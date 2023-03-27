TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 27, 2023 9:30 PM ETTRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.6K Followers

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Prashant Patel - CFO

Surendra Ajjarapu - Founder, Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Allen Klee - Maxim Group

Howard Halpern - Taglich Brothers

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to TRxADE HEALTH's 2022 Annual Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

The earnings press release accompanying this conference call was issued at the close of the market today. The company's annual report, which includes additional information regarding the company's results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2022, was filed with the SEC earlier today.

On our call today is TRxADE HEALTH's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Surendra Ajjarapu; and Prashant Patel, its Chief Financial Officer.

The replay of this call and webcast will be available for the next 30 days on the company's website under the NASDAQ: MEDS link. The company's website also includes more supporting industry information.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Prashant Patel, the company's Chief Financial Officer. Prashant, the floor is yours.

Prashant Patel

Thank you, operator, and thank you for joining us today. I'd like to welcome you to our 2022 annual financial results conference call.

Our press release announcing our 2022 financial results was issued after the close of market today and is posted on our website. We have also furnished press release to the SEC on Form 8-K. Statements made on this call and webcast will include forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to, our outlook for the company and statements that estimate of future projects, results of operations or the performance of the company including the potential continued impact of COVID-19, increased interest rates and inflation on the company's business and results of operations.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.