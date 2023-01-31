ManpowerGroup: Expect Margins To Continue Improving

Mar. 27, 2023 9:37 PM ETManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
247 Followers

Summary

  • Despite the positive shift in MAN's business mix and the secular trend of rising labor cost flexibility, current macro risks may slow the near-term growth.
  • I expect France, Germany, and Italy to all perform better than the United States in the near term.
  • The company is positioned well to successfully implement its global digitalization strategy, which should have a positive impact on margins beginning in 2024.

Multi-tasking computer programmers working in a modern office.

skynesher

Summary

The cyclical nature of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is complemented by the secular trend of rising labor cost flexibility and a positive shift in the company's business mix. Although I believe that the industry's growth prospects will improve over

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
247 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.