A Double Play For A Rugged Tape

Mar. 27, 2023 6:57 PM ETBAC, CVS2 Comments
Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
13.65K Followers

Summary

  • Given the macro backdrop and confounding sector rotations, 2022 has been tough sledding for many investors.
  • Adversity breeds opportunity.
  • Here are two large-cap stocks for income-oriented investors who like deeply discounted merchandise.

Yellow opportunity ahead road sign with sky

Lurin

Introduction

During times of significant market volatility/stress, I seek to ensure my investment shopping list is always updated. I believe times like this breed opportunity.

Today, my overarching investment thesis is built upon the notion that the current investment

Bank of America 4Q2022 earnings presentation

Bank of America Investor website

Bank of America PTPP income 2022 v 2021

Bank of America investor website

Bank of America stock price-and-earnings

FAST Graphs

CVS EPS versus FCF per share

FAST Graphs

CVS stock price-and-earnings

FAST Graphs

CVS Price-and-Free Cash Flow

FAST Graphs

CVS historical P/E ratio

FAST Graphs

CVS Price/FCF history

FAST Graphs

CVS earnings forecasts versus actuals

Ameritrade

This article was written by

Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
13.65K Followers
Individual investor focused upon a limited number of diversified stocks. Seeks stocks selling below fair value estimates; favors dividend growth and/or income. Advocates fundamental investment analysis, supplemented by the technical charts. Options strategies primarily employed to generate additional income or hedge risk. If interested, you may find out more about my investment philosophy in the I.S.S. (Investment Strategy Statement) found in my listing of published articles or via this link: Investment Strategy Statement - Ray Merola | Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC, CVS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.