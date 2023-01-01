Anchiy

Thesis

I believe the market was not a fan of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) after its 2023 investor day, which was held on March 23 (I highlighted the key takeaway in the writeup below). Although the goal for FY27 was not changed, I believe the disappointment can be attributed to talk of impending utilization pressure from new obesity and diabetes drugs. Although ELV reported higher-than-anticipated spending on these medications, the company said it was still satisfied with the cost trend so far due to offsetting items. This aside, I believe it is important for investors to take a step back and look at the long term, which I think still paints a positive outlook as management believe that the company would be able to achieve a health benefits margin consistent with its previous long-term targets, despite the continued uncertainty surrounding the effects of lower CY24 MA rates and Medicaid redeterminations.

Following the company's Investor Day, I still have a positive outlook on ELV stock. One of the most important things I learned at ELV's Investor Day was how the company's size and its Blues affiliation give it a leg up on the competition, paving the way for increased healthcare service volume that, in turn, reduces costs and improves patient outcomes. In conclusion, I think it will be easy for ELV to meet its growth targets by 2027, and I have faith in management's ability to successfully execute these growth plans. If ELV achieves its FY27 goals, it will be trading at a P/E multiple of less than 10 based on FY27 numbers, which appears to be a bargain for a company that is anticipated to maintain EPS growth of >10%. I stand by my recommendation to buy.

Long-term guidance

Long-term EPS growth of 12-15% has been reaffirmed as ELV's target. This goal is predicated on revenue growth in the high single digits to low double digits and an EBIT margin of 6.5% to 7.0%. ELV's management has indicated that the top-line growth target of high single-digit to low double-digit growth and a margin of 5.5 to 6.5% is consistent with previous sub-segment ranges. Carelon's goals were also unaltered, with ELV expecting the company to account for over 30% of operating earnings by 2027. With regards to capital allocation, ELV plans to allocate 50% of its capital deployment towards investment and M&A.

CarelonRx

More than 17 million customers have their pharmacy benefits managed by CarelonRx, generating over $28 billion in revenue in 2022 and an anticipated $2 billion in growth in 2023. A key thing to note is management noted that CarelonRx's win rates are rising, which supports a strong growth outlook. CarelonRx, in my opinion, will continue to grow by the low-double digits as the company expands its membership and raises its revenue per member thanks to the rising popularity of pharmacy services among its self-funded clientele. In order to driven this growth, I anticipate leadership to prioritize pharmacy cost management, the expansion of the pharmacy network, and the introduction of home delivery services. All of these should further increase Carelon value proposition. That aside, while I do expect some minor tweaks to the current PBM contract between ELV and Caremark, no major changes are likely given ELV's desire to retain control over core PBM functions.

As for ELV's recent acquisition of BioPlus, I think it will help the company improve the quality of care it provides to patients as a whole by bolstering the breadth and depth of its pharmacy services as it grows. To give some perspective, BioPlus presently delivers over 250,000 prescriptions annually for its 100+ limited distribution drugs. I anticipate this will give Carelon significant negotiating leverage in the future, especially in regards to biosimilars and specialty oncology drugs, as reported by management, who noted that Carelon has more than 2M scripts for members with similar conditions. In addition, ELV is confident in BioPlus' 2x-4x quicker time to therapy, which I believe represents a substantial value proposition to patients. ELV will be in a stronger position to collaborate with manufacturers in the future to distribute more products if this leads to higher levels of patient and provider satisfaction.

In addition, I believe there is potential for expansion in the current TAM. The upcoming launch of CarelonRx Pharmacy, which will include home delivery options and integrate with Carelon's behavioral health services, is expected to help tap into this potential. Specifically, there may be an opportunity to leverage Carelon's behavioral health capabilities to further reduce costs – thereby driving overall cost down for patients.

Redeterminations

I think the effect of Redeterminations was a primary concern for many investors, which management stressed that the near-term headwind from Medicaid redeterminations is manageable within the context of the company's long-term framework. Specifically, according to management, they have the potential to maintain a large percentage of the 2.8 million lives that they attribute to the suspension of redeterminations. I believe that one of the reasons why the stock price dropped significantly is because investors may not fully understand the potential for recapturing employers and the HIX market, as non-ELV lives move away from Medicaid. The way I see it, there are 8 million new recipients in ELV's 14 Blue states, and I think the company is well-positioned to recapture the market thanks to its high market share among employers and near-complete coverage overlap with the ACA.

Medicare Advantage

Through 2027, ELV plans to increase MA membership at a rate comparable to the market while maintaining margins of 3-5%. As of right now, ELV is in the top three of its market in six of its fourteen Blue states, and it should be on track to achieve that status in nine out of fourteen states by 2027. There are several ways in which management can get there. Examples include increasing dual eligible membership, capturing share of MA beneficiaries from competitor plans, converting Commercial age-ins. For now, the most pressing issue is CMS's proposed changes to the risk adjustment model, which would result in a significant reduction in benefits for the most vulnerable populations beginning in 2024. If CMS's proposal becomes finalized, I anticipate a dip in Medicare Advantage enrollment in 2024 as providers readjust their benefit structures, followed by a return to historical trends in 2025 and beyond.

Conclusion

In conclusion, despite the market's negative reaction to ELV Investor Day on March 23, I maintain a positive outlook on the company's long-term growth prospects. The reassuring fact is that management has reaffirmed its long-term EPS growth target of 12-15%, and plans to allocate 50% of its capital deployment towards investment and M&A. I expect CarelonRx to continue to grow by the low-double digits, and ELV's recent acquisition of BioPlus should bolster the breadth and depth of its pharmacy services. While the market may be concerned about Medicaid redeterminations, I think it is going to be a short-term blip, which things should recover eventually. Overall, I recommend a buy rating.