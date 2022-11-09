The Original Special Video Report Version Of This Article Was Published On Dividend Kings (Preparing For Recession Part 34) On November 9th, 2022. The data has been updated for March 30th.
It's part of the Dividend Kings 75 Part Preparing For Recession Video Series.
This week I'm attending a work conference and thus publishing updated versions of these video articles.
—-------------------------------------------------------------------------
One of the most important goals is to help you prepare emotionally and financially for the market's inevitable downturns.
This includes helping you remain calm, rational, and disciplined throughout all market and economic cycles.
To paraphrase Napoleon, the definition of a stock market genius is
The investor who can do the average thing when everyone else around him/her is losing their mind."
Why?
After Market Hell, Market Heaven Follows...If You Can Ride Out The Short-Term Pain.
From the first time the market hits -25%, the average 12-month gain is +22%, and 10 years later, the average gain is 214%, with stocks more than tripling.
Even during the 1970s stagflation, stocks delivered solid 2X to 3X gains after 25% bear markets.
And even perfect economic timing isn't enough to beat buy-and-hold blue-chip investing over the long-term.
But of course, even 12 months in a bear market can feel like an eternity.
Thus, the reason for this 75-part series on how to emotionally and financially prepare for recessions and bear markets.
Today, I want to explain how I designed the DK ZEUS portfolio strategy and used it to create an 18-stock portfolio that's so amazing I entrust my entire life savings and $2 million family investment fund to it.
You don't want to have to change portfolio strategies based on short-term economic conditions. Successful long-term investing requires a portfolio that can withstand anything likely to happen in the coming decades." - Ben Carlson.
I couldn't have said it better myself; you want a bunker sleep-well-at-night ("SWAN") retirement portfolio that is 90+% likely to handle anything the economy or stock market can throw at us in the future.
And that's the optimal asset allocation for long-term income, returns, and volatility you can withstand.
Nick Maggiulli, Chief Data Scientist for Ritholtz Wealth Management, has studied optimal long-term asset allocation. In his new book "Just Keep Buying," he concludes that 67% stocks and 33% bonds/alternatives/hedges are the optimal allocations.
What exactly does "optimal" mean? Doesn't everyone have different risk profiles?
Indeed, most people agree that downside volatility is bad, and we want to maximize long-term returns while minimizing the downside.
This is where volatility-adjusted returns or "risk-adjusted" returns come in.
Hedge funds try to optimize for the Sharpe ratio.
But a better metric is what Nick Maggiulli was optimizing in his study for his book, the Sortino ratio.
Think of the Sortino ratio as the "SWAN ratio."
Excess total returns are total returns - the risk-free 10-year treasury return.
Negative volatility is the only kind anyone fears. If stocks are ripping higher at 1% to 3% per day? Most people don't tend to mind that. ;)
My own studies confirm that 30% to 40% bonds/hedging allocation is optimal for most blue-chip portfolios.
Here are some examples using the S&P 500 (SP500) and iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) (U.S. investment grade bonds) with various asset allocations.
A pure stock portfolio delivered slightly better returns than a balanced portfolio but with higher annual volatility and larger peak declines. Note how as our allocation to bonds is going up, the Sortino Ratio is steadily climbing.
The more bonds we add to the portfolio, the lower the volatility. Still, the Sortino ratio is topping out because, eventually, the downside of too many bonds can't overcome the upside of smaller downside volatility.
Bonds have their own natural volatility, about 3% to 4% historically speaking.
And they deliver 3% to 4% long-term returns (97% of which is starting yield).
In the future, the bond market is estimating bond investors can expect about 2% inflation-adjusted returns.
Now you'll notice how a 60% to 70% allocation to bonds is optimal for the maximum Sortino ratio using the S&P 500 and AGG.
But the 30% to 40% rule of thumb that Nick Maggiulli and I recommend is based on the simple fact that owning other assets is often optimal.
Let's consider what happens if we replace the S&P 500 with the Nasdaq (QQQ).
And replace AGG with iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) (long-duration U.S. Treasuries), the best recession hedge in history, according to Duke University.
Because the Nasdaq has higher volatility than the S&P 500, you can see a significant benefit to diversifying with long-bonds, which negatively correlates with the stock market.
With the Nasdaq and TLT, 60/40 is the optimal allocation for maximizing the Sortino ratio.
Long-duration bonds have volatility below the S&P 500 and 4% historical returns. The reason they work is their correction to the stock market is -0.22.
What about Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)? My two favorite high-yield blue-chip ETFs and long-bond ETFs?
Because of the worst bond bear market in history in 2022, anyone owning 100% EDV would have had a rough decade. The only saving grace for EDV is that it is highly negatively correlated to the stock market.
Managed futures are also negatively correlated to stocks (bonds, too).
When stocks fall, they tend to go up, including during stagflation.
|Crisis Period
|US Stocks
|Bonds
|Long Bonds
|Cash
|SG Trend Index
|RSBT
|DBMF
|KMLM
|December 2021 to September 2022
|-25%
|-14.4%
|-37.3%
|0.6%
|35.6%
|28.7%
|31.6%
|44.8%
|January 2020 to March 2020
|-20%
|-2.6%
|16.9%
|0.3%
|1.4%
|0.3%
|-0.8%
|13.9%
|October 2007 to February 2009
|-50%
|6.1%
|20.0%
|2.5%
|21.6%
|25.9%
|13.5%
|37.4%
|August 2000 to December 2002
|-41%
|33.4%
|124.7%
|11.2%
|56.3%
|78.6%
|28.8%
|30.4%
|Average
|-34%
|5.6%
|31.1%
|3.6%
|28.7%
|33.4%
|18.3%
|31.6%
(Sources: Soc Gen, Krane Shares, Charlie Bilello, Ycharts.)
When bonds fail (8% of the time), managed futures pick up the slack.
So, let's see what happens if we build a portfolio around:
Notice how a 50/50 mix of long bonds and managed futures correlates more negatively than long bonds or managed futures on their own.
RYMTX is the oldest managed futures ETF.
Managed futures and bonds are non-correlated, and that's why combining them together results in the best hedging combination I've ever seen.
The goal of asset allocation rules of thumb is to provide a strategy that works most of the time and never catastrophically fails.
I created the ZEUS long-term optimized retirement portfolio strategy to help:
ZEUS = Zen Extraordinary Ultra SWAN portfolio strategy, and this is what it looks like.
With this strategy, your long-term fundamental risk is effectively zero.
Only 33% of your portfolio in individual blue chips can go to zero, and if you own a diversified blue-chip bucket, then the fundamental risk also falls effectively to zero.
Owning ETFs, hedges, and individual stocks eliminates the risk of a few high-conviction companies imploding.
The DK Zen Strategy is 50% ETFs and 50% individual blue-chips and similarly eliminates fundamental risk.
The difference between Zen and ZEUS is hedging.
Here is what my family hedge fund is working towards in the future.
However, due to complex medical financial issues for my family, we can't afford this exact portfolio right now.
So this is what our family hedge fund looks like today.
Here are the 18 stocks into which I've invested my life savings, including links to articles explaining why I own all of them.
Here's an analysis of what the final hedge fund will look like once it's completed.
What do the fundamentals of the DK ZEUS Income Growth portfolio look like?
Currently, the managed futures are canceling the bonds, but that will change within two months.
It's 82% large caps and 16% small and midcaps.
Exposure to every part of the global economy.
Perfectly balanced between 33% value, 33% growth, and 33% core, and defensive, cyclical, and economically sensitive allocations.
Exposure to every part of the economy. These 950 companies have all 8 billion people on earth as customers.
Morningstar estimates this portfolio is about 13% undervalued trading at 17.6X earnings.
Its quality is superior to the market's, as seen by higher profitability.
Morningstar expects 16.1% long-term returns, about 2% higher than FactSet's consensus forecast.
Double the returns of a 60/40 and hedge funds like the Yale Endowment.
The same low annual volatility but far smaller bear market declines, even in the Great Recession.
3X the negative-volatility-adjusted returns (Sortino) of the 60/40 and with twice the yield.
The average 12-month rolling return was 14.2%, just like analysts expect in the future.
That's better returns than the S&P, even during a face-ripping tech bubble.
Riding Over The Market's Worst Potholes In A Rolls Royce Portfolio
|Bear Market
|ZEUS Income Growth Peak Decline
|60/40 Peak Decline
|S&P Peak Decline
|Nasdaq Peak Decline
|2022 Stagflation
|-11%
|-21%
|-28%
|-35%
|Pandemic Crash
|-10%
|-13%
|-34%
|-13%
|2018 Recession Scare
|-13%
|-9%
|-21%
|-17%
|2011 Debt Ceiling Crisis
|-1%
|-16%
|-22%
|-11%
|Great Recession
|-24%
|-44%
|-58%
|-59%
|Average
|-12%
|-21%
|-33%
|-27%
|Median
|-11%
|-16%
|-28%
|-17%
(Source: DK Research Terminal.)
How about 2X the yield of a 60/40, with better returns than the S&P, and bear market declines that are 66% lower than the market's?
That's the power of ZEUS.
Every registered investment advisor, including Ritholtz Wealth Management, uses some version of Monte Carlo simulations when doing retirement planning." - Ben Carlson.
The last 15 years have seen:
Unless you think the future will be more extreme than this, 10,000 75-year Monte Carlo simulation is statistically the best way to forecast the likely future.
90% probability of 7.3%+ inflation-adjusted returns, with a base-case of 12.2% returns and 9.6% after inflation.
60/40's historical return is 7.4%, and that's what analysts expect in the future. The S&P's historical return is 10%, and what analysts expect in the future.
The statistical probability of ZEUS beating a 60/40 over the next 50 years is 98.47%. The probability of beating the S&P is 84.87%.
The 60/40's peak decline during the Great Recession was -44%.
|Bear Market Severity
|Statistical Probability Over 75 Years
|1 In X Probability
|Expected Every X Years
|
S&P More Likely To Suffer X% Decline In Any Given Year
|20+%
|7.22%
|14
|1,039
|173
|25+%
|3.95%
|25
|1,899
|30+%
|2.71%
|37
|2,768
|35+%
|0.90%
|111
|8,333
|40+%
|0.51%
|196
|14,706
|294
As close to a bear market-proof portfolio as is possible to achieve on Wall Street.
ZEUS = riding over even the biggest market potholes in a Rolls Royce.
With the right blue-chip assets, you can achieve something truly remarkable.
Great Yield, Great Returns, And Volatility So Low You'll Laugh At Bear Markets
|Bear Market
|ZEUS Income Growth Peak Decline
|60/40 Peak Decline
|S&P Peak Decline
|Nasdaq Peak Decline
|2022 Stagflation
|-11%
|-21%
|-28%
|-35%
|Pandemic Crash
|-10%
|-13%
|-34%
|-13%
|2018 Recession Scare
|-13%
|-9%
|-21%
|-17%
|2011 Debt Ceiling Crisis
|-1%
|-16%
|-22%
|-11%
|Great Recession
|-24%
|-44%
|-58%
|-59%
|Average
|-12%
|-21%
|-33%
|-27%
|Median
|-11%
|-16%
|-28%
|-17%
(Source: DK Research Terminal.)
I've spent eight years studying what works and what doesn't on Wall Street; the ZEUS Income Growth portfolio is the culmination of this never-ending R&D process.
Is this portfolio perfect for everyone? No, it's just perfect for my family's needs.
You can build a ZEUS portfolio for any goal, time horizon, or risk profile.
There are infinite combinations of ZEUS portfolios for anyone looking for great returns and ultra-low volatility during bear markets.
If you don't care about volatility? Then take out the hedges and just use a Zen strategy combining ETFs and the world's best blue-chips.
If you want optimal yield or the best possible returns? Then you can build a 20 stock blue-chip portfolio with the optimal fundamentals for your needs and goals.
The point is that you become an emperor when you trust the world's best blue-chip assets.
If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.”
You have dozens or even hundreds of world-beater companies with millions or even tens of millions of employees working hard for you. So that one day you won't have to.
And that's why I entrust my life savings, and my family's hopes and philanthropic dreams to 18 world-beater blue chips.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
my correction watchlist
50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
real-time chatroom support
real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys
numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of I OWN SCHD, SCHG, SPGP, OMFL, VIG, EDV, KMLM, DBMF RSBT, BTI, PM, NEP, BAM, AMZN, LOW, ASML, ADSK, AND MA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: DK owns I own SCHD, SCHG, SPGP, OMFL, VIG, EDV, KMLM, DBMF RSBT, BTI, PM, NEP, BAM, AMZN, LOW, ASML, ADSK, and MA in our portfolios.
