The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (RGF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.6K Followers

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (RGF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Bryan Freeman - Executive Chairman

Jerry Law - Chief Executive Officer

Akshay Jagdale - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jon Andersen - William Blair

Bill Chappell - Truist Securities

Rob Dickerson - Jefferies

George Kelly - ROTH MKM

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to The Real Good Food Company Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, [indiscernible], Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations. Thank you, [indiscernible]. You may begin.

Unidentified Company Speaker

Good morning, and welcome to The Real Good Food Company's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman; Jerry Law, Chief Executive Officer; and Akshay Jagdale, Chief Financial Officer. Our fourth quarter earnings release crossed the wire at approximately 8 AM Eastern Time today. If you have not had a chance to review the release, it's available on our Investor portion of our website at www.realgoodfoods.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements made on this call are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and are subject to considerable risk and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made on this call today other than the statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding our projected financial results, including net sales, gross profit, gross margin, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA as well as our ability to increase our net

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.