Introduction

During times of significant market volatility/stress, I seek to ensure my investment shopping list is always updated. I believe times like this breed opportunity.

Today, my overarching investment thesis is built upon the notion that the current investment backdrop is simply a by-product of the Fed doing what the Fed does. Unlike 2008, I do not believe we are facing systemic economic collapse.

Wall Street woes are a result of the Federal Reserve consciously attempting to cool down inflation. Unfortunately, despite sophisticated economic models, the Fed toolbox is really just a bunch of blunt instruments. It's kind of like trying to build a house with just a handsaw, a screwdriver, an adjustable wrench, a hammer, and an incomplete set of plans: the house can get built, but it may not be pretty. It may also take longer than you'd like, and it may entail the risk of using some tools but not for their intended purpose. Interpreting the plans can be tricky.

These Fed easing / tightening cycles, and resultant economic uncertainty is not new. Eventually, one way or the other, situations work themselves out and the economy gains its footing again.

It's been about a month since the 1Q2023 earnings season. I completed reviewing financial / operational results, conference calls, and presentation materials as pertain to the stocks I own and certain adjunct peers. Recently, I processed my opinions regarding the forward prospects and stock valuations for each security.

In this article, I share some of the highlights with you.

A Double Play for Consideration

I offer you two stocks for additional due diligence and consideration. These tickers represent equities in two disparate sectors and industries but do have several things in common.

The companies own sound balance sheets

Good cash flow / liquidity

The shares pay solid dividends

Currently the stocks are “hated”

These securities appear to be significantly undervalued

Specifically, I outline an investment thesis and rationale for owning:

Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Bank of America

I believe Bank of America ("BofA") is an unassailable financial institution and the common stock may be up to 45 percent undervalued.

Bullet List Investment Thesis

BoA is a TBTF banking institution. Liquidity is outstanding, headlines notwithstanding. Nonetheless, investor confidence in the banking sector has been shaken, and Bank of America remains in the blast zone. BAC has experienced positive operating leverage for six consecutive quarters The current 3.24% dividend yield is safe and it comes with a 9-year track record of increases The Street currently hates all bank stocks like poison.

Discussion

Bank of America is recognized as the second largest bank in the U.S. It's not going anywhere, despite rumblings about the safety and security of the American banking system. Some outlets have made a fuss about BAC having $109 billion in paper losses in its HTM (Hold To Maturity) bond portfolio. Yes, these losses are larger than peer banking institutions. Therefore, the storyline goes these revelations are something to worry about. They are not.

Bank of America has plenty of liquidity. At year-end 2022, it had about $1.9 trillion in deposits. Indeed, in response to the current banking scare, some depositors from smaller banks began moving deposits to larger institutions: like Bank of America. In just a matter of days after the Silicon Valley Bank of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) failure, BoA picked up over $15 billion in new deposits.

Meanwhile, over the past six quarters, BAC recorded positive operating leverage. Positive operating leverage is defined as YoY revenue changing faster than non-interest expenses.

Bank of America Investor website

Effectively, it's a metric indicating the bottom line is growing faster than the top line. As a quick-check, we find year-over-year 2022 PTPP (Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Income) grew 14 percent.

Bank of America investor website

I'm not worried about Bank of America's solvency, nor ability to weather a recession.

A FAST Graph highlights just how beaten-down the BAC common stock has become:

FAST Graphs

Placing a 13x P/E on consensus 2023 EPS indicates a $45 stock. Other valuation metrics I use for banks indicate BAC Fair Value to be between $37 and $41 a share. After blending several metrics, my current FV estimate is $41. Based upon a recent $27.14 close, that suggest ~50% undervaluation. The dividend is gravy.

CVS Health Corp.

A year ago, CVS Health was flying high. The stock was trading over $100 and there was optimism in the air. Then CVS management announced their intent to acquire Signify Health for $8 billion and Oak Street Health for $10.6 billion. Investors put both the shares and management in the doghouse.

Bullet List Investment Thesis

Presuming the Signify and Oak Street acquisitions close, investors are likely to see the balance sheet weaken, but not enough to panic. See the discussion below. CVS remains a cash flow machine. Consistently, the company generates greater free cash flow per share than EPS. The current dividend yield is 3.3 percent. It's safe. The CVS stock selloff is way overdone. Shares have been discounted to silly levels, offering asymmetric upside potential.

Discussion

Investors are handwringing management's recent acquisitive activity, fearing integration leakage and balance sheet deterioration. Signify Health (value-based care and provider enablement) and Oak Street Health (value-added care focused upon Medicare patients) represent larger deals than several recent bolt-on acquisitions. These forays are aligned with a full-spectrum healthcare strategy. Notably, CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch is an Aetna legacy executive. Direct health care is her wheelhouse. I see these deals as a bet on her experience and vision for the company.

Indeed, the CVS balance sheet will backtrack if both deals close. However, if we assume Signify and Oak Street are financed entirely by debt, and CVS adjusted EBITDA shows zero improvement versus 2022 results, the debt leverage ratio rises to 3.7x from the current 2.9x.

For perspective, one year after the Aetna acquisition (2019), CVS Health sported a 4.2x debt leverage ratio.

I don't see these prospective deals providing zippo accretion as per the aforementioned assumption.

In addition, I do believe management will elect to pay down debt aggressively; just as they did post-Aetna. The company is a cash machine. It's one of a small subset of corporations whereby free cash flow exceeds operating earnings consistently. The green bars represent free cash flow per share.

FAST Graphs

Post-acquisition, CVS management will tap massive free cash flow to move the balance sheet from "sound" to "better." Currently, S&P places a "BBB" investment-grade credit rating on the corporation.

Compounding investor concerns are the 2024 loss of major client Centene, a 2024 Medicare star rating downgrade, and relatively soft 2023 guidance. Management has addressed these concerns, but not many are listening.

Please find below two FAST Graphs: one highlighting adjusted EPS and the second Free Cash Flow. The selected chart time frame aligns with the Aetna deal announcement.

FAST Graphs FAST Graphs

After the 2018 Aetna deal closed, CVS stock experienced multiple compression versus those of years prior. Subsequently, multiples trended higher as debt was lowered and investors became more confident the integration would be successful. See the 2017-2022 P/E and P/FCF charts below.

FAST Graphs FAST Graphs

The valuation metrics fell in 2018, then continued to trend down before perking up in 2021 and 2022.

I contend these recent acquisitions will be likewise successful, and the stock will enjoy similar multiple expansion in 2024 and the out years.

If the Street awards CVS stock a 12.5x P/E and 11x P/FCF ratio on current 2024 forecasts, the stock may be valued at $113 or $103, respectively. On a current $73 bid, this indicates a 48 percent uplift on an FVE $108 midpoint. The dividend is a bonus.

There is a large factor of safety built into the valuation. Just an 11x P/E and 9.25x P/FCF on 2024 estimates still suggest a 29 percent increase at the midpoint. Those are modest multiples for a stalwart like CVS; the historical growth rate has been mid-single digits.

How reliable are the 2024 estimates?

Ameritrade

CVS management has a good track record for setting earnings forecasts and meeting them. There have been no misses in the last five years.

Honorable Mentions

For those who follow my work here on Seeking Alpha, there are two other Honorable Mentions that warrant attention and I want to share with you: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) and Union Pacific Corporation (UNP).

I may elect to write about these deep-value stocks on another occasion in the near future. In the meantime, I recommend keeping these two on the radar screen, too.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2023 investments.