At December 31st, 2022, the S&P 500 was priced to return 3.26%/year over the next ten years. Given the rally since then, that return has shrunk to 3.12%/year. Currently the 10-year Treasury yields 3.38%. In investment grade corporates, you could earn more, but… really, who knows?
They say the stock market climbs a wall of worry. We’ve got enough worries to go around.
I may be a little cranky at this point, but I remain fascinated at politicians and policymakers in DC who engage in magical thinking. There is a great advantage to have the world’s reserve currency, but it is not unlimited. At some point, the notional credit line will be exceeded. If/when there is a tipping point, it will be ugly.
Let me show you one more graph regarding possible future outcomes for the S&P 500 in early 2023:
The above graph assumes a 2% dividend on the S&P 500, and uses prior market periods +/- 1% in terms of expected returns. There is a long left tail, but not as long as the Great Depression, which of course can never happen again, right?
Valuations are still extended. We are still in the 95th percentile as far as this model is concerned. You might do better with value stocks, foreign, emerging market, and small stocks, but this is still an awkward time to be long the winners of the last bull phase of the market.
One final note: 80% of my total net worth, and 95% of my liquid net worth are invested in the strategies in which my clients are invested. I still maintain a posture of 70% invested in risk assets and 30% in safe assets. To me, it is a happy medium balancing risk and return.
Also, I know I haven’t been writing much, but I plan on writing more. That said, time is short for me.
