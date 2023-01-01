Elevance Health: Reaffirmed Long-Term Target Is Reassuring

Mar. 27, 2023 8:51 PM ETElevance Health, Inc. (ELV)
Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
136 Followers

Summary

  • ELV's long-term EPS growth target has been reaffirmed, with a top-line growth target of high single-digit to low double-digit growth and a margin of 5.5 to 6.5%.
  • I believe the acquisition of BioPlus will improve the quality of care ELV provides to patients.
  • Despite uncertainty surrounding the effects of lower CY24 MA rates and Medicaid redeterminations, management believes the company can achieve a health benefits margin consistent with its previous long-term targets.

Nurse working at the reception desk in the private clinic

Anchiy

Thesis

I believe the market was not a fan of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) after its 2023 investor day, which was held on March 23 (I highlighted the key takeaway in the writeup below). Although the goal for FY27 was not

This article was written by

Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
136 Followers
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.