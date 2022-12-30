Rayonier Advanced Materials: Improving EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, And Debt Ratios

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.04K Followers

Summary

  • RYAM's net debt-to-EBITDA has been decreasing since 2019 and reached 4.16x at the end of 2022, which is anticipated to sit at 3.5x in 1Q 2023.
  • In 2023, RYAM’s adjusted free cash flow should be way better than in 2022 and 2021.
  • The global demand for high-purity cellulose is expected to increase in the following years.
  • Due to the changing consumer behavior, and environmental trends, RYAM can likely benefit incrementally from higher prices of cellulose specialties products in the upcoming years.
  • The stock is a buy.

stop the pulp cellulose sheets are prefabricated for making paper

pticelov/iStock via Getty Images

From October 1 to December 30, 2022, Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) stock price increased by more than 200% as the company's 2H 2022 financial results were relatively strong, then the stock price decreased. Year-to-date, the stock's price

Figure 1 - RYAM's sales volumes and average prices

4Q 2022 results

Figure 2 - High purity cellulose value chain

Gabelli Funds Presentation

Figure 3 - Top 10 DWP producers by capacity

Gabelli Funds Presentation

Figure 4 - RYAM's capital structure (in millions)

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 5 - RYAM's cash structure (in million)

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 6 - RYAM's leverage ratios

Author (based on SA data)

Table 1 - RYAM stock valuation

Author's calculation

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.04K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.