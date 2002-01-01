There comes a time when the basic lessons we learned as children resurface as important choices as adults. Given what is happening in the market I find a relevant lesson in a 1960s children’s book “If Everybody Did”.
The simple premise of this book is it shows a fairly mundane action on the left panel and then the dire consequences of that action in the right panel if everybody were to do it. Below is one of the most famous scenes in the book.
Well, today, I find it relevant to construct a similar innocent action in the left panel with dire consequences in the right panel if everyone were to do it.
Okay, this is obviously hyperbole, but dangerous things do happen when passive share gets too high. The left panel above is an image from Financial Times depicting over $2 trillion of inflows into passive ETFs and over half a trillion inflows into passive mutual funds while actively managed funds had over $2 trillion of outflows in the same period.
Passive share really is getting dangerously high, already accounting for more than half the market
According to Bloomberg
“Passive overtook active around August 2018 and its market share stands at about 54%, driven largely by the growth of funds tracking the S&P 500, the total U.S. stock market and other broad U.S. indexes.”
This was not a sudden change, but rather a long trend of growing passive share.
As passive share has never been anywhere near this high before, nobody really knows what the breaking point will be.
Is it 60% passive share that breaks the market or 80%?
It is unclear but we are getting dangerously close.
Let me preface this with background information on the purpose of finance.
Finance is the process by which we as a society match capital with ideas. Ideas can come from anywhere and the sources of the ideas don’t always have the capital to actually execute the idea.
They get that capital through the financial system.
Those providing capital to the financial system are not going to be willing to do it if providing capital routinely loses them money. Thus, there has to be a mechanism in which finance selectively funds good ideas while rejecting bad ideas.
That is where active share comes in. Active share is the portion of investors who do the work to discern which ideas have merit and which do not. An active investor will invest in the companies/idea which they deem to be good businesses and will of course not invest in the bad companies/ideas.
When active share is high, a company needs to have a good business if they want to get funded. This mechanism maintains a certain order and keeps businesses operating efficiently.
Consider a world in which it is 99% active share and 1% passive share. Substantially all the funding will go to companies with sound business plans and the 1% passive share can simply follow the active money and largely also wind up in good businesses.
Now consider the opposite world of 99% passive share. The 1% active is simply not big enough to move the market and create price discovery (the process by which market prices approximate intrinsic value). Over time prices no longer reflect the value of the companies which causes capital to be allocated sloppily. Bad ideas get funded and good ideas go unfunded.
This gets us back to that “if everybody did” concept.
When just a few people invest passively it is great. They get a market return with minimal expense, but if everyone invests passively the mechanisms that make finance work break down.
I don’t know the exact level at which the financial system completely breaks, but there are already big signs of breakage at the ~55% passive share.
Essentially what ETFs do in tracking the market is they buy whatever gets bigger and sell whatever gets smaller since the vast majority of them are market cap weighted. This exacerbates momentum. That which goes up, goes up further as the ETFs have to buy evermore shares.
It also accelerates momentum on the downside as people selling ETFs forces the ETF to sell its holdings. It doesn’t matter if the stock is already opportunistically cheap, the ETF has to sell anyway. Thus, as market share grows, volatility grows. Take a look at a 20-year chart of the VIX which measures volatility.
Back in 2002-2005 the VIX was consistently at about 14 with its normal fluctuations. Between 2011 and 2019 the VIX was a bit higher at about 17. Now it consistently sits around 24.
The VIX is supposed to spike during big market events like COVID and the great financial crisis, but its basal level is supposed to go back down. The increase in passive share over the past decade has resulted in base line volatility being higher.
Beyond the volatility, a high passive share has eroded the mechanism of discernment. Capital is no longer being allocated efficiently to ideas that produce profits. For example, over $2 trillion has been invested in cryptocurrencies which have yet to generate a single dollar of revenue.
On the flip side, it makes it difficult for companies that actually produce to source capital. I suspect this is a large reason for the continued supply shocks and as a result a significant source of inflation.
When the system invests money in manufacturing, construction, or other similar companies, they produce more which increases supply and therefore brings down prices.
When the system invests money in crypto or space tourism it produces nothing. Supply remains low and prices have to inflate for the economy to equilibrate supply/demand.
There is a dilemma here.
At a societal level it is better for everyone to invest actively, but for the majority of people who don’t believe they can consistently produce alpha it is better at an individual level to invest passively.
Basic principles of economics tell us that individuals will act in their own self-interest. Thus, even though it hurts society, an increasing portion of the population will invest passively.
Passive share will continue to expand, putting the burden of price discovery on a smaller and smaller pool of people. Market pricing is already inefficient, but as that active pool shrinks it will get even more inefficient.
The higher level of inefficiency creates more opportunity for active to outperform, but comes at the cost of it taking longer to realize that outperformance.
In a somewhat efficient market, stock prices will be somewhat close to intrinsic values. There may be opportunities to buy $30 intrinsic values for $27. A skilled active manager could spot that and the price would fairly quickly move toward intrinsic value affording the relatively small gain to be captured quickly.
In highly inefficient markets the gaps between market price and intrinsic value will be larger. Say, for example, an active investor could buy a $20 stock of a company that has a $30 per share intrinsic value. However, it probably takes longer for the stock to return to fair value because the market’s price discovery mechanism is weakened.
Thus, the opportunity for alpha is greater, but one has to sustain variance longer to achieve it. This makes having a long investment horizon paramount to success.
Pick your stocks but make sure you have the personal liquidity and patience to see them through to realization of fair value.
Opportunistic Market Sale: 20% off for a limited time!
Right now there are abnormally great investment opportunities. With the market crash, some fundamentally strong stocks have gotten outrageously cheap and I want to show you how to take advantage and slingshot out of the dip.
To encourage readers to get in at this time of enhanced opportunity we are offering a limited time 20% discount to Portfolio Income Solutions. Our portfolio is freshly updated and chock full of babies that were thrown out with the market bathwater.
Grab your free trial today while these stocks are still cheap!
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation.
Our Portfolio Income Solutions Marketplace service provides stock picks, extensive analysis and data sheets to help enhance the returns of do-it-yourself investors.
Investment Advisory Services
We now offer a variety of ways to invest with us. Our focus is on maximizing client returns while staying within risk their risk parameters. To learn more about our advisory services you may schedule a 15 minute intro meeting here: https://calendly.com/2mc/intro
Dane Bowler, along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Ross Bowler, is an investment advisory representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC). As a state registered investment advisor, 2MCAC is a fiduciary to our advisory clients.
Full Disclosure. All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of the specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.
The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles.
It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.
Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article.
S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P
2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.
