Let's face it. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has made a life by first imitating and then doing at least a few things better than AT&T (T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). So much that T-Mobile is now a bigger company than the two behemoths in terms of market cap, although the Sprint merger had a big role in this.

My very first individual mobile plan was with T-Mobile back in 2007 and back then, T-Mobile was in its early years (renamed as T-Mobile just in 2002) and was a value player in the market, offering cheaper plans compared to the big boys. The company's image, as well as the life of its competitors, took an interesting shift in 2012 with the appointment of the dynamic John Legere as the CEO. Mr. Legere is often credited as the one who introduced the contract free plans that consumers have been able to enjoy at least in cases. Let's just say he knew how to get under the skin of his rivals. But he also knew how to run this business and take it to the next level. During his 8 year tenure, T-Mobile's revenue grew more than three-fold from $20 Billion in 2012 to $68 Billion in 2020 when he departed.

I moved away from T-Mobile for a few years and returned to T-Mobile last week, this time for a family plan. These are early days but so far so good as a T-Mobile customer. The coverage and speed have been fantastic and the prices are still competitive, along with enticing upgrade/trade-in options. Being a happy (for now) customer, my thoughts immediately turned to the world of investment. Can T-Mobile emulate and outdo AT&T and Verizon in the key area that most investors hold the latter two stocks for? Dividends. Let's find out.

T-Mobile does not pay a dividend as now. So, this exercise will involve some assumptions. AT&T's current yield is about 6% while Verizon yields about 7%. Let's say T-Mobile starts with half of AT&T's yield, say 3%.

A 3% yield based on current share price of $142.50 means an annual dividend of $4.28. (Or a quarterly dividend of $1.07/share).

T-Mobile's forward EPS is projected to be $7.30. Hence, an annual dividend of $4.28 means a payout ratio of about 60%. That's a fairly reasonable number.

Readers may recall that I tend to prefer Free Cash Flow ("FCF") over EPS. This becomes especially critical for capital intensive businesses like communication services. So, let's check the (imaginary) divided coverage using FCF.

T-Mobile has an outstanding shares count of 1.219 Billion. That means, to meet my assumed dividend above, T-Mobile should generate an average FCF of $1.30 Billion each quarter. That is, 1.219 Billion times $1.07. On an annual basis, that is $5.21 Billion required to cover the assumed dividend.

T-Mobile's highest quarterly FCF over the last 5 years came in at $941 Million, with the average being -$700 Million. I found it hard to believe that the company actually has no cash after meeting operating and capital expenses. I generally trust the numbers from YCharts but this seemed a bit unbelievable given the growth T-Mobile has seen since I last followed them as a consumer. So, I pulled up the Financials on Seeking Alpha and the negative FCF numbers as indeed true. As shown below, since 2013, not once has T-Mobile returned positive FCF per share, with 2022 being the closest at negative 42 cents.

As a comparison, in 2022, AT&T generated $1.73 FCF per share while paying $1.11 as dividend. Verizon generated $2.48 FCF per share while paying $2.61 as dividend.

Does that mean T-Mobile cannot afford to pay dividends at all? Don't give up so fast. T-Mobile's merger with Sprint was huge, to put it mildly. Any integration of that size takes time to start producing the synergy predicted/promised at the time of the merger. In addition, T-Mobile has sparred no expenses when it comes to becoming the 5G market leader (and the results show as I can attest as a returning customer). However, the company is now reducing its Capex significantly and has guided to $13 Billion in FCF in 2023 with expectations of it reaching $18 Billion in 2026. Now, go back and revisit the FCF based dividend coverage above. An annual dividend commitment of $5.21 Billion means a payout ratio of 40% if the company pulls through its 2023 FCF prediction. The payout ratio falls to 29% using the projected $18 Billion in 2026.

I would bet that T-Mobile is extremely likely to be a dividend stock within the next three years. In addition, if the FCF numbers meet or beat these expectations, a buyback cannot be ruled out either. The stock appears fairly valued at present on surface with a forward multiple of 20. But, once again, the surface can be misleading as based on the expected earnings growth rate of 64%/yr over the next five years, TMUS stock may be massively undervalued here with a price-earnings/growth ("PEG") of 0.30.

That said, while investing is all about the future, it is also important to not count your chickens before they hatch. I am looking forward to reviewing T-Mobile's Free Cash Flow this year but for now, I rate the stock a hold but a must-watch for dividend investors.