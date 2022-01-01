Beyond Meat: These Are Unsustainable Losses

Mar. 27, 2023 6:47 PM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.88K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Beyond Meat are up 25% year to date, with investors banking on the company's promise to be cash flow positive by the second half of 2023.
  • That target seems like a far-off goal, with revenue declining double digits and gross margins still negative.
  • The company is experiencing weakness across all sales channels, particularly U.S. foodservice.
  • Amid inflationary pressures, Beyond Meat is hard-pressed to make its higher-priced protein alternatives appealing.

Beyond Meat"s Fortunes Decline Amid Fierce Competition And Consumer Sentiment

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Recessions have a way of putting pressure on and flushing out struggling businesses. We'd call it a natural part of the economic cycle. And in the case of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), I think the plant-based

Chart
Data by YCharts

Beyond Meat Q4 results

Beyond Meat Q4 results (Beyond Meat Q4 earnings release)

Beyond Meat channel results

Beyond Meat channel results (Beyond Meat Q4 earnings release)

Beyond Meat adjusted EBITDA

Beyond Meat adjusted EBITDA (Beyond Meat Q4 earnings release)

Beyond Meat balance sheet

Beyond Meat balance sheet (Beyond Meat Q4 earnings release)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.88K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.