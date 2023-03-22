GDX: The Best Hedge Against A Rise To The Federal Reserve's Inflation Target

Mar. 27, 2023 5:37 PM ETVanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)2 Comments
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.74K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve's recent dovish shift has triggered a substantial rally in gold as real interest rates begin to tumble.
  • Gold is a strong hedge against today's risks since it benefits from sustained inflation and a likely decrease in real interest rates.
  • Gold is likely to be the primary benefactor if the Federal Reserve increases its inflation target to allow for necessary banking stimulus.
  • The sharp reversal in the US dollar's strength compared to other currencies may also promote gold.
  • GDX is a "dovish pivot" hedge since it allows investors to allocate a smaller portfolio due to its high beta to gold.
Gold Nuggets and Flakes in Pan

BanksPhotos

Over recent weeks, I've focused more heavily on alternative assets that may allow investors strong hedges against the developing solvency risks in banks and the broader economic slowdown. Concerns regarding a more significant banking contagion have declined over the past week following

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.74K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX, SLV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.