Mykola Sosiukin

The Original Special Video Report Version Of This Article Was Published On Dividend Kings (Preparing For Recession Part 34) On November 9th, 2022. The data has been updated for March 30th.

It's part of the Dividend Kings 75 Part Preparing For Recession Video Series.

This week I'm attending a work conference and thus publishing updated versions of these video articles.

—-------------------------------------------------------------------------

One of the most important goals is to help you prepare emotionally and financially for the market's inevitable downturns.

This includes helping you remain calm, rational, and disciplined throughout all market and economic cycles.

To paraphrase Napoleon, the definition of a stock market genius is

The investor who can do the average thing when everyone else around him/her is losing their mind."

Why?

After Market Hell, Market Heaven Follows...If You Can Ride Out The Short-Term Pain.

Ben Carlson

From the first time the market hits -25%, the average 12-month gain is +22%, and 10 years later, the average gain is 214%, with stocks more than tripling.

Even during the 1970s stagflation, stocks delivered solid 2X to 3X gains after 25% bear markets.

Charlie Bilello

And even perfect economic timing isn't enough to beat buy-and-hold blue-chip investing over the long-term.

But of course, even 12 months in a bear market can feel like an eternity.

Thus, the reason for this 75-part series on how to emotionally and financially prepare for recessions and bear markets.

Today, I want to explain how I designed the DK ZEUS portfolio strategy and used it to create an 18-stock portfolio that's so amazing I entrust my entire life savings and $2 million family investment fund to it.

How To Build The Ultimate Recession-Optimized Dream Retirement Portfolio

You don't want to have to change portfolio strategies based on short-term economic conditions. Successful long-term investing requires a portfolio that can withstand anything likely to happen in the coming decades." - Ben Carlson.

I couldn't have said it better myself; you want a bunker sleep-well-at-night ("SWAN") retirement portfolio that is 90+% likely to handle anything the economy or stock market can throw at us in the future.

And that's the optimal asset allocation for long-term income, returns, and volatility you can withstand.

Nick Maggiulli, Chief Data Scientist for Ritholtz Wealth Management, has studied optimal long-term asset allocation. In his new book "Just Keep Buying," he concludes that 67% stocks and 33% bonds/alternatives/hedges are the optimal allocations.

What exactly does "optimal" mean? Doesn't everyone have different risk profiles?

Indeed, most people agree that downside volatility is bad, and we want to maximize long-term returns while minimizing the downside.

This is where volatility-adjusted returns or "risk-adjusted" returns come in.

Buffett doesn't define volatility as risk; fundamental risk is "the chance of a permanent capital impairment."

Hedge funds try to optimize for the Sharpe ratio.

Total returns/annual volatility.

But a better metric is what Nick Maggiulli was optimizing in his study for his book, the Sortino ratio.

Think of the Sortino ratio as the "SWAN ratio."

excess total return/negative volatility.

Excess total returns are total returns - the risk-free 10-year treasury return.

Negative volatility is the only kind anyone fears. If stocks are ripping higher at 1% to 3% per day? Most people don't tend to mind that. ;)

My own studies confirm that 30% to 40% bonds/hedging allocation is optimal for most blue-chip portfolios.

Here are some examples using the S&P 500 (SP500) and iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) (U.S. investment grade bonds) with various asset allocations.

Total Returns Since October 2003

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

A pure stock portfolio delivered slightly better returns than a balanced portfolio but with higher annual volatility and larger peak declines. Note how as our allocation to bonds is going up, the Sortino Ratio is steadily climbing.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

The more bonds we add to the portfolio, the lower the volatility. Still, the Sortino ratio is topping out because, eventually, the downside of too many bonds can't overcome the upside of smaller downside volatility.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium) (Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Bonds have their own natural volatility, about 3% to 4% historically speaking.

And they deliver 3% to 4% long-term returns (97% of which is starting yield).

In the future, the bond market is estimating bond investors can expect about 2% inflation-adjusted returns.

insufficient to retire on for most people

unless you're very wealthy and can live off a 2% rule.

Now you'll notice how a 60% to 70% allocation to bonds is optimal for the maximum Sortino ratio using the S&P 500 and AGG.

But the 30% to 40% rule of thumb that Nick Maggiulli and I recommend is based on the simple fact that owning other assets is often optimal.

Let's consider what happens if we replace the S&P 500 with the Nasdaq (QQQ).

And replace AGG with iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) (long-duration U.S. Treasuries), the best recession hedge in history, according to Duke University.

Total Returns Since August 2002

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Because the Nasdaq has higher volatility than the S&P 500, you can see a significant benefit to diversifying with long-bonds, which negatively correlates with the stock market.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

With the Nasdaq and TLT, 60/40 is the optimal allocation for maximizing the Sortino ratio.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium) (Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Long-duration bonds have volatility below the S&P 500 and 4% historical returns. The reason they work is their correction to the stock market is -0.22.

if the S&P falls 20%, long bonds average a 4.4% gain.

What about Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)? My two favorite high-yield blue-chip ETFs and long-bond ETFs?

Total Returns Since November 2011

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium) (Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium) (Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium) (Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Because of the worst bond bear market in history in 2022, anyone owning 100% EDV would have had a rough decade. The only saving grace for EDV is that it is highly negatively correlated to the stock market.

So it's been soaring during bear markets other than this stagflationary one.

Managed futures are also negatively correlated to stocks (bonds, too).

When stocks fall, they tend to go up, including during stagflation.

Crisis Period US Stocks Bonds Long Bonds Cash SG Trend Index RSBT DBMF KMLM December 2021 to September 2022 -25% -14.4% -37.3% 0.6% 35.6% 28.7% 31.6% 44.8% January 2020 to March 2020 -20% -2.6% 16.9% 0.3% 1.4% 0.3% -0.8% 13.9% October 2007 to February 2009 -50% 6.1% 20.0% 2.5% 21.6% 25.9% 13.5% 37.4% August 2000 to December 2002 -41% 33.4% 124.7% 11.2% 56.3% 78.6% 28.8% 30.4% Average -34% 5.6% 31.1% 3.6% 28.7% 33.4% 18.3% 31.6% Click to enlarge

(Sources: Soc Gen, Krane Shares, Charlie Bilello, Ycharts.)

When bonds fail (8% of the time), managed futures pick up the slack.

So, let's see what happens if we build a portfolio around:

VYM (high-yield blue chips)

half the hedging allocation into long bonds (EDV)

half into managed futures (DBMF, GIFMX, PQTAX, or AMFAX).

Total Returns Since December 2007 (Including The Great Recession)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium) (Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium) (Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium) (Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Notice how a 50/50 mix of long bonds and managed futures correlates more negatively than long bonds or managed futures on their own.

very low volatility

smaller peak decline

the best Sortino ratio.

RYMTX is the oldest managed futures ETF.

2-star rated from Morningstar

DO NOT BUY IT.

Managed futures and bonds are non-correlated, and that's why combining them together results in the best hedging combination I've ever seen.

Key Takeaways:

your optimal recession asset allocation will depend on what you want to own

which depends on your goals (what kind of yield and returns do you need).

The Dividend Kings ZEUS Strategy: The King Of SWAN Retirement Portfolios

The goal of asset allocation rules of thumb is to provide a strategy that works most of the time and never catastrophically fails.

easy to remember

easy to rebalance annually.

I created the ZEUS long-term optimized retirement portfolio strategy to help:

maximize safe yield maximize long-term returns and minimize volatility especially peak declines during bear markets and crashes.

ZEUS = Zen Extraordinary Ultra SWAN portfolio strategy, and this is what it looks like.

33% stocks ETFs

Preparing For Recession Part 25: Introducing The DK Great ETF/CEF Database

33% hedges (bonds, managed futures, cash, and alternatives)

33% individual blue-chips.

With this strategy, your long-term fundamental risk is effectively zero.

blue-chip indexes and bonds can't go to zero

so it's impossible to lose all your money with a ZEUS portfolio.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Only 33% of your portfolio in individual blue chips can go to zero, and if you own a diversified blue-chip bucket, then the fundamental risk also falls effectively to zero.

Owning ETFs, hedges, and individual stocks eliminates the risk of a few high-conviction companies imploding.

General Electric (GE) was once a dividend aristocrat and the most valuable company on earth

CenturyLink - now Lumen Technologies (LUMN) - was a dividend aristocrat and has cut its dividend three times in a decade and fallen 85% (it suspended its dividend permanently)

K-Mart and Winn-Dixie were aristocrats that went bankrupt

AT&T (T) is a failed aristocrat and value trap due to terrible management decisions for over a decade

The DK Zen Strategy is 50% ETFs and 50% individual blue-chips and similarly eliminates fundamental risk.

The difference between Zen and ZEUS is hedging.

Dividend Kings ZEUS Income Growth: My $2.2 Million Family Hedge Fund

Here is what my family hedge fund is working towards in the future.

Dividend Kings ZEUS Portfolio Tracker

However, due to complex medical financial issues for my family, we can't afford this exact portfolio right now.

this is what I'd buy immediately if we had a big slug of cash come in.

So this is what our family hedge fund looks like today.

Morningstar

Here are the 18 stocks into which I've invested my life savings, including links to articles explaining why I own all of them.

Here's an analysis of what the final hedge fund will look like once it's completed.

it will take approximately $6 million to complete it

2 to 4 years depending on what bonds do in the coming recession and how my business goes.

What My Family's Hedge Will Look Like When Finished

Morningstar

950 Of The World's Best Blue-Chips (And Just 1 Hour Per Year To Manage Them All)

What do the fundamentals of the DK ZEUS Income Growth portfolio look like?

Morningstar

Currently, the managed futures are canceling the bonds, but that will change within two months.

Morningstar

It's 82% large caps and 16% small and midcaps.

Morningstar

Exposure to every part of the global economy.

Perfectly balanced between 33% value, 33% growth, and 33% core, and defensive, cyclical, and economically sensitive allocations.

Morningstar

Exposure to every part of the economy. These 950 companies have all 8 billion people on earth as customers.

Morningstar

Morningstar estimates this portfolio is about 13% undervalued trading at 17.6X earnings.

historical fair value: 20.3X earnings.

Its quality is superior to the market's, as seen by higher profitability.

Morningstar expects 16.1% long-term returns, about 2% higher than FactSet's consensus forecast.

Historical Returns Since December 2007

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Double the returns of a 60/40 and hedge funds like the Yale Endowment.

The same low annual volatility but far smaller bear market declines, even in the Great Recession.

3X the negative-volatility-adjusted returns (Sortino) of the 60/40 and with twice the yield.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

The average 12-month rolling return was 14.2%, just like analysts expect in the future.

That's better returns than the S&P, even during a face-ripping tech bubble.

Riding Over The Market's Worst Potholes In A Rolls Royce Portfolio

Bear Market ZEUS Income Growth Peak Decline 60/40 Peak Decline S&P Peak Decline Nasdaq Peak Decline 2022 Stagflation -11% -21% -28% -35% Pandemic Crash -10% -13% -34% -13% 2018 Recession Scare -13% -9% -21% -17% 2011 Debt Ceiling Crisis -1% -16% -22% -11% Great Recession -24% -44% -58% -59% Average -12% -21% -33% -27% Median -11% -16% -28% -17% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal.)

How about 2X the yield of a 60/40, with better returns than the S&P, and bear market declines that are 66% lower than the market's?

That's the power of ZEUS.

75-Year Monte Carlo: Stress Testing The Future

Every registered investment advisor, including Ritholtz Wealth Management, uses some version of Monte Carlo simulations when doing retirement planning." - Ben Carlson.

long-term Monte Carlo simulation uses statistics and past historical returns, and volatility data to run thousands of simulations about what's likely to happen in the future

as long as the future isn't more extreme than the last 15 years, this is the best way to estimate the probability of likely return ranges, volatility, and the probability of achieving your investment goals.

The last 15 years have seen:

the two worst recessions since the Great Depression

the 2nd worst market crash in history

the fastest bear market in history

the strongest 12-month rally-month history (100%)

inflation ranging from -3% to 9%

10-year treasury bond yields ranging from 0.5% to 5%

Fed funds rate from 0% to 4.25%.

Unless you think the future will be more extreme than this, 10,000 75-year Monte Carlo simulation is statistically the best way to forecast the likely future.

a 75-year time horizon provides more extreme ranges of potential outcomes

the ultimate stress test for a "forever portfolio."

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

90% probability of 7.3%+ inflation-adjusted returns, with a base-case of 12.2% returns and 9.6% after inflation.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

60/40's historical return is 7.4%, and that's what analysts expect in the future. The S&P's historical return is 10%, and what analysts expect in the future.

The statistical probability of ZEUS beating a 60/40 over the next 50 years is 98.47%. The probability of beating the S&P is 84.87%.

There are no guarantees on Wall Street, but this is as close as you'll ever come.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

The 60/40's peak decline during the Great Recession was -44%.

Bear Market Severity Statistical Probability Over 75 Years 1 In X Probability Expected Every X Years S&P More Likely To Suffer X% Decline In Any Given Year 20+% 7.22% 14 1,039 173 25+% 3.95% 25 1,899 30+% 2.71% 37 2,768 35+% 0.90% 111 8,333 40+% 0.51% 196 14,706 294 Click to enlarge

As close to a bear market-proof portfolio as is possible to achieve on Wall Street.

ZEUS = riding over even the biggest market potholes in a Rolls Royce.

Bottom Line: These 18 World-Beater Blue Chips Build The Ultimate High-Yield Sleep Well At Night Income Growth Portfolio

With the right blue-chip assets, you can achieve something truly remarkable.

Great Yield, Great Returns, And Volatility So Low You'll Laugh At Bear Markets

Bear Market ZEUS Income Growth Peak Decline 60/40 Peak Decline S&P Peak Decline Nasdaq Peak Decline 2022 Stagflation -11% -21% -28% -35% Pandemic Crash -10% -13% -34% -13% 2018 Recession Scare -13% -9% -21% -17% 2011 Debt Ceiling Crisis -1% -16% -22% -11% Great Recession -24% -44% -58% -59% Average -12% -21% -33% -27% Median -11% -16% -28% -17% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal.)

I've spent eight years studying what works and what doesn't on Wall Street; the ZEUS Income Growth portfolio is the culmination of this never-ending R&D process.

Is this portfolio perfect for everyone? No, it's just perfect for my family's needs.

You can build a ZEUS portfolio for any goal, time horizon, or risk profile.

ZEUS high-yield

ZEUS value

ZEUS growth

ZEUS REITs

ZEUS aristocrats

ZEUS high-yield aristocrats

ZEUS monthly income

ZEUS foreign stocks.

There are infinite combinations of ZEUS portfolios for anyone looking for great returns and ultra-low volatility during bear markets.

If you don't care about volatility? Then take out the hedges and just use a Zen strategy combining ETFs and the world's best blue-chips.

If you want optimal yield or the best possible returns? Then you can build a 20 stock blue-chip portfolio with the optimal fundamentals for your needs and goals.

The point is that you become an emperor when you trust the world's best blue-chip assets.

If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.”

You have dozens or even hundreds of world-beater companies with millions or even tens of millions of employees working hard for you. So that one day you won't have to.

And that's why I entrust my life savings, and my family's hopes and philanthropic dreams to 18 world-beater blue chips.