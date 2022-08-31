Mystockimages/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On RVeloCITY

RVeloCITY, Inc. (RVGO) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is operating an online RV rental marketplace for connecting RV owners with renters.

RVGO’s direct-to-consumer approach is also difficult to do well and the company doesn’t have a history of even making a gross profit.

Given the firm’s tiny revenue base, lack of growth history, increasing losses and excessive valuation expectations, I'll pass on the IPO.

RVeloCITY Overview

Phoenix, Arizona-based RVeloCITY, Inc. was founded to develop a peer-to-peer platform connecting RV hosts with guests, similar to what Airbnb (ABNB) does for stationary lodging.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Paul Kacir, who has been with the firm since inception in 2015 and was previously vice president and general counsel of First Solar (FSLR) and held a similar position at Creo, Inc.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Listing platform

Fleet calendar

Customer and fleet management tools

Added value services

As of August 31, 2022, RVeloCITY has booked fair market value investment of $15.1 million from investors including Philomena Investments, SAKPE Holdings and various individuals.

RVeloCITY - Customer Acquisition

The company drives traffic to its website and mobile app via online organic marketing efforts and major mobile app platforms.

The firm makes money from selling protection plan services for cancellation by the guest or host or non-delivery of the RV by the host.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased sharply as revenues have barely increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE November 30, 2022 491.7% FYE November 30, 2021 386.0% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, was 0.0x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC)

RVeloCITY’s Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Global Market Insights, the U.S. market for recreational vehicles (as a proxy for the company's potential market) was an estimated $70 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $136 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of more than 10% from 2022 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing demand for outdoor recreation including camping, tourism and sporting activities.

Also, the chart below shows the forecast breakdown of major RV categories through 2028:

RV Market (Global Market Insights)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Outdoorsy

RVshare

RVeloCITY, Inc. Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing top-line revenue from a tiny base

Growing gross loss and negative gross margin

Sharply higher operating losses

Greater cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE November 30, 2022 $ 439,809 29.7% FYE November 30, 2021 $ 338,967 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE November 30, 2022 $ (128,412) 68.7% FYE November 30, 2021 $ (76,138) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin FYE November 30, 2022 -29.20% FYE November 30, 2021 -22.46% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin FYE November 30, 2022 $ (7,575,428) -1722.4% FYE November 30, 2021 $ (3,541,997) -1044.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin FYE November 30, 2022 $ (7,753,575) -1762.9% FYE November 30, 2021 $ (3,429,834) -779.8% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE November 30, 2022 $ (4,234,252) FYE November 30, 2021 $ (2,152,165) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of November 30, 2022, RVeloCITY had $93,185 in cash and $5.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended November 30, 2022, was negative ($4.2 million).

RVeloCITY’s IPO Details

RVGO intends to sell 3.33 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $15.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The company is also registering 600,000 shares for sale by selling shareholders.

Class A stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share. Mssrs. Kacir and Hayden Jr. will have voting control of the company immediately post-IPO.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $62.6 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 20.44%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

for repayment of all of the Bridge Notes and for working capital and general corporate purposes, which could include, without limitation, expenditures for research and development, sales and marketing activities, recruiting and retaining employees, funding future strategic transactions and other business opportunities, and other corporate expenditures. As of the date of this prospectus, we had $3.66 million aggregate principal amount of Bridge Notes outstanding, which we intend to repay in full upon the closing of this offering. (Source - SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is involved in various routine legal proceedings but that the outcome is 'not reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect' on its operations or financial condition.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Boustead Securities and Sutter Securities.

Valuation Metrics For RVeloCITY

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $73,372,991 Enterprise Value $62,592,286 Price / Sales 166.83 EV / Revenue 142.32 EV / EBITDA -8.26 Earnings Per Share -$0.46 Operating Margin -1722.44% Net Margin -1762.94% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 20.44% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$4,234,252 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -5.77% Revenue Growth Rate 29.75% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About RVeloCITY

RVGO is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to pay down debt and for its general corporate working capital needs.

The company’s financials have generated slightly growing top-line revenue growth from a tiny base, growing gross loss and negative gross margin, increasing operating losses and higher cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended November 30, 2022, was negative ($4.2 million).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased and remain very high as revenue has slightly grown from a tiny base; its Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple fell to 0.0x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth initiatives or working capital needs.

The market opportunity for providing RV-related services in the United States is large and the RV sale market is expected to continue to grow at a substantial rate in the coming years as many Baby Boomers enter retirement and the industry provides innovative solutions for consumers of all demographics.

Boustead Securities is the lead underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (71.8%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all significant underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its small size, thin capitalization, and sharply dropping revenue growth.

Its direct-to-consumer approach is also difficult to do well and the company doesn’t have a history of even making a gross profit.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 142x.

Given the firm’s tiny revenue base, lack of meaningful growth history, increasing losses and excessive valuation expectations, I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced