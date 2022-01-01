aluxum

ETF Overview

We often have the impression that funds which invest in emerging markets will deliver higher return in the long run. Is this really the case? In this article, we will analyze iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) and provide our insights. IEMG invests in large-cap stocks in emerging markets. Generally, these markets are not expensive based on the Buffett Indicator. However, it has delivered very poor long term return than the S&P 500 index. In addition, its long-term growth potential is likely limited as 3 of its 4 major emerging markets in its portfolio are experiencing population decline. Therefore, we do not think investors with a long-term investment horizon needs to invest in IEMG.

Fund Analysis

Valuation not expensive

Like most global stock markets, IEMG suffered significant decline since the beginning of 2022. As can be seen from the chart below, IEMG lost about 20% of its fund price. In contrast, SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) which tracks the S&P 500 index had slightly better decline of about 16.7%.

As a result of IEMG's decline in the past year, the fund's valuation has corrected significantly. Here, we will introduce an indicator called the Buffett Indicator to gauge the current valuation of IEMG.

In a Forbes interview in December 2001, Warren Buffett recommended using the ratio of total market capitalization to GDP to evaluate whether the broader stock market is overvalued or not. According to Buffett, if the total market capitalization to GDP ratio is in the range between 75% and 90%, the market valuation is fair. If this ratio is above 90%, the stock market is overvalued. If this ratio is above 120%, the broad stock market is way overvalued. However, given that many central banks around the world have significantly expanded its balance sheet over the past 2 decades, the denominator in the equation needs to be revised to include the total assets of the central banks as well. If we take this into consideration, the equation becomes total market capitalization to GDP plus total assets ratio.

Below is a table that shows the top 4 countries of IEMG's portfolio and their total market capitalization to GDP and total asset ratios. As can be seen from the table below, Chinese stocks represents about 29.3% of IEMG's portfolio. China' total market capitalization to GDP and total asset ratio is 45.6%. This ratio is below the fairly valued range of 75%~90%. Therefore, the country's stock market is undervalued. We do not have the ratio for Taiwan. India, which represents about 14% of IEMG's portfolio has a ratio of about 76%. This is within the fairly valued range. Similarly, South Korea which represents about 12.4% of IEMG's portfolio has a ratio of about 71.8%. This is also fairly valued. Although we do not have the ratio for Taiwan, but China, India and South Korea represent nearly 56% of IEMG's total portfolio. Therefore, we do have a good feel of the valuation of IEMG. It appears that IEMG is slightly cheap to fairly valued.

Buffett Indicator: TMC/(GDP + TA) Ratio IEMG's Exposure China 45.55% 29.34% Taiwan N/A 16.28% India 76.03% 14.08% South Korea 71.77% 12.39% Click to enlarge

A meaningful rebound in the near-term is possible

The significant decline last year was caused by the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike. This caused money flow from foreign countries towards the United States and caused decline in stock markets in the emerging markets. Fortunately, this trend may be about to end as the Federal Reserve in its March meeting has indicated that they are near the end of this rate hike cycle and perhaps one more rate hike to go and that will likely it. Although the Federal Reserve will keep the rate elevated beyond 2023, a meaningful decline is not likely unless there is any systematic risk or a global recession.

We think a near-term rebound may be possible as emerging markets PMI data, a good leading indicator of the economy, is showing signs of rebound. As can be seen from the chart below, EM PMI have stabilized and even slightly rebounded after some turmoil in the first half of 2022. We suspect that this has to do with China's reopening of the economy in late 2022. In addition, we think global inventory correction which started in the first half of 2022 is near the end. As inventories drop, manufacturing orders will gradually picking up. Good PMI data will often lead to better results in the economy and stocks tend to move up as well. Therefore, we think a meaningful rebound of IEMG's fund price may not be too far from now.

However, we would not own this fund for the long run

Despite a possible rebound in the near term, IEMG has not done too well in the past. As can be seen from the chart below, IEMG only delivered a total return of about 25% in the past decade. In contrast, SPY delivered a much better total return of about 235%.

YCharts

IEMG's high exposure to China is not beneficial

Although past performance does not mean future growth potential, there are several concerning factors that investors should not neglect. First, except India which will continue to see positive population growth for the coming few decades, the other 3 top markets in IEMG's portfolio such as China, Taiwan and South Korea are experiencing population declines. This population decline trend is not easily reversible in the near term.

Second, China which represents over 29% of IEMG's portfolio, has a housing market bubble. As can be seen from the chart below, construction sales and housing starts are on a declining trend since 2022. Although housing prices held up very well in the past few years, this was likely due to the country's policy to prevent falling housing prices. However, as long as the population growth rate is not turning positive, it will still be quite challenging to boost the demand in the long run. Given that real estate sector represents a large chunk of China's economy, it will continue to be a negative factor in the long term.

Investor Takeaway

There are several catalysts that should help move IEMG's fund price higher in the near term. However, IEMG's total return in the long run is not attractive versus the S&P 500 index. Its high exposure to China and several countries that are currently experiencing population decline is not a good sign either. Therefore, we do not think investors with a long-term investment horizon need to invest in IEMG ETF.