. The capital structure has deteriorated massively, and the business generates less sales and profits than it did in 2019. While the shares are cheap according to some measures, they're not excessively cheap according to others. Additionally, we need to put this investment in the context of a world where it's possible to earn a 4.5% risk-free return. All that written, for those people who insist on disagreeing with me and who are long this stock, I would recommend call options in lieu of shares. These offer most of the return "flavour" at a fraction of the risk "calories." Specifically, if I were bullish here I would recommend the November calls with a strike of $10. There you have it. Thus ends the "thesis statement" portion of our programming. If you read on from here, that's on you.

Financial Snapshot

I'm not going to sugarcoat it. I think the most recent year's financial performance was bad. Net sales declined by 3.15%, relative to the same period a year ago, and net income fell by a whopping $49.2 million, to end the year at a loss of $45.56 million. Admittedly, much of this was caused by a massive uptick in taxes of $36.681 million, but we can't escape the fact that the company was less profitable last year than it was in 2021. On the bright side, gross profit was actually up about 3.8% in 2022, and that's the only bright spot I've been able to find in the financial statements.

When we compare the most recent period to the pre-pandemic era, things look even worse. Net sales in 2022 were down by about 19.3% when compared to 2019, and gross profit was down 25.9%, or $31 million in 2022 compared to 2019.

The capital structure has also deteriorated fairly massively in my view. Specifically, long-term debt is about $60.6 million higher, while cash has dropped to $2.882 million, down by $7.45 million, or 72% from the year-ago period. Stockholder's equity (i.e., the wealth owned by shareholders) declined by about 25% over the past year. Finally, it should be said that the vast majority ($91.576 million) of long-term debt is due in 2026. There's an obvious risk that rates will be higher then, and that will eat further into profits. After all, interest expense was 13% higher in 2022 than it was in 2021.

In summary, I think this company is financially troubled. That written, even a troubled business can be a great investment if you buy it at the right price, so I'm willing to buy back in at the right price.

L.B. Foster Financials (L.B. Foster investor relations)

The Stock

My regulars know that I've talked myself out of some profitable trades with the words "at the right price." Some people criticize me for being a coward, and there may be merit to that criticism. In response to this criticism, though, I'd point out that I'm of the view that it's better to miss out on some gains than lose capital. My regulars also know that I consider the "business" and the "stock" to be quite different things. Every business buys a number of inputs and turns them into a final product or service, like engineered products for the building and rail industries worldwide, to pick an example totally at random. The stock, on the other hand, is an ownership stake in the business that gets traded around in a market that aggregates the crowd's rapidly changing views about the future health of the business, what exactly vacuous sounding phrases like "shovel ready" and "build back better" actually mean, future margins, and so on. The stock also moves around because it gets taken along for the ride when the crowd changes its views about "the market" in general. A reasonable sounding, if counterfactual, an argument can be made to suggest that shares of L.B. Foster might have dropped even further if the market itself hadn't managed to eke out a very small gain since I last wrote about the investment. Of course, it's impossible to prove this point definitively, but it's worth considering. In any case, the stock is affected by a host of variables that may be only peripherally related to the health of the business, and that can be frustrating.

This stock price volatility driven by all these factors is troublesome, but it's a potential source of profit because these price movements have the potential to create a disconnect between market expectations and subsequent reality. I really hate to bring it up again, but this is why I managed to sidestep a large drawdown in the capital in this stock. Additionally, I think playing the discrepancy between price and expectations is the only way to generate profits trading stocks: by determining the crowd's expectations about a given company's performance, spotting discrepancies between those assumptions and stock price, and placing a trade accordingly. In this case, I thought that the expectations went from "too dour" to "too optimistic." I've also found it's the case that investors do better/less badly when they buy shares that are relatively cheap, because cheap shares correlate with low expectations. Cheap shares are insulated from the buffeting that more expensive shares are hit by.

As my regulars know, I measure the relative cheapness of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. For example, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, sales, free cash, and the like. I like to see a company trading at a discount to both the overall market and to its own history. I sold L.B. Foster when the shares were trading at a price to earnings ratio of 23.5. Obviously, earnings are a non-issue at the moment, but the last time there were positive earnings, the shares were even more expensive than they are today, per the following:

I like the fact that the market is only paying about $0.25 for $1 of sales, but I would also note that this is hardly the cheapest the shares have ever been on that metric. The last time the shares hit this level, they went on to underperform, which doesn't fill me with a strong desire to go grab some shares.

Additionally, as I've stated often recently, in the domain of investing, everything's relative. When you buy X, by definition you're eschewing a number of Ys. I am also of the view that investors aren't seeking "returns." They're seeking "risk-adjusted returns", and in a world where an investor can get a risk-free rate of nearly 4.5%, shares of many stocks, including this one, become much less attractive on a relative basis.

My regulars know that I think ratios can be instructive, but I also want to try to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given investment. If you read my stuff regularly, you know that the way I do this is by turning to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value" for this. In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply some pretty basic math to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in this formula. In case you find Penman's writing a bit opaque, you might want to try "Expectations Investing" by Mauboussin and Rappaport. These two also have introduced the idea of using the stock price itself as a source of information, and we can infer what the market is currently "expecting" about the future. Applying this approach to L.B. Foster at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow earnings at a rate of ~0% in perpetuity. I consider that to be a nicely pessimistic forecast, actually.

Given all of the above, I can't recommend buying the shares at the moment. They're neither cheap nor expensive in my view, and in a world where it's possible to earn a 4.5% return risk-free, buying this stock makes little sense to me.

Calls As Alternative

After being alive for over 56 years now, I've come to accept the fact that not everyone agrees with me all of the time. So there may be people who are willing to take a bullish position here. I would remind such people that we're after risk-adjusted returns. The way to achieve this is to risk as little capital as possible. Call options are the obvious solution to this, since the investor employs far less capital to capture much of the upside from the stock. If the stock drops, the call owner obviously suffers, but they potentially suffer far less than does the stockholder.

In terms of specifics, I think the best value is the November L.B. Foster call with a strike of $10. These are currently about $1.60 in the money and are priced at $1.25-$2.90. If the investor buys the call, they risk a fraction of the capital that the stockholder does, while putting themselves in the position to benefit from any upside here. If I were bullish on this stock, I'd manifest that position by buying these calls.