Over the summer I concluded that it was all but a smooth process for investors in DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU).The promise of the business is that of easy signing and management of valuable documents, but the company and its shares have not been as stable and valuable itself amidst stiff competition triggering a valuation reset.

All About Managing And Signing Agreements

The paragraph header is basically the mission of DocuSign, getting rid of paper to write down such agreements. DocuSign is more than a play on the environment, as the speed, execution and storage of agreements becomes easier once done online. With fewer errors and costs, the technological platform benefits from the many APIs which connect to other software platforms, having driven adoption of DocuSign's software.

Shares traded around the $40 mark following the IPO in 2018 as shares fully enjoyed the post-pandemic boom to a high around $300 in 2021. Following a big profit warning in December 2021 shares were cut in half to $135 overnight as shares fell down to the $60s by July last year. The big pullback in December was the result of the news that third quarter billings growth slowed down to 28%, after revenues grew by more than 50% in the first two quarters of 2021.

As it turned out, DocuSign posted $2.1 billion in sales for the year 2021, with billings reported at $2.4 billion, as GAAP operating losses narrowed from $174 million in 2020 to $62 million in 2021. The company guided for 2022 billings at a midpoint of $2.72 billion and revenues at a midpoint of $2.475 billion.

After a solid first quarter, with billings up 16% and revenues up 25%, the company cut the full year billings number to $2.53 billion, as that suggested real weakness in the quarters to come. With 200 million shares trading at $65, the $13 billion equity valuation was largely in line with the enterprise valuation which comes in a bit lower if we factor in a $300 million net cash position.

This works down to about 5 times sales and beside the growth outlook, we have the issue that first quarter GAAP operating losses doubled to $19 million. Moreover, the company faced an unexpected CEO turnover as the continuous and increased competitive pressure from Adobe (ADBE) was a concern, although it is far too shortsighted to describe DocuSign as a one-solution product, with its product suite being much broader.

At those valuations I believed that the valuation reset has been substantially completed, although few immediate triggers could be expected of course. Ever since, shares have fallen towards the $40 mark in November, rose to nearly $70 earlier this year, now trading at $57 per share.

What Happened?

Since summer, the company has seen continued slower growth, but that was to be expected given the outlook provided before. First quarter revenues rose 22% to $622 million, but billings rose just 9% to $648 million, adding to the backlog. Following these numbers, the revenue outlook was maintained as the billing guidance was actually hiked to $2.56 billion.

Third quarter results, as released in December, were solid with billings up 17% to $659 million as revenues rose 18% to $645 million. Following the solid results the company hiked the revenue guidance to $2.495 billion, with billings seen around $2.631 billion. Fourth quarter billings rose 10% as the company posted full year sales at $2.52 billion with billings up 13% to $2.7 billion.

For the year, the company posted a GAAP operating loss of $88 million, including $28 million in restructuring charges. Adjusted for these expenses, operating losses of $60 million were largely similar to the $62 million loss a year before. Promising was that the fourth quarter showed a GAAP break-even results, in comparison to a $25 million loss reported in the fourth quarter.

With 206 million shares trading at $57, the equity valuation comes in at $11.7 billion, a valuation which includes a modest net cash position. This reduces the sales multiple to about 4.5 times, but the issue is that margins are not really seen yet. That said, the company has made real steps with regard to profitability if we look at the fourth quarter results.

For 2023 the company guided for stagnation with both sales and billings seen around $2.7 billion, as the company sees non-GAAP operating margins at the midpoint of 22%. This looks better than it is, as full year adjusted operating margins for 2022 came in at 21%, indicating just a percent of leverage seen on this front (or at least expected).

It is the lack of leverage and the lack of growth seen in the coming year which spooked out investors earlier this year, as investors had to swallow a CFO change as well. After last year's CEO change, that spooked out investors, even as the company specifically states that the resignation has nothing to do with financial performance or restatement of financial numbers.

And Now?

The reality is that while sales multiples have fallen from about 5 times sales last summer to just over 4 times sales, the reality is that growth has come to a complete standstill based on the billings outlook, while the company is not yet profitable, and nor will be in 2023.

This makes me very cautious as DocuSign has been around for a while and has seen stagnating performance for a while, as the company cannot claim that it is investing to fuel growth here, as growth is not seen this year.

Given this, I am still not comfortable to buy the dip, as I look and anticipate some more operating leverage this year, as some real earnings are slowly needed to provide fundamental support to the investment story.