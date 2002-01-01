Epiximages

There comes a time when the basic lessons we learned as children resurface as important choices as adults. Given what is happening in the market I find a relevant lesson in a 1960s children’s book “If Everybody Did”.

Jo Ann Stover

The simple premise of this book is it shows a fairly mundane action on the left panel and then the dire consequences of that action in the right panel if everybody were to do it. Below is one of the most famous scenes in the book.

Jo Ann Stover

Well, today, I find it relevant to construct a similar innocent action in the left panel with dire consequences in the right panel if everyone were to do it.

images from FT and Wikipedia

Okay, this is obviously hyperbole, but dangerous things do happen when passive share gets too high. The left panel above is an image from Financial Times depicting over $2 trillion of inflows into passive ETFs and over half a trillion inflows into passive mutual funds while actively managed funds had over $2 trillion of outflows in the same period.

Passive share really is getting dangerously high, already accounting for more than half the market

According to Bloomberg

“Passive overtook active around August 2018 and its market share stands at about 54%, driven largely by the growth of funds tracking the S&P 500, the total U.S. stock market and other broad U.S. indexes.”

This was not a sudden change, but rather a long trend of growing passive share.

Bloomberg

As passive share has never been anywhere near this high before, nobody really knows what the breaking point will be.

Is it 60% passive share that breaks the market or 80%?

It is unclear but we are getting dangerously close.

Why high passive share is dangerous

Let me preface this with background information on the purpose of finance.

Finance is the process by which we as a society match capital with ideas. Ideas can come from anywhere and the sources of the ideas don’t always have the capital to actually execute the idea.

They get that capital through the financial system.

Those providing capital to the financial system are not going to be willing to do it if providing capital routinely loses them money. Thus, there has to be a mechanism in which finance selectively funds good ideas while rejecting bad ideas.

That is where active share comes in. Active share is the portion of investors who do the work to discern which ideas have merit and which do not. An active investor will invest in the companies/idea which they deem to be good businesses and will of course not invest in the bad companies/ideas.

When active share is high, a company needs to have a good business if they want to get funded. This mechanism maintains a certain order and keeps businesses operating efficiently.

Consider a world in which it is 99% active share and 1% passive share. Substantially all the funding will go to companies with sound business plans and the 1% passive share can simply follow the active money and largely also wind up in good businesses.

Now consider the opposite world of 99% passive share. The 1% active is simply not big enough to move the market and create price discovery (the process by which market prices approximate intrinsic value). Over time prices no longer reflect the value of the companies which causes capital to be allocated sloppily. Bad ideas get funded and good ideas go unfunded.

This gets us back to that “if everybody did” concept.

When just a few people invest passively it is great. They get a market return with minimal expense, but if everyone invests passively the mechanisms that make finance work break down.

The breaking point

I don’t know the exact level at which the financial system completely breaks, but there are already big signs of breakage at the ~55% passive share.

Essentially what ETFs do in tracking the market is they buy whatever gets bigger and sell whatever gets smaller since the vast majority of them are market cap weighted. This exacerbates momentum. That which goes up, goes up further as the ETFs have to buy evermore shares.

It also accelerates momentum on the downside as people selling ETFs forces the ETF to sell its holdings. It doesn’t matter if the stock is already opportunistically cheap, the ETF has to sell anyway. Thus, as market share grows, volatility grows. Take a look at a 20-year chart of the VIX which measures volatility.

Google finance

Back in 2002-2005 the VIX was consistently at about 14 with its normal fluctuations. Between 2011 and 2019 the VIX was a bit higher at about 17. Now it consistently sits around 24.

The VIX is supposed to spike during big market events like COVID and the great financial crisis, but its basal level is supposed to go back down. The increase in passive share over the past decade has resulted in base line volatility being higher.

Beyond the volatility, a high passive share has eroded the mechanism of discernment. Capital is no longer being allocated efficiently to ideas that produce profits. For example, over $2 trillion has been invested in cryptocurrencies which have yet to generate a single dollar of revenue.

On the flip side, it makes it difficult for companies that actually produce to source capital. I suspect this is a large reason for the continued supply shocks and as a result a significant source of inflation.

When the system invests money in manufacturing, construction, or other similar companies, they produce more which increases supply and therefore brings down prices.

When the system invests money in crypto or space tourism it produces nothing. Supply remains low and prices have to inflate for the economy to equilibrate supply/demand.

How this will progress

There is a dilemma here.

At a societal level it is better for everyone to invest actively, but for the majority of people who don’t believe they can consistently produce alpha it is better at an individual level to invest passively.

Basic principles of economics tell us that individuals will act in their own self-interest. Thus, even though it hurts society, an increasing portion of the population will invest passively.

Passive share will continue to expand, putting the burden of price discovery on a smaller and smaller pool of people. Market pricing is already inefficient, but as that active pool shrinks it will get even more inefficient.

How to invest in this environment

The higher level of inefficiency creates more opportunity for active to outperform, but comes at the cost of it taking longer to realize that outperformance.

In a somewhat efficient market, stock prices will be somewhat close to intrinsic values. There may be opportunities to buy $30 intrinsic values for $27. A skilled active manager could spot that and the price would fairly quickly move toward intrinsic value affording the relatively small gain to be captured quickly.

In highly inefficient markets the gaps between market price and intrinsic value will be larger. Say, for example, an active investor could buy a $20 stock of a company that has a $30 per share intrinsic value. However, it probably takes longer for the stock to return to fair value because the market’s price discovery mechanism is weakened.

Thus, the opportunity for alpha is greater, but one has to sustain variance longer to achieve it. This makes having a long investment horizon paramount to success.

Pick your stocks but make sure you have the personal liquidity and patience to see them through to realization of fair value.