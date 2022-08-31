RVeloCITY, Inc. (RVGO) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an amended S-1/A registration statement.
The firm is operating an online RV rental marketplace for connecting RV owners with renters.
RVGO’s direct-to-consumer approach is also difficult to do well and the company doesn’t have a history of even making a gross profit.
Given the firm’s tiny revenue base, lack of growth history, increasing losses and excessive valuation expectations, I'll pass on the IPO.
Phoenix, Arizona-based RVeloCITY, Inc. was founded to develop a peer-to-peer platform connecting RV hosts with guests, similar to what Airbnb (ABNB) does for stationary lodging.
Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Paul Kacir, who has been with the firm since inception in 2015 and was previously vice president and general counsel of First Solar (FSLR) and held a similar position at Creo, Inc.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Listing platform
Fleet calendar
Customer and fleet management tools
Added value services
As of August 31, 2022, RVeloCITY has booked fair market value investment of $15.1 million from investors including Philomena Investments, SAKPE Holdings and various individuals.
The company drives traffic to its website and mobile app via online organic marketing efforts and major mobile app platforms.
The firm makes money from selling protection plan services for cancellation by the guest or host or non-delivery of the RV by the host.
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased sharply as revenues have barely increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Sales & Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
FYE November 30, 2022
|
491.7%
|
FYE November 30, 2021
|
386.0%
(Source - SEC)
The Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, was 0.0x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC)
According to a 2022 market research report by Global Market Insights, the U.S. market for recreational vehicles (as a proxy for the company's potential market) was an estimated $70 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $136 billion by 2028.
This represents a forecast CAGR of more than 10% from 2022 to 2028.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing demand for outdoor recreation including camping, tourism and sporting activities.
Also, the chart below shows the forecast breakdown of major RV categories through 2028:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Outdoorsy
RVshare
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Increasing top-line revenue from a tiny base
Growing gross loss and negative gross margin
Sharply higher operating losses
Greater cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
FYE November 30, 2022
|
$ 439,809
|
29.7%
|
FYE November 30, 2021
|
$ 338,967
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
FYE November 30, 2022
|
$ (128,412)
|
68.7%
|
FYE November 30, 2021
|
$ (76,138)
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
FYE November 30, 2022
|
-29.20%
|
FYE November 30, 2021
|
-22.46%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
FYE November 30, 2022
|
$ (7,575,428)
|
-1722.4%
|
FYE November 30, 2021
|
$ (3,541,997)
|
-1044.9%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
FYE November 30, 2022
|
$ (7,753,575)
|
-1762.9%
|
FYE November 30, 2021
|
$ (3,429,834)
|
-779.8%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
FYE November 30, 2022
|
$ (4,234,252)
|
FYE November 30, 2021
|
$ (2,152,165)
(Source - SEC)
As of November 30, 2022, RVeloCITY had $93,185 in cash and $5.5 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended November 30, 2022, was negative ($4.2 million).
RVGO intends to sell 3.33 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $15.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.
The company is also registering 600,000 shares for sale by selling shareholders.
Class A stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share. Mssrs. Kacir and Hayden Jr. will have voting control of the company immediately post-IPO.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $62.6 million.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 20.44%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
for repayment of all of the Bridge Notes and for working capital and general corporate purposes, which could include, without limitation, expenditures for research and development, sales and marketing activities, recruiting and retaining employees, funding future strategic transactions and other business opportunities, and other corporate expenditures.
As of the date of this prospectus, we had $3.66 million aggregate principal amount of Bridge Notes outstanding, which we intend to repay in full upon the closing of this offering.
(Source - SEC)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is involved in various routine legal proceedings but that the outcome is 'not reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect' on its operations or financial condition.
The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Boustead Securities and Sutter Securities.
Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$73,372,991
|
Enterprise Value
|
$62,592,286
|
Price / Sales
|
166.83
|
EV / Revenue
|
142.32
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-8.26
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.46
|
Operating Margin
|
-1722.44%
|
Net Margin
|
-1762.94%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
20.44%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$4.50
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$4,234,252
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-5.77%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
29.75%
(Source - SEC)
RVGO is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to pay down debt and for its general corporate working capital needs.
The company’s financials have generated slightly growing top-line revenue growth from a tiny base, growing gross loss and negative gross margin, increasing operating losses and higher cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended November 30, 2022, was negative ($4.2 million).
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased and remain very high as revenue has slightly grown from a tiny base; its Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple fell to 0.0x in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth initiatives or working capital needs.
The market opportunity for providing RV-related services in the United States is large and the RV sale market is expected to continue to grow at a substantial rate in the coming years as many Baby Boomers enter retirement and the industry provides innovative solutions for consumers of all demographics.
Boustead Securities is the lead underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (71.8%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all significant underwriters during the period.
Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its small size, thin capitalization, and sharply dropping revenue growth.
Its direct-to-consumer approach is also difficult to do well and the company doesn’t have a history of even making a gross profit.
As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 142x.
Given the firm’s tiny revenue base, lack of meaningful growth history, increasing losses and excessive valuation expectations, I'll pass on the IPO.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. The author is not an investment advisor. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions. IPO investing can involve significant volatility and risk of loss.
Comments