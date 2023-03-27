Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 27, 2023 2:13 PM ETJaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.6K Followers

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Conte - President & Chief Executive Officer

Carol Lizak - Chief Financial Officer

Ian Wendt - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning.

Before I turn the call over to management, I would like to remind you that management may make forward-looking statements relating to such matters as contained growth prospects for the company, uncertainties regarding market acceptance of products and the impact of competitive products and pricing, industry trends and product initiatives, including projects in the development stage which may not achieve scientific objectives or be stringent regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially than those contemplating in such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on currently available information and management's current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. While management believes its assumptions, expectations and projections are reasonable in view of currently available information, your question not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The company's actual results may differ materially from those discussed in today's -- during this webcast for a variety of reasons, including those described in forward-looking statements and Risk Factors sections of the company's Form 10-K for the year of 2022 which was filed, March 24, 2023 and its other filings with the SEC which are available on the Investor Relations section of Jaguar's website. Except as required by law, Jaguar undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation to reflect new information and future events or otherwise. Additionally, please note that the company supplements its condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis by providing non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP recurring EBITDA. Jaguar believes that the disclosed items of those non-GAAP measures provide investors with

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.