A Quick Take On Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. (SZL) has filed for a direct listing of registered shares of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides credit extension financial services to consumers at the point of sale.

Sezzle Overview

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Sezzle was founded to provide consumers with 'buy now, pay later' credit options and to enhance merchant financial offerings and increase merchant sales.

In March 2021, the firm became a certified B Corporation, which means that the Board of Directors may consider other factors than shareholder interests in its decision-making process.

Management is headed by Co-founder, Executive Chairman and CEO, Charles Youakim, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2016 and was previously Founder of Passport Labs, a payments company.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Sezzle Platform

Sezzle Up - Credit building solution

Sezzle Premium - Paid subscription service to access premium merchants

Sezzle Virtual Card - Apple/Google Pay compatible omnichannel offering

Alternative installment options

Long-term lending

As of December 31, 2022, Sezzle has booked a fair market value investment of $179 million from investors including HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited and others.

Sezzle - Customer/User Acquisition

The firm seeks merchants who offer its services and consumers who use credit cards less often than typical.

The company aims its services at Gen Z and Millennial consumers between the ages of 18-45 who lack access to traditional credit.

Marketing, Advertising, and Tradeshows expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen markedly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Marketing, Advertising, and Tradeshows Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2022 15.1% 2021 8.1% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Marketing, Advertising, and Tradeshows efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Marketing, Advertising, and Tradeshows expense, was 0.6x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC)

Sezzle's Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Coherent Market Insights, the global market for 'Buy now, pay later' services and offerings was an estimated $7.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $33.6 billion by 2027.

This represents a high forecast CAGR of 21.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing demand for payment options by consumers as well as continued innovation in offerings by financial service providers.

Also, the fashion and garment industry accounted for the largest market share in demand, representing 52.2% of overall demand in 2019.

North America held the dominant market share by region at 43.7% in 2019, as the chart shows below:

Buy Now Pay Later Market Share By Region (Coherent Market Insights)

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

PayPal Credit

Banks

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Affirm

Afterpay

Klarna

Zip

Others

Sezzle Inc.'s Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Moderately growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Reduced operating losses

A swing to cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2022 $125,570,441 9.4% 2021 $114,816,635 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2022 $84,793,616 18.9% 2021 $71,340,492 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2022 67.53% 2021 62.13% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2022 $(28,434,605) -22.6% 2021 $(68,682,839) -59.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin 2022 $(38,093,756) -30.3% 2021 $(75,168,363) -59.9% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2022 $8,511,848 2021 $(72,132,050) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of December 31, 2022, Sezzle had $69.3 million in cash and $163.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending December 31, 2022 was $7.5 million.

Sezzle's Direct Listing Details

Sezzle has filed for a direct listing of approximately 117 million registered shares of its common stock.

Shareholders of those shares may choose at their sole discretion whether and to what degree they wish to sell shares on the open market.

Assuming a successful direct listing at a price of $4.00 per share, the company's enterprise value at listing would approximate $465 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The firm will not receive any proceeds from the direct listing.

I'm unaware of any company 'investor day' related to the listing.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm is subject to a variety of financial relationships that may impact its legal liability, and management did not characterize the firm's current exposure to legal actions.

Commentary About Sezzle's Direct Listing

SZL is seeking to list its common stock in the U.S. via a direct listing.

The firm's stock is already trading on the Australian Stock Exchange as CDIs, or CHESS Depositary Interests, under the ticker "SZL".

The company's financials have shown growing topline revenue, higher gross profit and gross margin, lowered operating losses, and a swing to cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022 was $7.5 million.

Marketing, Advertising, and Tradeshows expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has increased; its Marketing, Advertising, and Tradeshows efficiency multiple was only 0.6x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

The company's CapEx ratio indicates it has spent moderately on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing consumer credit to underserved population demographics is large and expected to grow strongly in the years ahead.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include the intense competition in the space and the ability for major ecommerce players to design their own solutions.

As for valuation expectations, assuming a $4.00 listing price floor per Nasdaq regulations, the firm may be valued at an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 3.7x.

However, past direct listings of technology companies have generally traded down in the aftermath of the listing.

Interested investors should watch the post-listing price action for a potentially lower entry point.

I'm therefore on Hold for the Sezzle direct listing.

Expected Direct Listing Date: To be announced.