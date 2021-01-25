Scott Olson

Shares of Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) had a drastic ascent reaching $35.18 on 1/25/21, and crashed -83.4% from peak to troth at the end of 2022 when shares reached $5.84. YTD in 2023, shares of PLTR are up 28.33%, and over the past month, consolidation has taken place as shares are up 2.24%. PLTR is a company that I am very bullish about, and I purchased shares upon the direct listing, on the way up, and during the downward decline. I am in the red and am ok with that as I continue to dollar cost average into the position. I can't predict where PLTR will be in 1 month from now or in a year, but given my investment time horizon of 5-10 years, I believe PLTR will resemble Salesforce (CRM) in its price ark. It took CRM roughly 12 years as a public company to reach $80 per share, and CRM didn't reach $20 for almost 6 years. Hard economic times are a catalyst for PLTR because more companies are looking to do more with less and will lean on technology to generate efficiencies throughout their business segments to drive incremental savings to the bottom line. The tough economic environment is also positive because it shakes out the weak hands, and PLTR has $0 of debt, over $2 billion in cash, and is FCF positive, meaning that a rising rate environment doesn't impact them. This isn't a leveraged company that needs to worry about variable interest rates in a rising rate environment and doesn't need to tap the debt market to fuel organic growth. In 2030, I believe we will look back on this period as a wonderful time to invest as there are healthy companies with strong growth opportunities trading at attractive values.

Palantir is built for adversity and can withstand hard economic times

According to the latest report from the Federal Reserve, the consensus is that the Fed terminal rate will reach 5.1%, and one additional hike of 25 basis points will occur. Within the presentation is the dot plot, which indicates that rates will fall to roughly 4.1% in 2024 and then reach around 3% in 2025. In the longer run, the Fed is projecting rates will ultimately retrace to between 2 - 2.5%. Jerome Powell specifically stated that the Fed does not anticipate rate cuts in 2023 during his speech and was overly hawkish.

Rising rates environments are difficult for businesses for several reasons. Revenue can be impacted due to slowing economic activity leading to reduced demand for their goods or services. Businesses that need to access capital also face higher borrowing costs, and if debt obligations need to be restructured refinancing may come at a higher cost as well. If a business has variable or floating rate debt operating costs increase during rising rate environments as the variable rate fluctuates upward with the rising Fed Funds Rate.

PLTR's balance sheet is delivered and not impacted by the current economic environment. PLTR has $2.6 billion in cash on its balance sheet, with an additional $16.24 million in restricted cash and $35.14 million in marketable securities. Looking through PLTR's liabilities, debt is obsolete, and there is no leverage on the balance sheet. PLTR's largest liability is its operating leases, and its total liabilities amount to $818.8 million. PLTR could write a check tomorrow, eliminating every dollar of liabilities, and still have over $1.77 billion in cash on hand. PLTR doesn't have increasing debt payments and has no reason to tap the debt markets to fuel organic growth. PLTR is FCF positive and generated a net profit in Q4 of 2022. From an operating standpoint, the current economic environment is not impacting PLTR's day-to-day operations, and they don't have the same concerns as other companies with large amounts of debt on their balance sheet.

The reason I say PLTR is built for adversity is that when times get tough, companies pay extra attention to efficiencies and driving every last dollar to the bottom line. PLTR's software provides an internal resource for companies to achieve this goal. More and more of the world's largest companies are utilizing PLTR's platforms and providing astonishing testimonials. While PLTR does work with governments and is one of 3 companies with a DOD Impact Level 6 (IL6) Provision Authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), it's not a black box company by any means. The speakers at PLTR's Foundry Con which included Morgan Stanley (MS), BP plc (BP), Tyson Foods (TSN), and others, were very clear about the value proposition PLTR's software has delivered for their companies. Scott Spradley, who is the CTO at TSN indicated that over $200 million in value savings had been created through PLTR's software. John Rickerman, who is a Managing Director at Jacobs indicated that the use of PLTR's software created a 20% savings, which amounted to $300,000 at just one site, and there are 300 sites they will be applying the same processes to in order to drive incremental savings to the bottom line. BP also extended their partnership with PLTR for an additional 5 years, and the deal total has been rumored to be in the 9 figures. In 2022 PLTR saw its U.S revenue grow by 32% YoY to $1.16 billion, while commercial revenue grew 67% YoY to $335 million, and government revenue grew 22% YoY to $826 million. PLTR is no longer a government-heavy company as its total revenue from government agencies grew 19% YoY to $1.07 billion, and its commercial revenue grew 29% YoY to $834 million.

Every quarter PLTR continues to grow its customer count, increase the number of deals closed, and drive billings higher. There is a reason why in Q4 of 2022, PLTR closed 55 deals of at least $1 million, of which 11 deals were worth more than $5 million, and 5 deals were valued at over $10 million each. PLTR's software drives value for its customers, and in difficult economic times, efficiency becomes increasingly important, and companies look for every advantage they can find. PLTR can perform in good times but thrives in hard times because governments and companies are looking for the business edge that PLTR provides.

2023 is off to a good start and I am hoping we see some large fireworks sooner than later

So far in Q1 of 2023, there have been several interesting developments, from closed deals to movement on a mega deal. PLTR recently announced that the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre renewed its partnership for the ongoing delivery of an intelligence data analysis platform to support the mission of protecting Australia's financial system from criminal abuse. PLTR announced a 5-year expansion with SOMPO Holdings worth $50 million which will enable the rollout of critical workflows across 10,000+ salespeople. Domestically the Department of State selected PLTR to provide the Bureau of Medical Services (MED) with a platform for effective data management and data-driven decision-making which is a contract worth $99.6 million over 5-years. PLTR's software will be used to establish a new enterprise data management platform for the department, titled Project Axiom. This contract builds upon the ongoing work with the State Department in the area of global health and medicine. PLTR also announced a multi-year partnership to deliver a virtual command center for Cleveland Clinic, further entrenching PLTR into the healthcare space.

The deal book in 2023 looks to be off to a strong start, but the information surrounding the NHS England deal is overwhelmingly bullish. NHS England has opened a tender process to procure a federated data platform where the anticipated contract value will be £360 million for five years, with an option for two 12-month extensions worth £120 million. PLTR already partners with the NHS for their Covid-19 Vaccination Program, PPE supply chain, and elective waitlist management. The COVID-19 program has 10,000 users on Foundry, where 2900 sites are managed, and the largest number of vaccinations in a single day was 771,000. There are 1,300 users using Foundry on the PPE supply chain, and over 6.9 billion items have been allocated and distributed. Through its use of Foundry, the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has improved patient care by seeing a 28% reduction in waiting lists through data validation, and 13,000+ patients were reprioritized or removed from waiting lists.

This would be a critical deal for PLTR to land because the NHS is the largest nationalized health service in the world, providing healthcare services to around 65 million people. PLTR has been building out its UK team and has hired Harjeet Dhaliwal, who was the deputy director of data services at NHS England and NHS Improvement in addition to Indra Joshi, the former NHS director of AI. There has been contention over PLTR receiving the deal, but recently, the health service finance chief Julian Kelly gave NHS trusts until the end of March to begin uploading patient information to a new central database that uses Palantir's Foundry software.

My speculation is that PLTR will land this lucrative contract, and it will have long-reaching implications in the healthcare sector. PLTR has been partnering with several healthcare systems domestically and was recently tapped by the Department of State to provide a platform for effective data management. PLTR has a strong relationship and track record with the NHS, and expanding its UK team with NHS veterans would provide unmatched synergies compared to competitors. If PLTR is awarded this contract, it will not only boost its top and bottom line but also strengthen its relationship with allied governments and create a platform for expansion into healthcare throughout the European Union. Organizations are unlikely to go through a vetting process, allocate capital and resources to implement a system, to rip and replace it 5 years into the future. Being awarded a contract of this magnitude could change the trajectory of PLTR's revenue stream, and projections over the next several years could increase significantly.

Conclusion

Shares of PLTR have bounced off their lows but are nowhere near where they once traded. I believe PLTR has tremendous long-term potential, and I have acquired shares under $10 and over $10. PLTR is built to thrive during hard times as its balance sheet allows the company to operate without economic hardships, and its solutions sell themselves as they generate efficiencies throughout organizations and drive dollars to the bottom line. PLTR continues to close large-scale deals and indicated they will be GAAP profitable for the 2023 fiscal year. If my speculation is correct and PLTR lands the NHS deal, it could cause PLTR's financial projections to change and create positive ripple effects for further government contracts throughout the European Union.