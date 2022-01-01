NOV: 2023 Off To A Bad Start

Mar. 27, 2023 5:43 PM ETNOV Inc. (NOV)
DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
11.05K Followers

Summary

  • Despite seeing green shoots for a recovery growing larger and stronger during 2022, sadly the fourth quarter saw weaker financial performance for NOV Inc.
  • Even more worryingly, the United States oil and gas rig count is now dropping.
  • This makes weaker financial performance more likely, especially given the recent banking crisis that could foretell a recession.
  • At least NOV Inc. is well-positioned to outlast another downturn given their low leverage and strong liquidity.
  • Given this mixture, I believe that maintaining my hold rating on NOV Inc. is appropriate.

Year 2023 financial economy crisis

photoman/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Despite NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) seeing green shoots for a recovery growing larger and stronger during 2022, back in early 2023 I felt it was time to lock in some profits. Their share price was up

NOV Ratings

Author

NOV Cash Flows

Author

NOV Operating Cash Flow

Author

United States Oil & Gas Rig Count

Y-Charts

NOV Capital Structure

Author

NOV Leverage

Author

NOV Debt Serviceability

Author

NOV Liquidity

Author

This article was written by

DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
11.05K Followers
My analysis primarily focuses on income investments with a preference for those sporting high and very high yields.  This space often contains value traps, although it also contains very desirable opportunities that have the potential to generate significant alpha for investors.  I endeavor to help investors make their own investment selections by providing my insights into financial information released by companies in the context of the current economic outlook.  Whilst I offer ratings via this site, these should not be taken as financial advice nor to proceed with a particular investment.  Apart from my extensive personal investment experience that spans over a decade, I have also obtained a Bachelor degree with Honours majoring in Finance, minoring in Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.