Invesco Mortgage Capital: Income Investors Just Got Crushed (Rating Downgrade)

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Groups

Summary

  • The fact is the near-term investing world changed in March, with banks collapsing and yields plummeting.
  • The rapid move in rates has hit Agency RMBS, and portfolios holding these instruments have been nailed.
  • The Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. dividend cut of 38.5% caught us slightly by surprise, but was done to preserve book value and capital.
  • Could be a long-term opportunity, but we are Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. sellers on this.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

bull and bear market concept with stock chart digital numbers crisis red price drop arrow down chart fall - stock market bear finance risk trend investment business and money losing moving economic

matguato/iStock via Getty Images

In this column, we revisit Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR), which just cut its dividend by 38.5%. This is a painful but perhaps not unsurprising cut. In just one month the entire landscape has changed. Banks

We make winners. Come make money with us

Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the traders at BAD BEAT Investing at a 60% off sale!

Our hedge fund analysts are available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while protecting your money in the chaos.

  • Available all day during market hours with a vibrant chat.
  • Rapid-return trade ideas each week from our hedge fund analysts
  • Crystal clear entries, profit taking, and stop levels
  • Hedge and protect your money
  • Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one attention

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
37.63K Followers
The #1 service for high performing trades run by active hedge fund analysts

We have turned thousands of losing investors into WINNERS. We are the team behind the top performing trading service BAD BEAT Investing. Quad 7 Capital was founded in 2017 by a team that consists of a long time investor, health researcher, financial author, professor, professional cardplayer, and hedge fund analysts.

The BAD BEAT Investing service is a specialized carve out of  Quad 7 Capital and launched in 2018. The service is run by a team of hedge fund analysts. This a top performing Marketplace service relative to market returns. It is focused on trading opportunistic inflections, and leveraging mispriced stocks and momentum driven events for rapid-return swing trades, options education, and long-term investments. Further, it offers a direct access line to our traders all day during market hours.

Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory and the sciences. The company has experience with government, academia, and private industry, including investment banking, boutique trading firms, and hedge funds. We offer market opinion and analysis, and we cover a wide range of sectors and companies, with particular emphasis on news related items and analyses on growth companies, dividend stocks, banks/financials, industrials, cryptocurrencies, mREITS, biotechnology/ pharmaceuticals, precious metals, and small-cap companies.

If you want to win, follow us, and if you want to make money, sign up to BAD BEAT investing today. 

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.