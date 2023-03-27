naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

The Banking Crisis of March 2023

Fintech

We like to start out all of our discussions by telling investors who we are. We are Fintech investors, and we define Fintech as "anything utilizing technology to improve an established process."

We realize that half of Fintech is financial, but we don't invest in traditional, credit-sensitive banks. Having managed money during the Financial Crisis, we learned firsthand how certain opaque and balance sheet intensive financials could go bankrupt or insolvent.

We prefer transaction-based businesses, generating recurring revenue, with sustainable margins, and significant cash flow. From our perspective, the perfect example of a Fintech business is the secularly growing payments industry. Names like Visa or Mastercard, that generate revenue and profit per swipe or transaction, without the underlying credit sensitivity or risk associated with that underlying line of credit.

Banking 101

Banks are quite different from our payment companies. To simplify a complicated business, banks make money by "borrowing short" from customers, in the form of demand deposits, checking accounts, and CDs. Then, bankers "lend long", presumably at a higher rate, with credit cards, auto loans, mortgages, etc.

In the event a bank doesn't lend these assets to clients, it can purchase "safe" securities and hopefully earn a higher yield. The way-too-simple goal of any bank is to profit by earning the interest rate spread in an upwardly-sloping yield curve environment.

However, we've been dealing with an inverted yield since October of last year, as the Fed has raised rates 7x in 2022, with more on the way and just another 25 basis points announced by the Fed yesterday. These types of large rate swings can catch certain banks unprepared and ill-equipped to handle withdrawals and volatility. That's really where we were two weeks ago, before this banking crisis.

The Real "March Madness" is Banking, Not Basketball

How did we get here? I think we need to start in early November, when FTX collapsed. That was on November 8th and 9th. More and more information has come out, but clearly the risk management systems in place and regulatory scrutiny was lacking. Risk management is the takeaway from that failure, and we'll hit on that point again in a little bit.

Then, earlier this month, Silvergate collapsed. As a crypto custodian and digital currency intermediary, Silvergate was supposed to be a safe exchange between various counterparties. It is down (92%) this year and clearly was not the stabilizing force it claimed to be.

Then, earlier this month we have the very sudden and almost shocking failure of Silicon Valley Bank, which I probably will just shorten to SVB during the rest of this discussion. It was the 16th largest bank in the country, but it now has the notorious ranking as the second largest bank failure in history, just behind WaMu in 2008.

In our opinion, SVB was much more of a traditional or classic "bank run" failure, versus the credit problems the market dealt with during the Financial Crisis.

SVB's Collapse

First of all, SVB had a concentrated client base of mostly money-losing VC-backed entities, that were constantly drawing down their balances. Last year, as the market fell (18%), many money-losing companies found the environment much more challenging to raise funds.

These companies and depositors used SVB as a traditional bank, some at the recommendation of their private equity sponsors. SVB was known to be the bank of choice for start-ups, and it actually relished that reputation.

These weren't small "mom and pop" retail banking accounts, that fell under the $250k FDIC-insured protection level. Some of these firms had millions of dollars at SVB and had material risk to their firm's longevity if something were to happen to their cash.

As this Yahoo! Finance chart shows, SVB had significant client concentrations, with Roku (ROKU) with $487m, Rocket Lab (RKLB) at $380m, Block Fi at $227m, Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) at $740m, and Circle had the most with $3.3B of cash at SVB.

SVB clients (Yahoo! Finance)

If SVB didn't provide liquidity to them, there was no way these firms could make payroll. So, there was too much client concentration at SVB, with specific clients that weren't FCF positive and were probably, on average, too large.

Point #2

The second key point leading to SVB's collapse was related to their investment portfolio. Many of SVB's depositors experienced large inflows of capital into their business during 2020 and 2021, when times were good, and the market was positive. They deposited this money at SVB, which saw its assets balloon by over 300% to over $150 billion. At that time, interest rates were still close to zero. SVB was unable to generate much in terms of a rate spread and wasn't much of a traditional bank lender, so it conservatively invested these client assets in US Treasuries.

We want to emphasize a key point. We have no problem with this, as this is a much safer choice than investing in 30-yr fixed mortgages, 10-yr commercial proprieties or auto loans or even unsecured credit cards.

Point #3

Banks can classify their investment portfolios in multiple ways. They can be HTM or held to maturity. They can be trading assets and even be in a bucket called AVS or available for sale securities.

SVB classified their over $100 billion investment portfolio as HTM or held to maturity assets. This 100% legal accounting technique permits the bank to keep these investments at par and not mark them to market. If they were trading assets or available for sale investments, the bank would take the price movements, both up and down, into their quarterly income statements. With HTM investments, the accounting treatment essentially smoothes out the gains and losses, as long as the assets are actually "held to maturity". The investment can be kept at par, regardless of its true and current valuation, as long as the bank plans on holding the security through its maturity. This is a critical accounting aspect to understand, and it had a large impact on SVB's collapse.

Point #4

With over $100 billion of depositor money into US notes, SVB was earning less than a couple of hundred basis points for its credit and duration risk. At that point in time, SVB probably thought it was perfectly situated. However, the problem for SVB came when the Fed decided to hike interest rates 7x in 2022.

Now, as everybody knows, higher rates have an inverse impact on bond prices, so this Fed tightening should cause a large downward revision to SVB's investment portfolio. That's just simple mark-to-market accounting. However, as we just mentioned, SVB doesn't need to mark this portfolio down, as it is classified as HTM.

As this volatility is occurring in the market, we don't have a clear picture of what SVB is doing. Most banks and financial institutions have a defined risk management program and team in place, that adjusts and adapts to a changing environment.

When rates skyrocket, like they did in 2022, banks can hedge their rate exposure with exchanges like the CME, which we have owned for over two decades.

In fact, as this email notification from the CME shows, it just hit record interest rate volumes last week, as this banking crisis intensified. Not all financials are sensitive to interest rates in the same way. Derivative exchanges actually benefit from volatility, and some can handle this volatility much, much better.

CME press release (CME press release)

Now, some banks complain that the cost to hedge is too expensive. However, in our opinion, this is a "necessary evil", when one has a well-functioning risk management program.

So, what did SVB's risk management team do during 2022, as rates were continuously raised? Well, we have heard that it not only didn't have the necessary hedges in place, but it apparently didn't have anybody even sitting in that key risk management role. We believe their failure to have a risk manager in place or any kind of adequate hedges, likely was the key aspect of its ultimate failure.

Point #5

That leads to our last point leading to SVB's failure. Many of SVB's large clients got worried a couple of weeks ago and began to withdraw money. Or maybe they just drew down balances to cover bi-monthly payroll. Either way, there was a call for liquidity by SVB's depositors or what we would call a traditional bank run.

As we discussed, SVB didn't have that cash in their bank vault, as it was invested in US government paper. It hired Goldman Sachs to help them raise $2.25 billion of additional capital, but there was already too much "blood in the water" for new investors to step up.

When no "white knight" appeared, SVB was forced to sell its investment portfolio to meet these large withdrawals. From what we have read, that sale triggered the HTM portfolio to be classified as "tainted" and forced the bank to recognize a large loss of roughly $2 billion. This cratered the stock, left a massive capital hole at the bank, and ultimately led to its demise.

SVB Summary

In our opinion, SVB failed because:

Its client base was too concentrated. It had mostly a money-losing, VC-backed client base, which likely had capital-raising issues.

SVB also had a large asset/liability mismatch and a massively mis-constructed balance sheet. It was borrowing short, in terms of a heavy deposit weighting and lending too much long, mostly through the purchase of long-duration securities.

This mismatch came to light as rates rose in 2022.

Instead of hedging or conducting adequate risk management, SVB management appears to have failed to adequately respond.

When an accelerated drawdown of deposits and withdrawals occurred, it forced the bank to sell its investment portfolio. This forced them into a negative and unrealized net equity position, a capital deficit, and led to a spiraling of additional outflows and additional losses.

Sale to First Citizens

Fast forward a couple of weeks (to March 27th, 2023), and Piper Sandler served as the exclusive financial advisor to the FDIC, helping First Citizens purchase SVB's assets.

As of March 10, 2023, SVB had approximately $167 billion in total assets and about $119 billion in total deposits. This transaction included the purchase of about $72 billion of SVB's assets, at a discount of $16.5 billion, with approximately $90 billion in securities remaining in the receivership for disposition by the FDIC.

The FDIC and First Citizens entered into a loss share agreement on SVB's commercial loans. This loss share transaction is projected to maximize recoveries on the assets by keeping them in the private sector. To potentially provide some upside to the FDIC (and ultimately taxpayers), it received equity appreciation rights in First Citizens with a potential value of up to $500 million.

What Changes Are Coming?

Profits Are Going Down!

Did this banking crisis need to happen? Are there other issues still lurking underneath these headlines? What are some of the key takeaways, from our perspective? We attribute much of this as a company-specific problem, that has unfortunately cascaded to other players. We believe one of the longer-term impacts will be lower bank profitability moving forward.

Right now, the average bank generates a profit margin of roughly 16%. We wouldn't be surprised to see that permanently lowered to say 12% or 13%. The headwinds on profitability will likely come from several issues. We anticipate significantly higher FDIC premiums, especially if the insurance cap gets lifted above $250,000. In addition, we believe banks will likely tighten their lending standards. If you were running a bank today, we imagine you'd likely hold onto your capital a little tighter in this type of volatile environment, right? We can't quantify our next headwind, but we have to guess that banks will add additional risk management procedures. Costly compliance burdens are absolutely on the rise. Lastly, we expect banks to keep a more liquid balance sheet, which will pressure their profitability.

M&A

In addition to lower profits, we expect some changes to M&A in the banking channel. In the short-term, the only M&A will probably be just distressed deals, like the First Citizens deal mentioned above. Most banks will choose to "hunker down" and focus on specific, internal issues right now.

Over the intermediate term, it will be challenging to do deals, if one doesn't understand the regulatory environment. Will regulators choose to alter how banks classify their investment portfolios. With regulatory scrutiny on interest rate marks, whether banks have investments in the HTM or AVS bucket, we believe it makes merger math more difficult.

Longer-term, we think bank M&A will increase. Any expected increase in regulatory burdens will disproportionately burden smaller banks. Some will simply choose to sell out and make life easier on themselves. Finally, there are still too many banks in the US. On a per capita basis, there are 12.8 financial institutions per one million US citizens, which ranks 6th in the world. For comparison purposes, Canada only has five large banks (Toronto-Dominion (TD), Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), Bank of Montreal (BMO), and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) (CIBC).

Over the past decade, the banking industry has seen an average of about 228 deals per year. We would not be surprised to see that number rise to perhaps 350 per year. Longer term, we wouldn't be surprised to see the total number of banks, credit unions, thrifts, community banks here in the US fall by 20% from today's bloated levels.

Regulatory Changes

After the Financial Crisis, the market received thousands of pages of new regulations, in the form of Dodd-Frank reforms. We expect this crisis will lead Washington to act. Never underestimate regulators taking advantage of a crisis by instituting more powerful controls over the industry.

Will regulatory changes come on how banks account for their bank security portfolios? Probably, but that has numerous ramifications. Will HTM continue to ignore mark-to-mark accounting? Will all bank investments be forced to run through the income statement and bring heightened volatility and fluctuations to earnings? We aren't sure, but we wouldn't be surprised to see these type of valuation and accounting changes come out of this crisis.

We'll have to wait and see how this shakes out. In the camp of "you can't make this stuff up", the co-author of Dodd-Frank was Massachusetts Congressman Barney Frank. Following 32 years of service, Barney retired. What was he up to? Well, Barney was on the Board of Directors for NY-based Signature Bank, which was seized just days after SVB.

Other Challenges

SVB isn't the only troubled financial institution right now. For example, First Republic seems to be gaining significant market attention. Its recent turmoil reminds us of Long-Term Capital Management, back in 1998.

Back then, Long-Term Capital Management blew up almost overnight. They had tremendous leverage, which became exposed by an emerging market crisis. There would have been an enormous dislocation in the fixed income market, risking serious contagion to others, if there wasn't a strong market response. The Fed got the biggest investment banks together and essentially told them to fix "their problem", by each contributing capital to stabilize the situation, without taxpayer capital. This was enough to placate the situation and a large potential problem was averted.

Then, following the Financial Crisis, the Fed and Treasury were once again forced into placing reforms and actions on the investment banks. Most investment brokers were forced to become banks and come under tighter government scrutiny. Also, certain entities were told to acquire weaker participants. Lastly, roughly a year later in 2010, Dodd-Frank rules were enacted which fortified capital requirements and instituted many rules (like the Volcker rule) that prohibited proprietary trading. Once again, the market was forced into action that helped save further contagion.

Now, we have Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsing, as well as the problems affecting First Republic. Recent actions remind us of 1998 and 2008. The Fed, Treasury, and FDIC came out and backstopped that key $250,000 depositor guarantee. That was their first priority and they successfully provided that level of stability.

Then, it created a new vehicle, called BTFP or bank term funding program. This essentially gives a bank a 1-year loan or liquidity with the pledging of US Treasuries, agency debt, mortgage-backed securities, and other qualifying assets as collateral. The key for us was that all of these assets will be valued at par, which clearly isn't mark-to-market accounting, right? The BTFP is a key source of liquidity that banks can utilize on their "high-quality securities", eliminating their need to quickly sell those securities in times of stress. Just like SVB had to do…

Lastly, the Fed "not so politely" asked big banks like JPM, Citi, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others to infuse $30 billion of capital into First Republic to fortify their equity base. Sound familiar?

The key for us is that the US will continue to backstop the banking industry, as it is way too systemically important to allow to falter. It touches every aspect of consumer and business life, and the government cannot risk not having a strong and resilient US banking system. Period, end of story! Will these recent actions do enough to stabilize the market? Will there be additional actions taken? Will the government institute additional regulatory protections and rules? We believe more is coming and the key takeaway is that banking margins will likely head lower.

Unintended Consequences

We started this article by mentioning how FTX and Silvergate's collapsing had some impact on other bank problems. It is quite interesting to see what has happened to digital currencies since March 10th and this wave of banking volatility.

Bitcoin is up nearly 70% this year. Coinbase, the dominant digital currency exchange is up a whopping 80% this year, although it received a Wells notice last Friday. A Bernstein analyst called recent banking sector jitters "the perfect setting for Bitcoin, Ethereum and the rest of the decentralized-financial system, to stand apart from the centralized banking system."

Others have said that crypto is a solution to this banking failure and that our current system is too opaque and fraught with continuous regulatory lapses. Could Bitcoin actually be a "flight to quality" asset, as banks struggle? We aren't going to make that statement, but we are fascinated to see it rallying in the midst of this banking turmoil.

Conclusion

We would close with an interesting comment that came from President Biden. Now, we never bring politics into our research and aren't going to start now. We simply want to highlight a key point that he made last week, right as SVB failed.

He said, "Investors in the banks will not be protected. They knowingly took a risk and when the risk didn't pay off, investors lose their money. That's how capitalism works."

Now, we agree with his point, but it was interesting timing to say right as the banking industry just had its second-largest failure in history. Also, right before he said that he gave assurances that the banking system was resilient and safe. We simply find it interesting that he felt compelled to mention that the government would not bail out investors in this failed bank and to tell the public exactly how capitalism really works. Our takeaway is that more regulation is coming, and it will ultimately pressure bank profitability. Instead of regional or smaller credit unions or community banks thriving, we anticipate that the big banks will only get bigger.

The goal with Dodd-Frank was to limit how the market was susceptible to systemically important financials and prevent any banks from becoming "too big to fail." Following this bout of banking volatility, banks like JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Citi, Wells Fargo, and Schwab gained assets and got bigger at the expense of weaker regionals. This is unfortunate and exactly what the regulators do not want to happen, but it appears to be what is occurring.

Warren Fisher, CFA

Founder and CEO

Manole Capital Management