CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 27, 2023 7:51 PM ETCytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.6K Followers

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Ogden - SVP of Finance and Accounting

Sean McCarthy - CEO and Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Roger Song - Jefferies

Mara Goldstein - Mizuho Group

Peter Lawson - Barclays

Mitchell Kapoor - H.C. Wainwright

Anupam Rama - JPMorgan

Etzer Darout - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the CytomX Therapeutics Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference call over to your speaker for today, Chris Ogden. Please go ahead.

Chris Ogden

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control.

Important risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent public filings with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Earlier this afternoon we issued a press release that includes a summary of our 2022 full year financial results and highlights recent developments at CytomX. We encourage everyone to read today's press release and the associated materials, which include the 2022 10-K and 2021 amended 10-K, which have been filed today with the SEC.

Please also note, the comments made in this call regarding the company’s financials reflect restated financial

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.