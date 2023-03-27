DiaSorin S.p.A. (DSRLF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 27, 2023 1:58 PM ETDiaSorin S.p.A. (DSRLF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.6K Followers

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCPK:DSRLF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlo Rosa - Chief Executive Officer

Piergiorgio Pedron - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Odysseas Manesiotis - Berenberg

Maja Pataki - Kepler Cheuvreux

Aisyah Noor - Morgan Stanley

Shubhangi Gupta - HSBC

Hugo Solvet - Exane BNP Paribas

Emanuele Gallazzi - Equita SIM

Operator

Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the DiaSorin Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

At this time I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Carlo Rosa, CEO of DiaSorin. Please go ahead, sir.

Carlo Rosa

Yes, thank you operator. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Welcome to the year-end 2022 results call. As usual, I'm going to make some remarks about the business and then I will leave the microphone to the CFO to go through the actual numbers and guidance for next year.

So let's start to discuss 2022. As usual, I'm making comments at constant exchange rate to understand how the business did progress in the last year. As you know, we have, we are now used to represent the business looking at three different legs of the company, the immuno franchise which is roughly €700 million business, the molecular business and the LTG business.

The immuno franchise last year grew 3% with different results depending on the different geographies. We have North America that grew double digits over 10% as a result of the hospital strategy that I think we have discussed over the last calls. The initial strategy was initiated in end of 2019 and the idea was to add resources to support deployment of systems

