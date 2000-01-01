Bitcoin: Is That The Bear Market In The Rearview Mirror Or Just The Initial Decline?

Mar. 27, 2023 5:12 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)
Jason Appel profile picture
Jason Appel
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Bitcoin is up strongly since the start of 2023.
  • Terra, Celsius, and FTX are all in hindsight, and Bitcoin maintained support.
  • The negative developments took the price down, and larger support has held.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Crypto Waves. Learn More »

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency concept

Olemedia

As Bitcoin (BTC-USD) emerges from its second-worst year in its 14-year history, it's worth looking back to see some of the challenges the first and largest cryptocurrency has overcome. And, despite tremendous volatility along the way, Bitcoin has shown incredible resilience and

BTC Daily Chart 2018-2023

Jason Appel (Crypto Waves)

BTC 2023 primary and alternative

Jason Appel (Crypto Waves)

BTC micro chart

Jason Appel (Crypto Waves)

Join Crypto Waves!

Profit from our coverage of 20+ cryptocurrencies and crypto stocks... based on our unique strategy for surfing volatility!

"Ryan's tactics have made the difference for me... when to enter and when to update stops - invaluable."

"Been in your service for most part of 2 years...Really value your work :)"

"Gotta love this service, none better."

Click here for FREE TRIAL!

This article was written by

Jason Appel profile picture
Jason Appel
1.93K Followers
Author of Crypto Waves
The 'Must Have' Service For Cryptocurrency Traders!

Jason Appel is the Co-lead of Crypto Waves on Seeking Alpha and the Staff Beginners Guide at ElliottWaveTrader. He is a financial markets veteran who started his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Board of Trade in the early 2000s working as a top pit clerk for a high-volume broker. He has traded futures since 2004 and caught the crypto bug in early 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.