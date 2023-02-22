Intel: A Risky Bet, Not A Bargain

Mar. 27, 2023 5:12 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)1 Comment
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
420 Followers

Summary

  • Over the last decade, Intel's revenue grew at a CAGR below 2% which is by far behind growth pace of the semiconductor industry indicating the company is losing market share.
  • Intel announced a reduction in its quarterly dividend by about two thirds due to weak PC demand, competition from AMD, and ongoing execution issues leading to market share loss.
  • Valuation analysis suggests the stock is significantly undervalued, but I prefer to stay on the sidelines.
Intel Lowers First Quarter Revenue Estimate

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

According to statista.com, global semiconductor market size grew from $305 billion in 2013 to $580 billion in 2022 which indicates a 6.6% CAGR. During the same period, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) delivered 1.8% top line CAGR falling significantly behind

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
420 Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.