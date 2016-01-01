Brian Ach/Getty Images Entertainment

If you are buying Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR), you are really buying into the brilliant and non-traditional scientific ideas of Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, celebrity author of “The Emperor of All Maladies: a Biography of Cancer.” He is a trained hematologist, and fellow Bengali. Mukherjee is the oncologist who once irked geneticists by claiming on the hallowed pages of The New Yorker that Lamarckian notions of epigenetic evolution may, after all, be true. This is the idea, long discredited, that when ancient dwarf giraffes raised their necks to have a go at those succulent antediluvian tree branches, they somehow passed those traits down the evolutionary “wormhole,” and helped produce tall giraffes.

Ruffled geneticists proceeded to give the good doctor a thorough briefing on histone modification, DNA methylation versus transcription factors, and the matter ended there. But the supply from Dr. Mukherjee’s bag of non-traditional ideas did not end. One of them actually went on to become the basis for the founding of Vor Biopharma Inc. in 2016. The idea is that CAR-T should be combined with stem cell therapy to make the former safer and the latter more useful. How is this to be done? Take anti-CD33 CAR-T, for example; an effective treatment that has strong adverse side effects because in attacking CD33 in tumor cells, it also attacks CD33 in healthy cells. Mukherjee’s idea is to use engineered stem cells to knock out CD33 in healthy cells, so the CAR-Ts will leave them alone.

Like many non-traditional ideas, this is a brilliant idea, whose brilliance will only be demonstrated, and which will be considered traditional, when it is proven in the clinic.

So far, however, Vor has proven it, after a fashion, only in one and a half patients.

On February 16, the company published data about dosing a single patient with trem-cel. The patient had AML, and mylotarg is the standard CD33 targeted ADC treatment in this population, with the caveat that due to CD33’s presence in healthy cells, mylotarg causes low neutrophil and platelet counts. This is the reason mylotarg, despite being effective, cannot be dosed more than once. In this patient, however, low dose mylotarg was administered thrice, with no usual side effects. Even after 5 months of treatment, the patient was able to maintain normal neutrophil and platelet counts after being administered with trem-cel. Clearly, trem-cel was doing what it was supposed to do. It is unfortunate, though, that mylotarg apparently did not do what it was supposed to do, and the patient had MRD or measurable residual disease, went on to other treatments, and relapsed.

From Endpoint:

“We can ask a lot of questions about, well, what would have happened if she continued on Mylotarg, would her disease have been under control? Maybe,” Ang [Robert Ang, Vor Biopharma CEO] said. “What would have happened if she received the high Mylotarg dose? We don’t know because it didn’t happen.”

However, what is important is that “Trem-cel exhibited robust engraftment five months post-transplant through three cycles of Mylotarg.” This is the situation that Vor needs to bring out in more trials.

A second patient was also dosed and achieved successful neutrophil engraftment and platelet recovery.

Another important data to emerge from the trial was this:

Mylotarg first-dose pharmacokinetics revealed 0.5 mg/m2 achieved Cmax and AUC parameters equivalent to 1-2 and 4-5 mg/m2 accordingly, potentially due to the decreased CD33 antigen sink.

Clearly, the task is now to increase the dose of trem-cel and subsequently, mylotarg, and if this comes out well, the company is in the game. Meanwhile, they have unlicensed VCAR33ALLO, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which will be used along with trem-cel as a complete therapy. The company has also gone live with its manufacturing unit to produce these molecules and stem cells inhouse at least for the trials. The plan is to keep manufacturing strictly under its own control, a point of difficulty with many CAR-T and stem cell companies. Another angle is their collaboration with Abound Bio to develop multi-specific CARTs with trem-cel that address tumor heterogeneity and potential escape mechanisms. They have a previous collaboration with Johnson & Johnson, terms undisclosed, but which will use JNJ’s bispecific antibodies with trem-cel.

Financials

VOR has a market cap of $386mn and a cash balance of $230mn as of December. The company successfully completed a $116mn underwritten offering and private placement, which adds to this cash balance. R&D expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $17.1 million, while G&A expenses were $7.7 million. That gives them a cash runway of over 10-12 quarters, but the company says the runway extends to Q1 2025, possibly taking into account increasing expenses for later stage trials, so we will go with their estimate.

Bottom Line

This is a simple but useful idea. I must say I like it. Even proof of concept from a single patient is impressive because there is a huge amount of data showing the lack of hematopoiesis in using mylotarg. Trem-cel has clearly been able to change that.

My single point of worry is not the single patient, but the use of a lower dose of mylotarg. I will like to follow Vor Biopharma Inc. and see how this simple idea is further developed into a full-fledged treatment paradigm. I may eventually even invest some money in this very interesting company Vor Biopharma Inc.