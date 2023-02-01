guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

Even amid tremendous stock market volatility this year driven by rapid interest rate increases, mass layoffs amid a looming recession, and a recent banking panic, investors' risk-taking appetite has improved since the end of last year, and most small/mid-cap tech stocks are up (some substantially) since the beginning of January.

There are a few holdouts, and in the case of insurance company Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), I struggle to understand why. This technology and the millennial-forward insurance company have seen its share price decline nearly 10% this year, in spite of strong results and a clear path to growth in 2023. It's a great time, in my view, for investors to re-assess the bull case for Lemonade while the stock is still in these doldrums.

2023 looks bright, with potential boost from rate increases

I am bullish on Lemonade and am intent on holding LMND stock in my portfolio. We note that Lemonade continues to grow customers and in-force premium while improving on its loss ratios owing to economies of scale (more on that in the next section). And looking to 2023, the company has a bright outlook that beat consensus expectations in Q1:

Lemonade 2023 outlook (Lemonade Q4 shareholder letter)

Q1 revenue and IFP expectations of $87-89 million (96-100% y/y) and $635-$637 million (51-52% y/y), respectively, came in well ahead of consensus expectations of $81.6 million and $625.1 million.

In its Q4 shareholder letter, the company outlined three major goals for 2023:

Continued progress on upsells and cross-sells. 2022 was the first year in which Lemonade had all five of its insurance products (home, renters, life, pet, and auto) in the market; it can now build on this base to encourage multi-policy adoption among its customer base.

2022 was the first year in which Lemonade had all five of its insurance products (home, renters, life, pet, and auto) in the market; it can now build on this base to encourage multi-policy adoption among its customer base. Improvements in loss ratio, driven by scale.

driven by scale. Growth in premiums, driven both by an increase in customers as well as an increase in rates.

More on the last bit: Lemonade filed applications for eight rate increases with regulators last year, driven by inflation (particularly in replacement costs for pet insurance, home insurance, and car insurance). Most of these applications have yet to be approved. Lemonade notes that regulators have been slow to approve these rate increases, and its "base case" for IFP growth from rate changes ranges from 11-12% y/y. Over time though as these rates come online, the company expects closer to 20-25% y/y growth in rates. (Side note here: it's a small possibility that regulators, wary of the banking crisis, may try to speed up insurance rate approvals to avoid a similar meltdown in the insurance industry, as both simultaneously fell in 2008).

The bull case for Lemonade

Here is my full bullish thesis for Lemonade:

Enormous growth rates showcase the largesse of its market opportunity. Lemonade is nearly doubling its revenue on a y/y basis. And though the current market is very nonchalant about impressive growth rates, to me, this shows a business that is still very much in its nascency and able to scale to much greater heights.

Lemonade is nearly doubling its revenue on a y/y basis. And though the current market is very nonchalant about impressive growth rates, to me, this shows a business that is still very much in its nascency and able to scale to much greater heights. Lemonade is the new way to buy insurance. Gone are old-school insurance agencies and insurance agents; nowadays, just like everything else, we buy insurance online. As the new generation of tech-savvy millennials and younger cohorts dominate the consumer base, insurtech vendors like Lemonade will gain market share versus their legacy counterparts.

Gone are old-school insurance agencies and insurance agents; nowadays, just like everything else, we buy insurance online. As the new generation of tech-savvy millennials and younger cohorts dominate the consumer base, insurtech vendors like Lemonade will gain market share versus their legacy counterparts. Building a full insurance flywheel. When it started out, Lemonade just offered home and renters insurance. Now, the company is also offering bundles with pet insurance and car insurance as well (the latter through its acquisition of Metromile). Perhaps in no other industry is diversification more vital than in insurance, so Lemonade's ability to continue growing into other insurance streams will be critical to its success.

When it started out, Lemonade just offered home and renters insurance. Now, the company is also offering bundles with pet insurance and car insurance as well (the latter through its acquisition of Metromile). Perhaps in no other industry is diversification more vital than in insurance, so Lemonade's ability to continue growing into other insurance streams will be critical to its success. Loss ratios are set to improve. Lemonade is already on a positive trajectory for loss ratios, driven by both increased scale as well as efficiency of its AI bot for paying off small, legitimate claims. Progress toward regulatory approval for rate changes will help to accelerate the trajectory of loss ratio improvements as well.

Stay long here and don't be afraid to dive into Lemonade while it's down.

Q4 download

Q4 showed excellent progress toward all of Lemonade's key targets. Take a look at the fourth-quarter highlights in the summary below:

Lemonade Q4 key metrics (Lemonade Q4 shareholder letter)

Lemonade's in-force premium grew 64% y/y to $625.1 million, helped in part by the acquisition of Metromile; on an organic basis without Metromile, IFP growth would still have been very strong at +38% y/y. Revenue grew 116% y/y to $88.4 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $78.2 million (+91% y/y). Note that revenue growth is in part due to Lemonade's decision to reduce its premium ceded to reinsurers, from 72% in Q4 of 2021 to 58% in the current quarter. As Lemonade's scale continues to grow and its portfolio of five insurance products diversifies its risk, bringing down the reinsurance percentage over time is in line with the company's strategic goals.

Note that the company grew total customers to 1.81 million, up 27% y/y. On paper, this sequential add of 32k customers since Q3 looks much weaker than the 179k customers that Lemonade added in the third quarter - but recall that this is due to a deliberate pull-in of the Q4 marketing budget into Q3, to take advantage of a seasonally stronger third quarter than the typically muted activity seen in Q4.

Net loss ratios improved to 97% in Q4, down one point y/y and down eight points sequentially versus Q3, as shown in the chart below:

Lemonade loss ratio trends (Lemonade Q4 shareholder letter)

Lemonade management additionally believes that "peak losses are behind us." Per CEO Daniel Schreiber's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Happily, Luminate had a good year, notwithstanding the global tumult. It's not that we were unaffected by these consumptions by any means, but we're grateful to have being able to respond in ways that blunted their force. When inflation put upward pressure on our loss ratio, we counted by upping our rate of filings eightfold. While we have not seen off the threat of inflation, we can tentatively say that it is in retreat. As the cost of capital rose dramatically, we moderated our spending so that our sizable reserves should now lost the distance. As a result, this quarter indicate, we believe that peak losses are now behind us and that we're progressing our plan along our path to profitability. In parallel, depending off threats from without, we've made progress on within launching new products, new markets, acquiring and integrating Metromile and growing the business by 2/3 year-on-year."

The company notes that with scale, and as the company's training and pricing systems become more sophisticated with more data and automated claims processing technology becomes better used, the company can continue to bring loss ratios down over time.

Key takeaways

Premium growth, continued product diversification, and a positive trend in improving loss ratios with a benefit from rate changes waiting in the wings - there's a lot to like about Lemonade while it sits at 10% down for the year, a stark outlier among sharp recoveries in other growth stocks. Stay long here and buy the dip.